Their liquidity is less than ideal and when combined with their reliance on debt markets to refinance a wave of short-term debt maturities, their distribution could see further reductions.

The recent turbulent times have caused many distributions to be reduced, such as those from NuStar Energy, who reduced them by one-third.

Introduction

Whenever turbulent times arrive and the proverbial tide recedes, it always exposes those that are swimming naked. The start of 2020 has seen the largest number of distributions reduced in quite a length of time, one such example is NuStar Energy (NS) who recently reduced their distribution by one-third. Since their capital structure is weighed down with preferred units, it unfortunately appears that their ability to reinstate their former distribution will be restricted.

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since distributions are paid from cash and not from “earnings.” The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Frequently, management and investors substitute distributable cash flow for free cash flow when assessing distribution coverage for master limited partnerships, however, I believe that even though this can be suitable in the past, it is no longer the case once turmoil arrives. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry normally creates a significant difference.

Similar to all of my other analyses, I further stress test their distribution coverage by including other relevant miscellaneous cash expenses that outrank paying unitholders, which can be seen listed beneath the graph included above. The most notable one in this situation is their distributions to preferred unitholders, which during 2019 effectively reduced their operating cash flow by a material 23.92%. Ultimately, all of these miscellaneous cash expenses reduced their operating cash flow from $509m to effectively only $378m. Normally these only make a small difference, however, in this situation the difference is quite notable and thus materially impacts judgments regarding their distribution coverage.

It can be observed that throughout 2017-2019, they were never able to cover their distribution payments with free cash flow, which indicates that they were almost completely funded through debt. Whilst this may be sustainable when economic conditions are broadly normal, it seldom is the case during periods of turmoil, especially for relatively small organizations.

When looking ahead, their ability to grow their distributions to their previous levels will remain constricted by their preferred units that have distributions totaling $122m per annum. Their quarterly distribution of $0.40 per unit costs $175m per annum, based upon their latest outstanding unit count of 109,194,144. When these are combined with their capital expenditure guidance for 2020 of $180m at the midpoint, this means that they require operating cash flow of $477m to be cash flow neutral. To put this into perspective, during 2019, their official operating cash flow was $509m, which indicates that they cannot reinstate their previous distributions and also only have minimal ability to deleverage.

Given their very large forecast capital expenditure reduction of 67.03% year on year, it stands to reason that they will see minimal growth and thus it will not likely negate the drain they face from their preferred distributions. Looking further into the future, given the capital intensity of their industry, if they were to pivot back towards growth, this would require significantly higher capital expenditure and thus impact their ability to afford any higher distributions within the medium term.

Financial Position

Even if they can produce adequate free cash flow to cover their distributions in the future, their financial position will still play an instrumental role in determining the attractiveness of their very high distribution yield. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

Upon reviewing these financial metrics it can be seen that they are moderately highly leveraged with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.17 and interest coverage of 2.78. Whilst this can still be considered safe, it provides them with minimal ability to safely fund distribution payments through debt, as it would be dangerous to reduce their financial flexibility and resilience whilst only providing a temporary solution. Thankfully, this also means that they only require a minimal amount of deleveraging, which is important considering the aforementioned drain on their operating cash flow from their preferred unit distributions.

Whilst their liquidity is less than ideal, barring any black swan events it should still be sufficient following their very large capital expenditure reductions, but it also further highlights their decision to reduce their distributions. On the surface their current ratio of 0.76 is already not particularly attractive, however, their very low cash balance is even more concerning as it leaves them reliant on their credit facility. Even though they still retain an undrawn balance of $496m, since these require them to stay within limits of covenants and could be reduced in the future, it highlights the importance for them to start producing free cash flow after distribution payments.

They also face a wave of short-term debt maturities, including $837m in 2021 and a further $250m during 2022. Whilst their recent $750m term loan will help ease this pressure, it matures in only three years and carries a high 12% interest rate. Since they cannot actually repay any of this debt, they will need to refinance and thus they have to stay in favor with debt markets, which could entail further reductions to their distribution if operating conditions remain challenging.

Conclusion

On one hand, they still offer a very high distribution yield, but then on the other hand, this is being restricted by their preferred distributions and could still see further reductions due to their less than ideal liquidity and short-term debt maturities. Given this conflicting situation where the positives seem to be counteracted by the negatives, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from NuStar Energy’s Q1 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

