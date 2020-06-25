Channel Checking The Energy Midstream - Finding Innovative Data That Can Lift The Veil On A Challenging Market Sector

At current WTI prices near $40/bbl, U.S. oil and gas production is expected to rebound, which suggests some future opportunities in the midstream sector not being captured by the Alerian MLP index.

Understanding rig dynamics and daily system flow data are essential to evaluating midstream gathering and processing assets, particularly during periods of market volatility when risks and unknown factors multiply.

Lack of data transparency in the midstream space makes effective channel checking difficult, but there are several public data sources that can be leveraged to improve investors’ ability to channel check.

Investors have long struggled to accurately value midstream companies. The historical performance of the Alerian MLP index suggests a disconnect between how markets perceive future risk, and how midstream companies generate earnings day to day.

By Justin Carlson, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer

Smart investors look for a market edge wherever they can find one, because staying one step ahead of the pack has never been tougher. Markets move at the speed of light in our digital age, often based on information at the fingertips of any investor with a Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) search engine.

In this article, I will share how investors can channel check the midstream sector. "Channel checking" means to collect information from a company's distribution channels in order to better understand how a business is performing. A channel check helps investors fill the knowledge gaps between quarterly reports to gain insights on underlying market trends.

Channel checking is really at the root of advice by Peter Lynch, the famed former Fidelity Magellan fund manager, to "invest in what you know." Investors who frequent a business can see for themselves whether stores are busy or how the customer experience is trending, direct experience that provides a leg up when evaluating a potential investment.

For most industry sectors, technology has made channel checking easier. The one sector where channel checking still is a major challenge is the oil and gas sector.

To be sure, technology has aided visibility in some areas of the energy business. Online vendors can now track oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers sailing around the globe. Satellites can measure the shadows of oil storage tanks to estimate crude inventories.

But where does oil or gas go once the tankers unload at port, or storage is drawn down? Who transports, processes or distributes that energy? Here is where investors struggle to gain insights.

The Data Hole at the Center of the Energy Value Chain

The U.S. midstream sector is notoriously difficult to evaluate due to a lack of observable asset data and infrequent public disclosure requirements.

Investors struggle to anticipate midstream sector earnings, a reality evident in the historical performance of the Alerian MLP index (AMZ). The Alerian tracks leading companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) that gather, store, process and distribute hydrocarbon products.

Over the last 10 years, the Alerian index (AMZ) has consistently traded closely with WTI prices (Figure 1), indicating a tight relationship between changes in oil prices and the market's valuation of midstream names. Yet actual earnings in the midstream sector do not track closely with WTI. Instead, midstream cash flow is more tightly correlated to U.S. oil and natural gas production (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Alerian MLP Index performance vs. historical WTI prices (Bloomberg)

Figure 2: EBITDA of select midstream companies vs. total U.S. oil and gas production (Bloomberg, Energy Information Administration)

One would expect the two charts to look similar from the perspective of capital markets. Equity risk premium theory says that investors will rationally price forward earnings expectations into the value of midstream companies at any point in time. Yet the charts are quite different.

In my view, the contrast is largely a consequence of the data void in the midstream sector. It reflects a fundamental disconnect between how the market perceives future risk and how midstream companies generate earnings day to day.

Unlike many other market sectors, technology can only take you so far in channel checking midstream companies. You can fly a drone over the easement of buried pipeline or a processing facility, but you won't learn much. Midstream analysts can't just monitor the number of cars parked outside a processing plant to measure production or to understand a company's fee-based vs. commodity price exposure.

Conventional sources of public data can provide important clues on macro trends in oil and gas markets, but they also can lead to broad-brush, and often false, assumptions. Macro forecasts do not pinpoint which shut-in wells will impact which specific gathering and processing (G&P) systems, or which midstream companies are seeing the biggest impacts from changes in drilling.

Investors struggle to anticipate future changes in cash flow resulting from commodity price movements because they lack the tools to measure them. Instead, they often latch onto fluctuations in oil prices, widely available to the market, as a proxy to price midstream names in the absence of a better alternative.

Preparing Energy Portfolios Amid Volatility

The disconnect between midstream earnings and capital markets performance is even more stark during periods of price volatility, as markets have experienced this year.

Energy prices sold off aggressively amid pandemic disruptions to economic activity. Nymex WTI crude futures fell under $20/bbl in March from above $60 at the start of 2020. Prices have since recovered to the $30/bbl range, but energy equities remain beaten down and badly trail the broader market. The XLE, the sector-wide energy ETF, has fallen 34.7% year-to-date through June 19 compared to a decline of 3.6% in the S&P 500 over the same period.

Looking to the future, we expect long-term resilience in U.S. oil and gas production if WTI prices hold at current levels near $40/bbl. After an expected near-term trough this summer, U.S. energy production is projected to pass 32.4 MMboe/d by year-end 2021, or a 5% rebound. Given pervasive negative sentiment in midstream names, this would suggest future opportunities for the sector that have yet to be adequately captured by the Alerian MLP index.

Moreover, despite lower commodity prices and the last half decade of oil market volatility, U.S. oil and gas production has steadily trended upward, as have the earnings of companies in the midstream sector. As long as oil and gas leaves the ground, many midstream companies are likely to remain busy and profitable.

Lifting the Veil on Midstream Data Analysis

In order to channel check the midstream, investors should focus on two important indicators: 1) rig data and 2) production flows based on gas pipeline samples.

Rig activity is valuable as a leading indicator of future production trends, but rig data also has its limitations. First, rig data often lacks granularity to link drilling impacts to individual G&P systems. Second, rig activity can be misleading as a proxy for production when completion activities disconnect from the number of wells drilled in a basin. The greater the inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells, the less predictive rigs become of day-to-day oil and gas delivery trends in a basin.

Figure 3: Basin-level production vs. pipeline samples (East Daley Company Dashboards)

Figure 4: Permian production vs. natural gas pipeline sample (East Daley Company Dashboards)

Gas pipeline sample data helps round out investors' understanding of market trends. As shown in Figure 2, U.S. energy production is the primary driver of midstream earnings, which means what investors really need is real-time insight into molecular flows through midstream assets. Because G&P assets form the core of most midstream enterprises, accurate channel checking requires visibility into 1) which producers and which rigs are connected to individual systems; and 2) real-time flows at the G&P system level.

There is no regulatory requirement for G&P systems to report daily throughput, but there is such a requirement for interstate natural gas pipelines across the country. Most interstate gas pipelines have meter points attached to processing plants from which they receive residue gas flow following NGL extraction.

Allocating individual rigs and associated wells to each G&P system provides insight into counter-party risk, making it easier to connect producer curtailment guidance to system earnings. By mapping pipeline meter points to every public and private G&P system in the U.S., it is possible to see real-time flows across nearly 75% of the country's midstream networks (Figure 3).

These natural gas pipeline meter samples are arguably the most reliable real-time indicator of oil and gas supply. They provide not only daily indicators of natural gas flows, but associated gas samples taken in oil basins are also closely tied to oil production (Figure 4).

The pipeline samples are not always reliable everywhere. For example, flow samples available in the Eagle Ford, Barnett, and Anadarko basins are too limited to determine trends with high confidence. Daily flow data is also low in the Permian, but fluctuations on interstate pipelines in recent years provide uncanny visibility into the basin, making it possible to derive trends even when explicit meter point mapping is not widely available.

The paradox of technology is that investors have more information available at their disposal than ever before, yet the volume available is so great that they cannot spare the time, or they lack the tools, to sort and analyze it. Investors have both too much, and not enough, data on hand to make informed decisions.

Channel checking is a smart way to focus data on productive pursuits. Finding innovative ways to channel check an industry like the midstream energy can be a powerful way for investors to get ahead of the market pack.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: EAST DALEY CAPITAL (THE “COMPANY”) IS NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. THE COMPANY DOES NOT PROVIDE INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL, TAX, OR OTHER ADVICE, NOR DOES THE COMPANY OPERATE AS A BROKER-DEALER. THE COMPANY DOES NOT RECOMMEND THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF ANY PARTICULAR SECURITIES.