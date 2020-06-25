Production coming in a few percent higher than expected won't be enough to deal with that. It probably needs $60 WTI oil.

HighPoint should be able to maintain a good amount of availability for now, with $144 million in availability projected at the end of 2020.

HighPoint Resources (HPR) delivered strong operational results in Q1 2020, with production of 2.9 million BOE during the quarter. This was above its guidance for 2.7 to 2.8 million BOE of production during the quarter.

Despite the strong operational performance, HighPoint still faces a very tough challenge in dealing with its 2022 unsecured debt maturity. Its unsecured notes are trading at around 30 to 35 cents on the dollar, reflecting the low expectation that they will be paid back in full.

Significant Borrowing Base Reduction

HighPoint announced on May 21 that its credit facility borrowing base was reduced from $500 million to $300 million. The credit facility amendment also increased the interest rate for borrowings and added a provision requiring HighPoint to maintain at least $50 million in credit facility availability.

HighPoint had $95 million in outstanding credit facility borrowings at the end of Q1 2020 and a $135 million working capital deficit (excluding derivatives). HighPoint's hedges should allow it to generate positive cash flow during the remainder of the year though, so its credit facility situation should be okay for now even if some of its working capital deficit gets paid down.

2020 Outlook At Current Strip Prices

Strip prices for WTI oil 2020 have improved to the high-$30s now. However, this doesn't help HighPoint much in the short term since HighPoint has 15,000 barrels per day in oil hedges over the second half of the year. This is likely more than its oil production during that period now that it has halted development activity. Thus, rising oil prices results in a slight decrease to HighPoint's projected 2H 2020 cash flow.

Improved oil prices do help HighPoint's outlook for 2021 though, as it currently may be around 70% hedged on oil next year (depending on what its future capex plans are), leaving some upside with the unhedged barrels.

HighPoint is currently projected to have $334 million in revenue in 2020, including the value of its hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 5,381,250 $35.00 $188 Natural Gas 14,941,125 $1.40 $21 NGLs 1,878,563 $9.50 $18 Hedge Value $107 Total $334

It projects $110 million for capex in the first half of 2020. A minimal capex budget over the rest of the year would result in it having around $278 million in cash expenditures. Ad valorem tax adjustments resulted in negative production taxes in Q1 2020 and thus leads to a relatively low percent rate for the whole year.

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expenses $36 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $15 Production Taxes $7 Unused Commitments $18 Cash G&A $33 Interest Expense $54 Capital Expenditures $115 Total $278

HighPoint is now expected to have $56 million in positive cash flow in 2020. Some of its expected non-core asset sales fell through due to the changes in market conditions, so it only closed on one transaction for cash proceeds of $3 million (compared to initial combined expectations for $27 million in proceeds).

Effect On Debt

The positive cash flow could result in HighPoint ending up with around $130 million in credit facility debt at the end of 2020, assuming that its working capital deficit narrows to around $40 million. This would leave it with around $144 million in availability under its credit facility (after accounting for $26 million in letters of credit). This is still well above the $50 million availability that it is now required to maintain.

HighPoint's $625 million in unsecured debt (including $350 million maturing in October 2022) remains a major issue though. The interest costs on that debt may add up to around 40% of HighPoint's EBITDAX at mid-$40s WTI oil (and year-end 2020 production levels). The interest costs will likely prevent HighPoint from significantly increasing production without cash burn.

Even at average 2020 production levels (which may be 10+% above its year-end 2020 production levels), HighPoint's debt may be 3.0x EBITDAX at $60 WTI oil, pointing to the difficulty in refinancing its 2022 debt at lower than $60 oil. HighPoint's 2022 notes are trading at a similar level as its 2025 notes, indicating that there is minimal expectation that the 2022 notes are dealt with.

Conclusion

HighPoint's operational performance has actually been solid, with its Q1 2020 production ending up above guidance. That is only something that will make a difference to HighPoint if WTI oil prices get above $60 within a couple of years though.

At lower oil prices, HighPoint will have considerable difficulty dealing with its 2022 notes. There is also some risk of a bankruptcy filing before 2022. Although HighPoint is well hedged on oil, the interest costs on its unsecured bonds are quite burdensome, adding up to around $10 per barrel of oil production (based on estimated late 2020 production levels). Thus, HighPoint is unlikely to be truly competitive until it sheds most of its interest burden.

