They entered this downturn with high leverage and barely adequate liquidity, which will take years to rectify even after reducing capital expenditure to the bone.

Even if they avoid this toxic outcome, their unitholders still face years of slow deleveraging that keeps further risks to their distribution elevated.

Whilst their massive yield of over 16% may still sound attractive, under the surface they face significant financial risks from a possible covenant breach.

The first half of 2020 has been painful for the unitholders of NGL Energy Partners who have seen their unit price and distributions both roughly halved.

Introduction

The first half of 2020 has been a painful time for the unitholders of NGL Energy Partners (NGL), who have seen their distributions roughly half along with their unit price. Even after reducing their distribution by roughly half they still offer a massive yield of 16.29%; however, there are reasons to be wary of this otherwise enticing income. One of my fellow Seeking Alpha contributors has recently pointed out that they risk a covenant breach due to a counterparty bankruptcy. Even if they see a positive outcome and avoid this possible covenant breach, their unitholders await years of slow deleveraging that keeps risks to their distribution elevated.

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since distributions are paid from cash and not from “earnings.” The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

Although it is normal for management and investors to substitute distributable cash flow for free cash flow when assessing distribution coverage for master limited partnerships, I believe that even though this can be suitable at times, it is no longer the case once turmoil arrives. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry, normally creates a significant difference.

Even before this economic downturn struck the world, their distribution coverage was consistently negative during 2018-2020, which highlights the reasoning behind their decision to reduce it promptly. This indicates that the entirety of their distribution payments has been funded through debt, which could not have safely continued indefinitely. Admittedly, this now sits in the past and thus their future prospects are considerably more important.

When looking ahead it actually appears that this may finally be changing for the better, largely thanks to massive reductions to cash outflows across the board. Based upon their latest outstanding unit count of 128,900,616, their quarterly distribution of $0.20 per unit would cost $103m per annum. They also have 12,585,642 class B preferred units and a further 1,800,000 class B preferred units, which pay distributions of $2.25 per unit and $2.41 per unit, respectively, thus further costing them $28m and $4m, respectively. When all of these distributions are combined with their capital expenditure guidance for the financial year 2021 of $100m, it indicates that they only require operating cash flow of $235m to remain cash-flow neutral.

If their operating cash flow were to remain broadly static with 2019, this would then leave them approximately $200m per annum to deleverage. Given the current general economic uncertainties and the aforementioned counterparty risks, this seems to be an appropriate middle of the road assumption. Given their massive forecast capital expenditure reduction of 82.67% year on year, it stands to reason that they will see very minimal growth in the following years.

Financial Position

The bigger issue going forward is no longer their ability to cover their distributions, but rather their overall financial position. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing these financial metrics their high leverage is easily apparent, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.85 and interest coverage of only 1.48, with their other metrics providing further evidence. This leaves them with significantly reduced ability to navigate any turmoil and absorb the possible financial impacts, such as those stemming from bankrupt counterparties.

Given their high leverage, rectifying their overleverage would require them to reduce their net debt by at least one-third or $1.042b. Based upon the aforementioned approximately $200m per annum remaining to deleverage, this would still take them around five years to complete. Considering that even if they were to reach this point they would still be moderately leveraged, this is quite unattractive since it means that risks to their distribution will remain for years to come. It would not be surprising to see their distribution reduced again since their capital expenditure is already reduced down to the barest minimum and thus they have no other options remaining to make a material difference.

Image Source: Author.

Their liquidity appears to be just acceptable enough for them to remain a going concern, obviously assuming that they avoid breaching any covenants. This also assumes that their credit facilities can also be refinanced into new ones when they mature in October 2021, as they have virtually no ability to actually repay the current drawn balance of $1.47b.

Whilst on the surface their current ratio of 0.92 is actually fairly decent, it masks the risks stemming from their very low cash balance and completely drawn down working capital credit facility of $350m. Thankfully, they still retain a further $445m available within their expansion capital credit facility; however, this nonetheless further highlights the reasoning behind their decision to reduce their distributions and capital expenditure. Without free cash flow after distribution payments, they would quickly exhaust their remaining liquidity and given their high leverage, they could struggle to source additional funds.

Thankfully, they have minimal short-term debt maturities aside from their credit facilities, as the table included below displays. If they can continue generating the aforementioned $200m per annum to deleverage, they may be capable of meeting their notes maturing in 2023 to 2026 with only minimal refinancing.

Image Source: NGL Energy Partners’ 2020 10-K.

Conclusion

Although sitting back and collecting a massive double-digit distribution yield while they deleverage may sound quite enticing, given the risks from their high leverage and barely adequate liquidity, this distribution could easily be reduced again. Given this situation, I believe that a bearish rating is appropriate for the time being, with the possibility of an upgrade in the future if their financial position stabilizes.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from NGL Energy Partners’ 2020 10-K (previously linked) and 2018 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.