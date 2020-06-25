With back-of-the-napkin calculations, we see CAGR to be in the ballpark of 16% over the next 5 years if the company is able to sustain growth.

Given the recent run-up from below $50 to near $100, the stock may seem pricey. However, we see a compelling investment opportunity for the long-term investor.

In the new era of artificial intelligence and machine learning, CrowdStrike's data moat provides a significant competitive advantage that will be difficult to displace.

A compelling opportunity with significant network effects, CrowdStrike (CRWD) is emerging as a category leader in the cloud-native cybersecurity space. Founded in 2011, it is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The company made an initial public offering on the Nasdaq in June 2019.

Opportunity

Within the cybersecurity space, CrowdStrike’s primary focus is on endpoint security, or the protection of all the devices that access a particular network (think of a company’s laptops, cellphones, Internet of Things devices, etc.). CrowdStrike is disrupting the antivirus space with an innovative solution.

Traditional antivirus solutions are reactive. They must first see an attack, which are then logged with a signature and downloaded to every endpoint. CrowdStrike’s platform is different. Through machine learning and artificial intelligence, it is able to predict and prevent new attacks. CrowdStrike’s proprietary Threat Graph leverages all of the devices on the network to gather signals, which are then processed in its cloud. The more customers the company has, the more signal it gets, the better its Threat Graph machine learning model becomes.

We see this network effect as a particularly strong competitive advantage. Given the company's first-mover advantage, its large data set already provides a moat. This data moat means its solution is better - able to prevent more and stranger attacks - than the competition or any new model.

Management, Team, and Culture

CEO and co-founder George Kurtz has over 26 years of experience in the security space. Previously, he founded cybersecurity firm Foundstone, which was acquired by McAfee. He then served as Worldwide CTO at McAfee. He has built a strong leadership with experts across the cybersecurity space.

CrowdStrike supported distributed, remote work before the rest of the world adapted to COVID-19. More than 50% of its over 1,200 employees were working remotely in 2019. The company now has over 1,600 employees.

With positive ratings on Glassdoor and a strong work culture, CrowdStrike appears to be an attractive company to work for, indicating its ability to hire and maintain talent.

Business and Market

CrowdStrike operates a Software-as-a-Service business, creating annually recurring revenue. The business has grown significantly and continues to do so, as demonstrated by year-over-year ARR growth of 88% in the quarter reported June 2020.

It has established a strong model to land and expand, offering upgrades and add-on modules. Dollar-based retention rates have been maintained above 120% the last 2 years. That is, for every dollar of a customer’s subscription, the next year that same customer is paying 1.20.

The market opportunity is large and expanding. Consider the explosion of connected devices we have had in the last few years. This trend will only accelerate going forward. All of these devices need endpoint protection. The market across all opportunities (corporate endpoint security, security & vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, and managed security services) is estimated to be roughly $27 billion in 2020. This market is estimated to grow at 9% over the next few years.

Financials

For the fiscal year 2020, total revenue was $481.4 million, a 93% increase compared to $249.8 million in fiscal 2019. For the fiscal year 2021, the company expects total revenue of roughly $770 million, a 60% increase compared to $481.4 million in fiscal 2020.

Regarding earnings, for the fiscal year 2021, the company expects a non-GAAP net loss of $10-15 million.

As of April 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $1 billion.

Source: CrowdStrike investor presentation

Valuation and Target

As of June 2020, with the current stock price near $100, CrowdStrike is trading at a market cap of roughly $21.8 billion. With estimated ARR of $770 million in 2020, the company is trading at 28.3x 2020’s revenue. Some peers, such as Okta Inc. (OKTA), currently trade at significantly higher valuations relative to their growth.

At first look, this seems excessive given the company’s losses and estimated annual revenue of $770. However, I believe there is an opportunity given CrowdStrike’s position as a category-defining leader, the stability of the revenue, the opportunity for growth, and the demonstrated traction.

CrowdStrike offers its long-term operating model target. After sales & marketing, research & development, and general & administrative expenses, the company targets an operating margin above 20%.

To value a growth company, we must extrapolate growth. More art than science, the outcome is particularly sensitive to assumptions.

Consider revenue growth continuing at 50% for the next 5 years. The company would have revenue of roughly $5.8 billion.

Assuming the company matures, we would expect metrics to normalize. Assuming 25% operating margin, operating earnings would be roughly $1.5 billion.

Considering the continued opportunity and growth, this company would still fetch a healthy multiple on operating earnings. Conservatively, we will assume a multiple of 30x. The best way to gauge this is through comparison to larger peers - Salesforce (CRM) trades for 63x operating earnings, and Workday (WDAY) trades for 93x operating earnings.

Arriving to a valuation 5 years out, we have roughly $1.5 billion in operating earnings with a 30x multiple. The estimated valuation for CrowdStrike would be $45 billion. This is in comparison to today’s market cap of $21.8 billion, or roughly a CAGR of over 16%.

Risks

Keep in mind, this is a modeling exercise. If in 5 years growth continues or accelerates, the valuation could be much higher. On the other hand, if growth slows down, the valuation could take a significant dive.

For the reason mentioned above, investment in growth opportunities like CrowdStrike tends to involve significant volatility. If revenue growth slows (or accelerates) in a quarter, the market tends to react quite significantly.

There are other systemic and company-specific risks that one should be aware of. This includes, but is not limited to, the actual growth of the market, increased competition, and other internal and external factors. Given the long-term horizon for this investment, there are many things that could change on the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD, CRM, WDAY, OKTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.