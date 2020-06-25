Retirement Advisor: Some Risks Are Unaffordable (Podcast)

He also discusses a long list of current risks, any one of which could derail boomers who must make portfolio withdrawals for their retirement income.

Surz shows how Wall Street slogans like “stocks for the long run” seldom hold up to the lifecycle requirements of a 65-year-old versus a 40-year-old.

The “The Baby Boomer Investing Show,” produced by Ron Surz and Kathy Tarochione, offers a perspective void of Wall Street sloganeering, combined with a rare financial sophistication.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The “The Baby Boomer Investing Show,” produced by Ron Surz and Kathy Tarochione, offers a perspective void of Wall Street sloganeering, combined with a rare financial sophistication.

This podcast (8:34) considers why the lifecycle matters so much, explaining why near and new retirees shouldn’t risk what they cannot afford to lose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the views of MassMutual, its affiliates, or its employees.