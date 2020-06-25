With little sign of a turnaround at L Brands (LB), I do not see the equity as a compelling trade at current levels. Bonds within the LB structure, on the other hand, offer a good yield, especially following the under-performance year-to-date. With Bath & Body Works helping to offset declines at Victoria's Secret, I feel the company is well-equipped to support the existing capital structure. LB also has sufficient liquidity on hand to withstand a prolonged period of COVID-19 disruption, which should offer credit investors additional comfort. Within the structure, the 2027 and 2028 maturities appear especially attractive, trading below the $90s and offering 10.1% and 8.5% yields, respectively.

Latest Quarter Offered Few Surprises

There was little to celebrate from the Q1 report, as Bath & Body Works (BBW) remains the major profit driver, while Victoria's Secret continues to struggle. Nonetheless, BBW was not immune from the effects of COVID-19, with sales down 18% Y/Y. Comparable store sales did increase meaningfully prior to store closures in mid-March, however, which was good news. Strength was driven largely by a significant increase in hand soap and sanitizer demand, while the body care and home fragrance businesses were also positive. BBW's online sales also grew 85% Y/Y, with broad-based strength across all categories.

Source: Earnings Presentation

Meanwhile, VS sales were down 46% for the quarter, as store comps fell 15% Y/Y, with online sales also falling 15% Y/Y, partially driven by the six-day closure of the direct business. Encouragingly, however, April (when online business was operational and stores were closed) saw direct sales increase by 30% Y/Y.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Victoria's Secret (Direct) 362 373 331 627 308 Growth Y/Y % 2.4% 3.6% -5.6% -8.2% -15.1%

Source: Company Data

The weak performance at VS was unsurprising and likely accounted for by the market at this point. Therefore, LB's EPS miss (-$0.99 vs. the Street's -$0.67 forecast) likely got a pass since most of the miss was attributable to VS. At this point, I think market sentiment is already at multi-year lows, with the focus almost entirely on BBW. Following the derailed Sycamore deal, I suspect the market is assigning minimal (if not zero) value to the VS segment. Recall that the initial VS deal was done at a P/S multiple of c. 0.2x based on 2019 numbers.

Near-Term Outlook Remains Bleak

Like its peers, management did not provide specific guidance for the upcoming quarter and the full year, but it did offer directional guidance on the top line, gross margin, and SG&A expenses. As things stand, management expects Q2 '20 revenue to be down, much like Q1 '20, which saw a -37.1% Y/Y decline. This likely incorporates positive trends in the online business, which remained elevated in May, but should normalize as stores re-open in June and July. According to management, March and April online sales rose 60% Y/Y and 150% Y/Y, respectively.

Management also stated gross margin will be worse in Q2, as promotional activity intensifies to clear outstanding Spring/Summer inventory, with the semi-annual sale across both businesses also likely to weigh on financials. There should be some cushion, however, from continued declines in SG&A dollar expenses, as LB sees similar Y/Y expense declines in Q2, but partially offset by costs related to store re-openings.

Update On VS Separation

LB's mutual agreement to terminate the Sycamore deal (previously expected to close in Q2) was a big blow but management appears to be sticking with a "go-forward strategy" focused on establishing BBW as a pure-play public company. LB appears to be serious about this, appointing its CFO as the interim VS CEO. But commentary around LB's ability and timing to affect a separation of VS has been lacking thus far.

For now, LB is focused on "taking the necessary steps" to prepare VS "to operate as a separate, standalone company," with high-level plans including a heightened focus on inventory management, an improved product assortment to drive higher full-price selling, and the closure of c. 250 VS US/Canada stores in 2020 (c. 27% of the VS North America store base).

LB's home office organization is also under review, with plans in place for a decentralization of functions to create standalone companies. The target is a c. $5-$6 billion business in sales, but at a more profitable rate than currently. This is certainly encouraging, but without sufficient evidence of LB's ability/timing to affect a separation, I think it may be too early to buy into a turnaround story at VS.

Limited Solvency Risk Makes Credit More Compelling

Any solvency concerns should be allayed by LB's low cash burn at c. $350 million for the quarter, with additional funds available from its revolver (LB drew down c. $950 million of its revolver in April, but paid it down by early May). Efforts to aggressively manage working capital, reduce inventory receipts and payment terms, and manage costs during the quarter were the primary drivers. As a result, LB ended the quarter with a cash balance of c. $957 million, although net debt/EBITDAR remains elevated at c. 3.5x.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Net Debt/ EBITDAR 3.0x 3.0x 3.2x 2.8x 3.5x

Source: Company Data

The company should see some relief from the go-forward split of BBW and VS, as c. 250 VS doors will be shuttered this year and more are expected in the upcoming years. This should lower lease obligations while enabling LB to more favorably tap additional funding should additional liquidity be needed. Also worth noting is that LB has decreased its capex plans for 2020 to $250 million (from $550 million). This presents a favorable setup for LB bonds, which offers attractive yields of 10.1% and 8.5% at the 2027 and 2028 maturities, respectively.

Source: Markets Insider

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.