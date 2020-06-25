Moderna (MRNA) is a mid-sized biopharma that is pioneering a novel form of mRNA-based medicine. Despite not having a single FDA-approved product yet, the company has gotten an outsized amount of attention of late due to its COVID-19 vaccine candidate which is currently in Phase 2 testing, with a Phase 3 trial set to start next month. I also wanted to research and write about Moderna because of its CMV vaccine candidate as a part of my series this month on companies with CMV-related vaccines or testing solutions, since June is CMV Awareness Month. For more information on CMV itself or the market opportunity I believe it presents, you can check out the blog post I published to kick off the series. In this article, I discuss Moderna’s market opportunity for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rest of the company’s pipeline, and my attempt at ascertaining a present value for the shares.

The Market Is Valuing Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine at 2x the Value of the Rest of its Pipeline

In evaluating Moderna, I first thought it necessary to compare the stock price and future prospects now to what they were before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around the middle of February, before the pandemic hit hard in the US, Moderna was trading around $20.

Figure 1: Moderna Stock Chart

Now, after briefly spiking to around $80, it has been hovering in the vicinity of $60, which is roughly a 200% increase, or an addition of close to $16 billion in market cap to what had previously been around an $8 billion company.

A $24 billion-plus valuation is not unheard of for a vaccine business. In fact, vaccine businesses can be very lucrative. Merck’s (MRK) vaccine portfolio generated $8.4 billion in 2019, for example, and Pfizer’s (PFE) Prevnar 13 vaccine by itself generated $3.36 billion in US sales in 2018.

Most Estimates Suggest the Market Opportunity is Huge if Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine is Successful

I next tried to quantify what the potential market opportunity really was for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to see if the market had gotten ahead of itself or if there was some rational basis for the tremendous upward move in the share price. It seems obvious that everyone investing in a biotech stock would know this, but I want to note explicitly upfront that there is a very real possibility that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate will fail. This is particularly true given that the company has yet to get any vaccine utilizing its mRNA technology to market.

On top of that, there is still another risk, even if successful. If multiple companies make it to market with a COVID-19 vaccine, will Moderna really be able to make much of a profit on its vaccine? Moderna’s CEO has said that the company will price its COVID-19 vaccine in line with other respiratory vaccines. This would seem to suggest a pretty high price. For example, the Prevnar 13 pneumonia vaccine costs about $800 for a full course of treatment.

The CEO also said that he expects peak sales numbers to be in the $2-5 billion per year range, which seems to suggest a far lower actual price per course of treatment given hundreds of million, if not billions, of people would likely use Moderna’s vaccine each year if it’s successful. Third-party estimates certainly agree that such a lower price per shot is likely more appropriate.

One estimate I’ve seen is that Moderna could have a $10 billion annual business at $30 per shot for its COVID-19 vaccine. A second estimate was higher though, suggesting that the company could expect to dose 100 million people per year at a price of $125 per full course of treatment, which would result in $12.5 billion in yearly revenue. Another suggested Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine could be a blockbuster in 2021 and eventually grow to $10 billion in annual sales in later years.

Some have speculated that Moderna could charge higher prices after the initial outbreak subsides, but other companies have suggested far lower prices. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), for example, has suggested a $10 per shot cost for its vaccine candidate. At that far lower price though, if Moderna sells 2 doses per person to 100 million people, it would still make $2 billion in revenue. If the company is able to sell more doses, then revenue would also rise accordingly.

Another potential scenario to watch is if natural immunity to COVID-19 doesn’t prove to last very long. In that case, even if Moderna’s and other companies’ vaccines are successful, people might need to get a COVID-19 vaccine multiple times, if not yearly, to keep immunity at sufficient levels. This would certainly support the idea of a strong ongoing revenue opportunity for Moderna.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine development is a very binary outcome for the stock. Continued success in the clinic could certainly lead to further gains in Moderna stock, but any setbacks to the program could cast doubt on Moderna’s mRNA technology as a whole, likely leading to a huge share price decline.

Pipeline Holds Significant Promise Beyond the COVID-19 Vaccine

Despite seemingly being valued at only half of the COVID-19 vaccine's approximate implied market value, the potential value of the rest of Moderna’s pipeline is important to its overall value proposition.

Figure 2: Moderna’s Core Pipeline

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, the company has 21 total developmental assets spanning 6 major modalities. Moderna considers its core modalities to be its prophylactic vaccine programs and its systemic secreted & cell surface therapy programs. The program that is furthest along in development is another mRNA vaccine, one for CMV. It doesn’t get a lot of press, but Moderna’s CMV vaccine candidate, if successful, would bring in substantial revenue.

Figure 3: Moderna’s CMV Market Opportunity

As you can see from Figure 3, Moderna estimates peak sales at $2-5 billion for its CMV vaccine. If the high end were achieved, the company’s current market cap would only be 5x its CMV revenue, which is right at about average for the industry.

In addition to its CMV vaccine, Moderna has several other vaccines in the clinic with high sales potential. The company has suggested that its Zika virus vaccine could bring in several hundred million dollars per year at its peak and that its hMPV/PIV3 could have multiple billions of dollars of peak sales. Moderna’s RSV vaccine is also thought to be a large opportunity, but the company will only receive milestone and royalty payments from Merck if successful. If you took just the low-end of company estimates for CMV, Zika, and hMPV/PIV3, Moderna would have $4.3 billion in peak sales. The company’s current market cap is still less than 6x these estimated sales.

In addition to its 2 core modalities, Moderna has 4 others that it considers exploratory: cancer vaccines, intratumoral immune-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Figure 4: Moderna’s Exploratory Pipeline

The most noteworthy part of these is the partnerships with Big Pharma, including 2 partnerships each with Merck and AstraZeneca (AZN). Mostly, these programs are still in a very early stage, but if Moderna’s mRNA technology starts showing success, these programs give the company a lot of shots at additional revenue on top of its core programs.

The Company Has a Solid Cash Position and the Potential for More Grant Funding

Moderna reported that it had $1.7 billion in cash and investments at the end of Q1 and an additional $700 million in potentially available grants related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna has estimated full-year cash burn at $500 million. This seems consistent with the company’s Q1 net loss of $124 million. Moderna has no long-term debt at present. If Moderna is able to get its COVID-19 vaccine to market within the next year, it seems likely that further dilution from this point could be relatively minimal.

It’s worth noting though that, as with all biopharma companies, if Moderna has trouble getting products to market or if sales are slower than expected, the company may be forced to raise substantial amounts of dilutive capital which could result in huge losses for current shareholders.

Moderna’s Valuation Seems Somewhat Reasonable, Although Still Certainly Very Risky

Moderna’s potential COVID-19 vaccine could clearly have a huge revenue impact for the company if approved, but it’s important to take into account what the odds of approval are. I typically use a 52% success rate for Phase 2 and a 63% success rate for Phase 3, which results in an overall 33% average chance of success for these remaining phases.

Figure 5: Rough Present Value Calculation for Moderna’s COVID-19 Candidate

Figure 5 shows my rough attempt to see if the market’s current assessment that the COVID-19 vaccine business is worth about $16 billion is even within the realm of reasonability. I multiplied my revenue estimates based on some of the ones described above by the overall odds of approval and a 2% discount rate per year, which seems reasonable given that even the 30-year treasury yield is still below 2%. Doing so, I got a nearly $18 billion value, which is definitely in the ballpark of where Moderna has been trading. It's also very close to the implied value of its COVID-19 program. Please again note that this is an incredibly rough calculation solely intended to see if Moderna's current value is even conceivable given the developmental risk that still exists for its COVID-19 vaccine.

After making sure the value is at least plausibly in the right ballpark given the ongoing developmental risk of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, I then turned to common ratios based on discounted future sales and earnings to assess the potential upside left in the stock.

Figure 6: Moderna Sales and Earnings Estimates

As you can see from Figure 6, earnings ratios, in particular, start looking very low for every year from 2024 through 2029. If you’ll notice, these sales and earnings estimates look very reasonable, too, assuming that Moderna is able to start getting products onto the market. In fact, the revenue estimates for most of these years are below most of the estimates for the COVID-19 vaccine alone if it makes it to market.

Figure 7: Moderna Present Value Estimate

As you can see from Figure 7, even discounted at 10% per year, these sales ratios for the later years suggest potential upside, and the earnings ratios still look cheap even discounted at 20% per year. This is obviously again in the scenario where Moderna’s mRNA technology actually comes through and results in multiple approved products. If that doesn’t happen, investors in the company should expect to incur substantial losses.

Conclusion

Moderna stock has been all over the place of late due to speculation about its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Despite a substantial rise in its share price, Moderna still looks like it has potential upside if the vaccine is able to make it to market. Shares currently trade over 20% below the low end of my potential present value range of $82.80-102.87, so while I consider this a very speculative position, I do intend to look to initiate a small position in the next few days, hopefully around $60.

