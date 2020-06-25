Company’s financial performance and position are weak. Will need to get liquidity to finance operations for 2020 and 2021.

New deals with Anhui Easpeed Technology and Yesar Electronics Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. lack financial details and most likely are not going to be as profitable as expected.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) is a maker of optical touch and gesture solutions. It was incorporated in 1997 and has consistent minuscule revenue since inception. NEON’s stock price has recently reached new highs for the year due to PRs with no financial details and questionable prospects. Meanwhile, the company’s revenue-generating ability and profitability have not improved much since 2017 while its stock is up 350% since January 2nd without any tangible financial improvement, just promises that have yet to be translated into revenue and profit.

Counting on deals with Anhui Easpeed Technology and Yesar Electronics Technology to bring in millions of dollars in 2020 or 2021 in orders in touch sensor modules is quite far-fetched, thousands of dollars might be a more realistic expectation.

NEON’s touch sensor module is a laser light-based sensor that can be integrated with other products, it comes in different sizes from 115 to 346mm with the highest per-unit price at about $72.

According to Digikey.com, any size or model can be purchased in larger quantity, with higher quantity purchase comes a lower price. Here is how the breakdown works.

So, for every 1,000 purchase, the price goes down to $45.90 and the total comes out to $45,000.

Now, assuming the best-case scenario where Anhui Easpeed Technology and Yesar Electronics Technology both bought 10,000 units of NEON’s touch sensor modules, choosing the highest-priced item at $72 that got discounted to $45.90 per 1,000, this scenario will only add $948 thousand in revenue from both companies, which is not bad, because in the first quarter of 2020, NEON managed to sell only $98 thousand worth of it. However, this scenario is highly unlikely since neither company is big enough to capture so many contracts. Investors should brace for much lower purchase orders and revenues come next quarter from both deals than the two PRs want them to believe.

The Anhui Easpeed Technology deal lacks important financial details and might be insignificant for NEON in terms of revenues now and in the future

The excitement of a new deal with Anhui Easpeed Technology to provide touch sensor modules in “thousands of elevators” in China has NEON’s share price soaring to new highs. The deal with Anhui Easpeed Technology is obscure - it does not provide any details on how many units will NEON sell to them, or how much potential cash and revenue NEON will generate for it. It claims only that NEON’s touch sensors modules are to be installed in thousands of elevators in China by Anhui Easpeed Technology.

Anhui Easpeed Technology is an early-stage venture capital company with 30 employees with a recent round of funding of $1.47M.

According to its website, the company has a remarkably similar technology called Dongchao Technology that projects aerial imaging to that of NEON touch sensor modules. Here is an image of NEON’s technology.

Figure 2. Holographic solution for elevator panels with Neonode Sensor Modules eliminates physical contact between the user and surface and reduces the risk of viral transmissions. (source: NEON website)

And here is an image of DCT-plate technology by Anhui Easpeed Technology and Dongchao Technology.

“The touchless human-computer interaction module integrates Dongchao Technology’s internationally leading interactive aerial imaging technology, which can directly image various device operation interfaces in the air and does not rely on other physical display media. The user can complete the control directly in the air. The overall process There is no contact. The interactive response is sensitive, the imaging is more technological, and the use process is stable, safe, and reliable. The touchless human-computer interaction module can be widely used in elevators and various offline terminal devices, distinguishing the physical buttons or screens of conventional equipment. The touchless interaction method brought by the aerial imaging technology can completely avoid the bacteria and viruses brought by physical contact Risk of cross-infection. (Source: www.easpeedtech.com)

The technology of both companies appears to deliver the same results. Anhui Easpeed Technology website shows nine locations that the technology has been deployed at. It is not clear whether Dongchao Technology is a subsidiary of Anhui Easpeed Technology or is a licensed deal, but according to the company’s website, the technology has been installed in the following places.

Anhui Provincial Hospital

Hefei No.8 Middle School

Zhejiang Provincial People's Hospital

Hefei High-tech Zone Management

Henan Xinxiang Municipal Party

Committee Office Building University of Science and Technology of China

Anhui Investment Building

Huishang Bank Hefei Branch

Guanghua Venture Park, Haidian District, Beijing

How is a company with only 9 contracts on its website can all of a sudden get into thousands across China?

And, were those actually paid contracts or pilots?

According to one article from Global Times, pilot devices were installed in local institutions in Hefei. The device is also very expensive at 15,000 yuan or $2,156 per unit while there are cheaper alternatives to touchless elevators, like a voice command device that costs 4,000 yuan and contactless intelligent elevator solution designed by Wanglong Intelligent and Huawei that can remotely call elevator using the mobile APP, mobile phone Bluetooth, or WeChat applet.

Browsing through the Anhui Easpeed Technology website, there is not even one mention about any new contracts to install its technology or NEON's technology devices across China while it does show other new developments or installation of its technology.

For example, starting with the latest news release:

Good News | Dongchao Technology's interactive aerial imaging technology and two core products have been successfully selected into the Anhui Province New Infrastructure Products Service Catalog (first batch)

Heavyweight | The world's first contactless subway self-service ticketing terminal is officially put into use

Baiyun Airport Terminal 2! Dongchao Technology Adds Application Points to Contactless Elevator Button Terminal

Help resume school! Dongchao Technology's contactless elevator button terminal was put into use in Hefei No. 8 Middle School

Wouldn’t it be as important for Anhui Easpeed Technology to disclose on its website the good news of getting thousands of contracts for elevators across China?

And why does Anhui Easpeed technology need NEON’s touch sensor modules if it already has been installing and promoting Dongchao Technology?

Is NEON going to be replacing Dongchao Technology or will it be just one of many suppliers for Anhui Easpeed Technology?

A deal announced with Yesar Electronics Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., for touch sensor modules also has no details of how much will NEON make from it in potential revenue and the company is even smaller than Anhui Easpeed Technology - it has 2 employees according to its LinkedIn page and its website, which in Chinese shows car technology, not elevators.

Deteriorating revenues and no liquidity to carry on through 2020

As of the second quarter of 2020, revenue decreased year over year to $1.294 million from $2.012 million for the same period in 2019. Net loss per share was at ($0.11), an increase from ($0.07) in the same period from 2019. One can attribute the decrease in revenue for the first quarter of 2020 to the Covid-19 pandemic and worldwide economic lockdown, but NEON’s revenue has been on a decreasing trajectory since 2017 and the company never generated a profit while losses keep on piling up, increasing its accumulated deficit to $191,530 million.

1Q2020 1Q2019 2019 2018 2017 Revenue $1.294 $2.012 $6.646 $8.538 $10.241 EPS $(0.11) $(0.07) $(0.60) $(0.52) $ (0.89)

At the end of 2019, as we already know, revenue was at $6.646 million and revenue for the first quarter of 2020 has also decreased from the same period in 2019. This is probably in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic and partly due to NEON’s declining business. Considering all this and economic uncertainty that the whole world is facing, expecting NEON to outperform any of the past three years in revenue will be somewhat unreasonable.

The company also does not have much cash to carry on to the end of 2020 and will need to come up with it to cover its basic operating expenses. It did state that it reduced its operating expenses by around 20% but even with the reduction, it will still need to come up with approximately $2 million per quarter.

Cash on hand as of the first quarter of 2020, was at $1.187 million, with three months operating expenses of $2.339 million, total assets at $5,600 million. Accumulated deficit is at $191.5 million. Meanwhile, the market capitalization of NEON is at $75.2 million with a price per share increased by over 350% since January 2, 2020.

So far as of June 22, 2020, NEON entered into a loan agreement for $1.7 million available right now and can be drawn up to $3.4 million that is due either by the end of the year if the company raises more cash, or by February 28, 2021, if the company will not be able to do a raise, or a raise is insufficient to repay the loan. The loan was entered into with NEON's two board of directors, Mr. Rosberg and Mr. Lindell who also own 18% of the company.

The amount of the loan plus its cash on hand will carry the company on for approximately two more quarters of 2020, and the company will have to once more try to figure out where to get the cash for 2021 and have enough of it to pay for operating expenses plus the loan due by February 2021.

Stock Price Increase and Market Valuation for 2020

NEON’s price per share was around $2 in January of 2020 with an approximate market capitalization of $18 to $20 million. As of June 22, 2020, NEON’s price per share is at $8.20 with a market capitalization of $75.2 million and is up over 350% over the past year with most of this price increase coming in 2020.

NEON's financial results have not improved since the beginning of 2020. As is shown above, its revenue and EPS were no better than in 2019 but worse, and the year-end result of 2019 is worse than for the same period in 2018. The company recently released two PRs that have no specifics on how much will those deals add to future revenue or profitability. We can only guess here.

The majority of NEON’s revenues are derived from License agreements. License fee revenue for the end of the first quarter of 2020 was at $1.169 million while Sensor modules revenue was at $98 thousand. To increase license revenues NEON needs to enter into new contracts and there has not been an increase in new license contracts since December 2019.

10K 2019:

As of December 31, 2019, we have entered into forty-two technology license agreements with global OEMs, ODMs and Tier 1 suppliers.”

10Q120:

As of March 31, 2020, we had entered into forty-two technology license agreements with global OEMs, ODMs and Tier 1 suppliers.”

Meanwhile, product revenue is not significant enough to make a notable difference.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Neonode's 2020 increase in valuation does not align with its recent or past performance and should be far below the $75.2 million market capitalization. The most recent deals with Anhui Easpeed Technology and Yesar Electronics Technology do not disclose how many units the company will sell to them and whether there is any long-term prospect in them. Anhui Easpeed Technology and Yesar Electronics Technology are small companies and most likely will not be able to secure and deliver thousands of devices in elevators in China due to the high costs of those devices and competitors like Huawei. NEON’s financial results have not improved year over year but deteriorated instead and price valuation since January increase of more than 350% is not based on any actual improvement in NEON’s financial results or increased demand for its products and services that are translatable into profits and positive cash flow. I believe the company is overvalued as compared to its current financial condition and near future profitability prospects and recommend it as a short.

