14 Smart Blue-Chip Buys I Just Made For My Retirement Portfolio In This Stupid Market

Using this sound and evidence based approach, I bought small amounts of BABA, APOG, ABBV, MDU, UGI, SNA, TD, PRU, ORCL, CTSH, and ANTM, 14 times in the last two weeks. All within a prudently risk-managed blue-chip portfolio that yields 3.0%, is expected to grow 14.6% and generate 15% probability-weighted long-term returns that are 3X the expected 5-year annualized total returns of the S&P 500.

We're focused on not losing money first, getting our money back from safe and growing dividends second, and achieving strong total returns third.

Every decision I make regarding my retirement portfolio or 5 Dividend Kings model portfolios is based on an Investment Decision Tool, explained in daily DK videos.

Disciplined long-term investors always strive for reasonable and prudent investing decisions, based on their goals and risk profile, regardless of what the economy or broader market is doing.

We face a highly overvalued stock market, with rampant speculation among a sea of fundamental risks.

In this dangerous and some would say downright stupid market, it's important to make reasonable and prudent decisions with every investment we make.

(Source: imgflip)

Or to put another way, I strive for "consistently not stupid" decisions with my hard-earned discretionary savings, not just for my retirement portfolio, but for all five portfolios I run for Dividend Kings.

Thus for all money I won't need for 5+ years I make decisions based on three principal criteria, that are the basis for the new Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool and what drives all our portfolio buys.

Basically, what I've learned from 24 years of investing and over six as a professional analyst, and what has been confirmed by my Dividend Kings co-Founders Brad Thomas and Chuck Carnevale (over $150 million in assets under management) are that to achieve your long-term financial goals

first, you must not lose money next, you need to get your money back (reducing the risk of ultimately losing money in the future) finally, you need to earn sufficient absolute and risk-adjusted returns on your money

So here is the way I decide whether or not a potential investment decision is reasonable and prudent, using the S&P 500, most people's default alternative, as the benchmark.

Points Meaning Preservation Of Capital Return Of Capital Return On Capital 1 Poor Bankruptcy risk 52+% (C-rated company equivalent) Zero dividend capital return over five years Probability-Weighted Return is zero or negative 2 Below-Average Bankruptcy risk 13% to 52% (BB-rated company equivalent) 0.1 to 0.5X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.1 to 0.5X S&P PWR 3 Average Bankruptcy Risk 7.5% to 10% (BBB- or BBB rated company equivalent) 0.6 to 1.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.6 to 1.9X S&P PWR 4 Above-Average Bankruptcy Risk 5% (BBB+ rated company equivalent) 2.0 to 2.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 2.0 to 2.9X S&P PWR 5 Excellent Bankruptcy Risk 2.5% or less (A-rated company equivalent) 3+X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 3+X S&P PWR

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

The S&P 500 is a "risk-free" investment in that, barring a permanent collapse of the global economy, if you hold long enough, you can't lose money.

Corporate America can't go bankrupt outside of an apocalypse and if that were to happen no portfolio strategy is going to matter.

5-Year Estimated Dividend Return On S&P 500 S&P 500 Current Yield 1.95% Probability-Weighted Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus 6.4% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 2.7% Average 5-Year Consensus Yield 2.3% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 12%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Over the next five years, the broader market is likely to generate about a 12% dividend return on your investment, which isn't very much.

What about total return potential from the overvalued market?

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Upside Potential By End of That Year 2020 $125.48 -23% 24.3 21.1 49% 24% -47.9% -28.8% 2021 $163.99 30% 18.6 21.1 14% 24% -4.2% -6.3% 2022 $186.58 13% 16.3 21.1 0% 24% 3.5% 9.1%

(Source: Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv, FactSet Research, F.A.S.T Graphs)

Through 2021 the consensus return potential on the broader market is negative, becoming slightly positive by the end of 2022.

By 2025 the consensus return potential on the broader market becomes better, though still below the 7% to 9% CAGR stocks have historically delivered.

S&P 500 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Now it's important to understand the role of probabilities and time when estimating future investment returns.

While over the long-term valuations and fundamentals drive 90% to 91% of returns, for up to six years sentiment, i.e. "animal spirits" can determine the majority of returns.

This is why bubbles and bear markets can last for many years. The longest I've seen any individual company remain under or overvalued is 7 years.

What this means is that just because stocks are 24% to 49% historically overvalued, we shouldn't become market timers.

Not even the professionals, backed by algorithms running on supercomputers, fed by fiber-optic lines and programmed by PhDs can consistently time the market well.

Retail investors do an even worse job as decades of market data make very clear.

(Source: Dalbar)

No matter the time frame you look at, whether stock, bond, or mixed funds, regular investors (and even professionals) are terrible market timers.

S&P 500 Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Calculator S&P 500 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 6.05% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 3.09% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 9.14% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 1.85% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 7.31% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 5%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

I adjust for the 30% 5-year margin of error for the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (which most asset managers use).

40% of the time the market is either in a bear market or a bubble, and we can't know what market sentiment will be in five years.

I also adjust for the 20% to 40% probability that analysts will be completely wrong about how fast earnings will grow, which is how I estimate about 5% CAGR expected returns from the broader market.

The probabilistic and long-term statistical nature of Wall Street is why, as hard as it might be, avoiding overtrading is one of the cornerstones of long-term financial success.

Which is why the Dividend Kings motto is "quality first and prudent valuation & risk management always."

So let me show you the 14 reasonable and prudent long-term investment decisions I recently made for my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

14 Smart Blue-Chip Deals I Just Made For My Retirement Portfolio

Why Did I buy these 11 blue-chips 14 times over the last two weeks?

The detailed explanations would require 2.5 hours of Dividend Kings Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, which are a brand new exclusive feature we offer our members.

But let me give you a brief synopsis by summarizing the aggregate fundamentals of these world-class companies.

Fundamental Stats On These 11 Low-Volatility Blue-Chips

Average quality score: 9.5/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.8/5 very safe vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 41% vs. 61% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 40% vs. 43% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

Average yield: 3.4% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats

vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats Average discount to fair value: 26% vs. 26% overvalued S&P 500

vs. 26% overvalued S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 12.3 years vs. 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 11.2% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500

vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 Average forward P/E: 13.3 vs. 21.1 S&P 500

vs. 21.1 S&P 500 Average earnings yield: 7.5% vs. 4.7%% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.16 vs. 1.57 historical vs. 2.48 S&P 500

1.16 vs. 1.57 historical vs. 2.48 S&P 500 Average return on capital: 160% ( 86% Industry Percentile , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

( , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 162% (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: -7% CAGR (due to pandemic effects)

Average S&P credit rating: A - vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 28.8% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

Average 5-year total return potential: 3.4% yield + 12.0% CAGR long-term growth + 6.2% CAGR valuation boost = 21.6% CAGR (15% to 29% CAGR with 30% margin of error)

Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 9% to 23% CAGR vs. 1% to 8% S&P 500

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 16% CAGR vs. 5% S&P 500

Now let's walk through the DK Investment Decision Matrix using these fundamental stats.

An A- credit rating equates to 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk.

In reality, the probability of all 11 companies going to zero is close to zero, which is the power of diversification (the only "free lunch" on Wall Street).

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, The University Of St. Petersburg)

However, for our purposes here these 11 blue-chips rank a 5/5 collective preservation of capital score.

Dividend Return Potential

5-Year Estimated Dividend Return (% of your investment) These 11 Blue-Chips Current Yield 3.4% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 12.0% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 6.0% Average 5-Year Consensus Yield 4.7% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 23% S&P 500 12%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

These 11 companies, including the one non-dividend payer, are expected to generate almost double the market's dividend return.

But since the cutoff for 4/5 is 2X the market's dividend return this rates a 3/5 on return of capital potential.

Total Return Potential

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Return Potential These 11 Blue-Chips 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 21.6% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 11.0% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 32.6% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 6.6% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 26.1% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 16% S&P 500 5%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Even with a very high bar to clear, meaning at least three times the market's rate of expected return, these 11 companies I bought in recent weeks score a 5/5 on potential return on capital.

Overall Decision Matrix

Goal These 11 Blue-Chips Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk (A- credit rating) 5 Return Of Capital Excellent 23% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 12% S&P 500 3 Return On Capital Excellent 16% PWR vs 5% S&P 500 5 Relative Investment Score 87% Letter Grade B+ (good) S&P 73% = C

Every investment decision I make has to score a B- or better or else we don't buy a company.

Relative Investment Score Grade Description 100% A+ Exceptional 93% A Excellent 90% to 92.9% A- Very Good 87% to 89.9% B+ Good 83% to 86.9% B Satisfactory 80% to 82.9% B- Well Above Market Average 77% to 77.9% C+ Above-Market Average 73% to 76.9% C Market-Average 70% to 72.9% C- Below-Market Average 67% to 69.9% D+ Well Below Market Average 63% to 66.9% D Poor 60% to 62.9% D- Very Poor Sub 60% F Terrible

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool) italicized = minimum cutoff to buy a company, bolded = score on these 11 companies

So that's why I bought these 11 blue-chips 14 times over the last two weeks.

Now let's review what my real-money Phoenix portfolio bucket, made up of 100% Phoenix watchlist blue-chips, SWANs, or Super SWANs looks like today.

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average (speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

Dividend Sensei Real Money Phoenix Portfolio Bucket (Everything I've Bought Since April 4th)

(Source: Morningstar) 27% cash/bond allocation not shown

Note that this is NOT 100% of my retirement portfolio, just what I've been buying since the recession became official.

Across my entire retirement portfolio, I'm well within the risk-management guidelines used by all Dividend Kings portfolios.

Also, note that since April some stocks have gone up significantly, and so some of the companies I bought are no longer good buys or even reasonable buys.

My Phoenix Portfolio's Biggest Winners

(Source: Morningstar) 27% cash/bond allocation not shown

Dividend Kings color-codes our Valuation Lists and Research Terminal to help members always know whether a company is

green: potentially good buy or better

blue: potentially reasonable buy

yellow: hold

red: potential trim/sell

My Personal Phoenix Portfolio Sorted By Most To Least Undervalued

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation List)

You can see that a lot of the companies I've bought opportunistically are currently "holds", meaning between 1% and 17% overvalued.

Does it make sense to own 39 companies? Aren't I just building a personal ETF?

In a way I am, using the proven smart beta strategies that over time achieve superior investing results.

I'm also overwriting the highest conviction ideas (lowest to highest PEG ratios) which is what my fellow Dividend Kings co-founder Chuck Carnevale does in his asset management company.

Chuck Carnevale owns 69 companies in his client's accounts, which totaled $111 million at the end of Q1

Berkshire similarly owns 46 companies in its portfolios, despite having 73% in its top five names.

My top 10 Personal Phoenix holdings = 44% of my portfolio

My goal is very simple, which is to achieve key fundamental statistics that are likely to achieve my long-term goals.

Dividend Sensei Phoenix Portfolio Goals

Fundamental Metric Goal Currently Yield 2.5% to 3.5% 3.0% Long-Term Dividend Growth (OTC:CAGR) 8% to 12% 14.6% Valuation Fair Value or Better 11% Undervalued Long-Term Total Return (OTC:CAGR) 9+% (S&P 500 7% to 9% CAGR historically) 19.9% (15% PWR)

(Source: Morningstar)

The 39 companies I own in this personal smart beta ETF are currently meeting or exceeding my personal goals.

So now let's walk them through the DK Investment Decision Matrix, by first summarizing their aggregate fundamentals.

Fundamental Stats On Dividend Sensei Personal Phoenix Portfolio

Average quality score: 9.8/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 53% vs. 62% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 40% vs. 44% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

Average yield: 3.5% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats

vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats Average discount to fair value: 15% vs. 26% overvalued S&P 500

vs. 26% overvalued S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 19.3 years vs. 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 11.1% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 11.3% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500

vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 Average forward P/E: 17.4 vs. 21.1 S&P 500

vs. 21.1 S&P 500 Average earnings yield: 5.8% vs. 4.7%% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.84 vs. 2.16 historical vs. 2.48 S&P 500

1.84 vs. 2.16 historical vs. 2.48 S&P 500 Average return on capital: 118% (85 % Industry Percentile , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

(85 , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 116% (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: +4% CAGR (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average S&P credit rating: A - vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 26.0% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

Average 5-year total return potential: 3.5% yield + 11.3% CAGR long-term growth + 3.4% CAGR valuation boost = 18.2% CAGR (12% to 24% CAGR with 30% margin of error)

Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 5% to 22% CAGR vs. 1% to 8% S&P 500

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 14% CAGR vs. 5% S&P 500

The difference between these average stats and my portfolio stats is due to the fact that my personal Phoenix portfolio is weighted more towards faster-growing and slightly less undervalued blue-chips.

But even if I were to buy all of these companies today, equally weighted, including the overvalued ones, the overall high-quality, safety, and double-digit long-term consensus growth would likely result in very strong

preservation of capital: A- average credit rating

return of capital: 3.5% yield + 11.3% CAGR long-term growth

return on capital: 14% CAGR probability-weighted expected return

So now let's put it all together and see how reasonable and prudent this 39 company portfolio really is.

Putting It All Together

preservation of capital: 5/5 (A-rated companies)

Dividend Return Potential

5-Year Estimated Dividend Return (% of your investment) My Personal Phoenix Portfolio Current Yield 3.0% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus 14.6% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 5.9% Average 5-Year Consensus Yield 4.5% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 22% S&P 500 12%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Total Return Potential

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Return Potential My Personal Phoenix Portfolio 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 19.9% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 10.1% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 30.0% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 6.1% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 24.0% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 15% S&P 500 5%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

DS Phoenix Portfolio Investment Decision Matrix

Goal DS Phoenix Portfolio Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk (A- credit rating) 5 Return Of Capital Average 22% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 12% S&P 500 3 Return On Capital Excellent 15% PWR vs 5% S&P 500 5 Relative Investment Score 87% Letter Grade B+ (good) S&P 73% = C

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

So there you have it, an evidence-based and data-driven explanation of now just what I've bought in the last two weeks, but since April, when I switched to buying just the DK Phoenix daily blue-chip deals.

Since this recession began I've worked hard to make my retirement portfolio approach, and that of all the Dividend Kings model portfolios, as evidence-based, objective, and methodical as possible.

Dividend Kings has exciting long-term plans on how to keep improving our safety and quality scoring system, using advanced statistical regression analyses across over 20 key fundamentals metrics.

But the goal of long-term investing is to make sound and prudent decisions, not strive for perfection.

(Source: imgflip)

The goal of any approach is to avoid unnecessary mistakes, via low-risk/high-probability decisions, using the best available facts we have at the time.

You're neither right nor wrong because other people agree with you. You're right because your facts are right and your reasoning is right-and that's the only thing that makes you right." - Warren Buffett

The facts will always change over time, sometimes in our favor, sometimes not.

But as long as our reasoning and risk management is rock solid, then we don't have to pray for luck, we can make our own.

(Source: AZ quotes)

I've spent over six years honing my analytical skills and the past year building out and improving a powerful set of tools for Dividend Kings members to make smart long-term investing decisions.

Valuation Lists

Research Terminal company screener

Investment Decision Tool

DK Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos (all Phoenix buys I'm making for my retirement portfolio)

Tutorial Videos on how to use our tools

12 others

Our world-class team of analysts, via our "how to invest better" articles and weekly podcasts, are helping to educate members on sound and proven long-term investment strategies.

Combined with our powerful suite of tools, success becomes a matter of discipline, patience, and time, not luck.

Our approach is not get rich quick market timing schemes or dangerous yield chasing.

(Source: imgflip)

If you want speculation, listen to Dave Portnoy, the "captain of the day traders" and day trade risky momentum stocks.

If you want to maximize the chances of actually achieving your long-term financial goals then it takes a different approach, based on the Dividend King's motto of "quality first and prudent valuation & risk management always."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Valuation Tool, Research Terminal, Phoenix Watchlist, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos. Membership also includes Access to our five model portfolios

Daily Phoenix Portfolio Buys

50 exclusive articles per month

Our weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support



exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library



13 powerful investing tools Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APOG, ABBV, BABA, MDU, UGI, SNA, TD, PRU, ORCL, CTSH, ANTM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns APOG, ABBV, BABA, MDU, UGI, SNA, TD, PRU, ORCL, CTSH, and ANTM in our portfolios.