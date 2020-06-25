Ziopharm completes enrolment for trial of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 with veledimex in combination with Regeneron' Libtayo for treating recurrent or progressive glioblastoma in adults.

MyoKardia Reports Upbeat Phase 2a Clinical Data

MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) announced that its Phase 2a clinical trial of danicamtiv has yielded positive results. The company also discussed nonclinical data showing the novel mechanism of action of the drug candidate. Danicamtiv is MyoKardia’s lead drug candidate and is being developed for treating conditions mainly caused due to declining systolic function.

Phase 2a study involved the administration of the drug candidate orally for seven days in patients showing stable chronic heart failure. The data showed clinically meaningful improvements in left ventricular contractility, including statistically significant rises in LV stroke volume, without damaging the heart’s capability to relax and fill. Another important finding from the data was the drug candidate’s ability to improve left atrial volume and function. This finding has further solidified the drug candidate’s potential to emerge as a feasible treatment.

The primary endpoint for the Phase 2a study was to evaluate the clinical safety and tolerability of danicamtiv in patients with chronic HFrEF. The drug candidate was found to be generally well tolerate. The data did not show any dose limited toxities. The safety profile of the drug was also in line with the data collected from Phase 1 study conducted upon healthy participants. The observed adverse events during the treatment period were mainly mild. These events were also not found to be related to study treatment. 57 percent patients included in the treatment arm reported such adverse events, while from placebo arm, 40 percent patients reported the same.

Secondary and exploratory endpoints for the study were related to echocardiographic measures of the drug candidate’s impact on systolic function, diastolic function and left atrial volume and function. The secondary endpoints also involve pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic measures. The drug candidate showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant (p<0.05) improvements in multiple measures of left ventricular contractility for concentrations higher than 2,000ng/mL. These dosages were achieved through twice a day, daily danicamtiv doses of 50mg to 100mg. Improvements in other measures such as global longitudinal and circumferential strain, systolic ejection time and stroke volume were also observed.

MyoKardia plans to test danicamtiv into two Phase 2 clinical trials in diverse patient subgroups such as dilated cardiomyopathy patients with specific genetic mutations, and patients with diminished systolic function and atrial fibrillation. Jay Edelberg, M.D., MyoKardia’s Senior Vice President, Development said, “The discovery that danicamtiv is also directly activating the contractility of the left atrium and improving left atrial volume and function is both new and intriguing. These favorable direct effects on both the left ventricle and the left atrium point to a distinctive therapeutic profile with the potential to be best-in-class in several patient subgroups.”

Danicamtiv was earlier known as MYK-491 and it is an oral, small molecule, selective cardiac myosin activator. The company plans to study the potential of the drug in treating systolic heart failure and paroxysmal or persistent atrial fibrillation.

Ziopharm Reports Enrolment Completion for Phase 2 Trial

Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) reported the completion of enrolment for its Phase 2 clinical trial. These participants have been enrolled from seven hospitals specializing in treating brain cancers. The trial aims to evaluate the potential of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 with veledimex in combination with Regeneron' Libtayo for treating recurrent or progressive glioblastoma in adults.

The Phase 2 trial is an open label, single arm study and involves 36 patients. The primary endpoints for the trial are safety and efficacy of the drug candidate. Laurence Cooper, CEO of Ziopharm said, “I want to thank the clinicians and healthcare workers for their dedication and commitment to oncology patient care which has allowed us to continue advancing the development of our Controlled IL-12 program during these challenging times.”

Ziopharm is using its Controlled IL-12 platform for this purpose. The platform is an investigational gene therapy that aims to stimulate and regulate the production of human interleukin 12, which in turn regulates the immune system. For treating rGBM, the company is looking to exploit the anti-tumor properties for Controlled IL-12 as a monotherapy and in combination with PD-1 inhibitors.

For the trial, the patients with rGBM scheduled for resection, who have not been treated previously with immune checkpoint inhibitors, were administered Ad-RTS-hIL-12 intratumorally at the time of surgical resection in addition to 20 mg of veledimex, an oral activator of Ad-RTS-hIL-12, daily for 14 days. Patients are also scheduled to receive intravenous administration of cemiplimab 350mg every three weeks until withdrawal from the study or documented progression.

Ziopharm is collaborating with Regeneron for developing this drug candidate. The companies inked a clinical supply agreement in November, 2018. The deal pertained to the evaluation of combination therapy of Ziopharm’s Controlled IL-12 with Regeneron’s PD-1 antibody cemiplimab for treating patients with rGBM.

Arcutis Enrolls Final Patients in ARQ-154 Trial

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) announced that it has completed the patient enrollment for its ARQ-154 trial. This Phase 2 proof of concept trial aims to assess the utility of using roflumilast foam for treating seborrheic dermatitis. The company expects the topline data to be out in the fourth quarter of 2020. Arcutis is also on with the enrolment in its long-term safety study of the drug candidate in patients suffering from seborrheic dermatitis.

The Phase 2 proof of concept trial is an 8-week, multi-center, multi-national, double blind, vehicle-controlled study. It aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of roflumilast foam 0.3% administered once a day daily. Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We believe roflumilast foam has the potential to be the first treatment with a new mechanism of action for seborrheic dermatitis in decades. We expect to announce topline data from this trial by early in the fourth quarter of this year.”

The Phase 2 long-term safety trial is a multicenter, open-label study. It aims to test roflumilast foam 0.3% applied once daily in patients with moderate to severe seborrheic dermatitis. Cohort 1 will consist of patients who rolled over from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial. Cohort 2 will have patients naïve to treatment with topical roflumilast foam.

Roflumilast foam is a topical foam formulation consisting of a very potent and selective PDE4 inhibitor, roflumilast, which is already approved by the FDA as a systemic treatment for reducing the chances of aggravating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Roflumilast has demonstrated 25 to 300 fold higher potency than the two other FDA approved PDE4 inhibitors.

Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It mainly focuses on developing treatments for immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company currently has four novel compounds including ARQ-151 (topical roflumilast cream); ARQ-154 (topical roflumilast foam); ARQ-252, and ARQ-255. These compounds are being tested for a wide range of indications such as seborrheic dermatitis, vitiligo and atopic dermatitis among others.

