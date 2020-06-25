Since I have no interest in making a contrarian investment in the coal industry due to its secular decline, I thus believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Whilst their leverage is only moderate, unfortunately their liquidity is rather questionable and thus, if conditions do not recover in the coming year, it could get quite thin and dangerous.

Their perfect history of producing free cash flow is positive and indicates that they are fundamentally viable, which I believe is important for contrarian investments.

Introduction

Following the coronavirus economic crisis sweeping the world, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) took the difficult decision to completely suspend their distributions. Not to pile more onto unitholders who are already suffering, but a relatively small partnership that produces coal was hardly a fundamentally attractive income source to begin, given their volatile and economically sensitive earnings. They nonetheless can still be considered as a contrarian investment opportunity for any investor who is looking to capitalize on a potential recovery.

Cash Flows And Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first three graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last quarter and previous seven years.

Image Source: Author.

The first primary aspect that I seek from a potential contrarian investment is evidence that they are fundamentally viable during normal operating conditions. A company or in this situation, a partnership that was not viable outside of a downturn is less likely to survive to see any potential recovery or may be forced to take value destructive actions that ultimately detract from the potential upside, such as equity raisings. Whilst different investors are likely to have different ways to assess this aspect, when they are a mature and established partnership, I prefer to review their free cash flow performance across time throughout different operating conditions.

If an established mining company has displayed little to no ability to generate free cash flow, then it stands to reason that they are likely not viable since this would eventually lead to bankruptcy. It was quite surprising to see that they have always produced free cash flow, even though the first quarter of 2020 dragged down their operating cash flow year on year. This is positive and indicates that outside of a downturn they appear fundamentally viable, however, given that thermal coal demand faces a secular decline, it remains highly uncertain how much longer this will last.

Image Source: Author.

Since the end of 2013, their net debt has remained essentially unchanged by the end of the first quarter of 2020, despite varying across the years. The recent increase throughout 2019 primarily stems from their acquisitions that have totaled $320m and to a lesser extent, higher capital expenditure year on year. Their net debt tracking sideways across the medium to long term is further evidence that their company appears fundamentally viable.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow performance appears suitable, their overall financial position will be instrumental in determining their ability to survive this downturn. A strong financial position is the second important aspect that I seek when analyzing potential contrarian investments. The two graphs included below summarizes their financial position from the last quarter and previous three to seven years.

Image Source: Author.

They entered this downturn with moderate leverage, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.24, gearing ratio of 37.05% and interest coverage of 6.37 at the end of 2019. This is another positive sign for their ability to survive this downturn and ultimately stand to benefit from an eventual recovery. Naturally, these have deteriorated during the first quarter of 2020 due to the downturn, which should always be expected and thus not too alarming, but it nonetheless should still be monitored going forward given their sales volumes are expected to be down a significant 25% compared to their previous forecast.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their leverage appears decent and does not threaten their ability to remain a going concern, unfortunately, the same cannot necessarily be said for their all-important liquidity. Even though their current ratio of 1.24 looks solid on the surface, their cash balance situation is rather concerning since it is on the low side. During the short term, the remaining $228m balance undrawn from their credit facility can help, however, this is being reduced by $78m in May 2021. This means that unless operating conditions recover before this point, their liquidity could get quite thin and thus pose risks to their ability to remain a going concern.

The majority of their debt outside of their credit facility is their senior notes, as the table included below displays. Thankfully, these do not mature until May 2025, which provides them with a degree of flexibility to navigate this downturn, however, in the medium term, unitholders will have to monitor their ability to either repay or refinance these.

Image Source: Alliance Resource Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

On one hand, their history of producing free cash flow is positive and desirable for this potential contrarian investment, but their questionable liquidity keeps risks heightened. Since I have no interest in making a contrarian investment in the coal industry due to its secular decline, I thus believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Alliance Resource Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.