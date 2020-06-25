Last year, on April 15th, the management team at Waste Management (WM) announced that it was acquiring Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) in an all-cash deal valuing the latter at $4.9 billion on an EV (enterprise value) basis. Due to regulatory concerns that the two businesses have had to flesh out with the US Department of Justice, the deal has yet to finalize. After more than a year without approval, news broke that a revised deal, aimed at reducing the assets Waste Management will end up with and lowering the price of the transaction, has finally been made public. This is surely going to be a bit painful for investors in Advanced Disposal who were anticipating the higher-priced buyout, but the move isn't bad for them considering the company's financial condition.

A look at the revised offer

Initially, in April of last year, Waste Management struck a deal to acquire Advanced Disposal for a price of $33.15 per share. This valued the company's equity at around $3 billion, plus net debt of $1.9 billion took the purchase price to $4.9 billion in all. In light of changing economic conditions, and likely in part due to pressure from regulators, Waste Management was forced to alter the deal to some extent. Regulators at the US Department of Justice pushed for Waste Management to divest assets generating around $300 million worth of revenue that the company was willing to acquire as part of the buyout of Advanced Disposal.

To meet these requirements, Waste Management decided to sell off assets worth around $835 million to GFL Environmental (GFL) that last year brought in sales of $345 million. Beyond this, not much is really known about the assets being separated from the business, besides what GFL revealed in an investor presentation. The assets it is acquiring include solid waste collection, transfer, and landfill assets. Specifically, it involves the purchase of 32 collection operations, 36 transfer stations, and 18 landfills, all located across 10 different US states. It also includes more than 350 vehicles and employs more than 900 workers. 51% of revenue by region will come from the US. By activity, 56% of revenue comes from hauling activities, followed by 32% that comes from landfill operations.

Due to all of these changes, though, Waste Management likely found this a good chance to come back to the table with a less-appetizing offer. According to the revised terms of the deal, the company will now acquire Advanced Disposal in exchange for $30.30 per unit. This values the firm's equity at $2.73 billion, about $260 million lower than the prior deal called for. Net debt of $1.84 billion brings the total deal value up to about $4.57 billion on an EV basis.

While some of this purchase price will ultimately be offset by the sale of the aforementioned assets, one thing won't change. Waste Management is still slated to generate at least $100 million in synergies associated with cost-cutting and reduced capex budgeting following the completion of its acquisition. Management actually used the term 'exceed' in reference to this figure, which implies that actual synergies might end up being greater than the company previously anticipated.

Probably a fair deal

If Waste Management can go on to generate the $100 million in synergies that it's projecting from this acquisition, that could create a lot of value for the business and its shareholders. Fortunately, there's a lot of disparity between the industry behemoth that is Waste Management and the fairly small Advanced Disposal. To understand this, we need only consider the performance of each business relative to the other. To start with, let's address revenue. Over the five years ending in 2019, revenue at Advanced Disposal grew 16.2%, rising from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. The waste management space is not growing at any particularly-rapid rate, so Waste Management isn't exactly an all-star of growth, with revenue rising 19.2% over the same time frame.

Where the difference is really clear is on each firm's bottom line. Over the past five years, Advanced Disposal lost money in 2015, 2016, and 2019. Total losses over that five-year time frame were $22.9 million. By comparison, Waste Management generated profits every year, with aggregate income of $7.48 billion. Fortunately for Advanced Disposal, it did generate positive operating cash flows over the past five years, with aggregate cash flows of $1.38 billion. Waste Management's operating cash flow, meanwhile, totaled $16.16 billion. What's more is the fact that, unlike Advanced Disposal, which saw its cash-flow numbers jump all over the place from year to year, Waste Management's grew every year over this time frame. In 2019 alone, the firm generated operating cash flow of $3.87 billion, up 8.5% compared to the $3.57 billion seen one year earlier.

Adding $100 million to the bottom line for Waste Management would definitely make the purchase of Advanced Disposal worth the price. Having said that, it's speculative whether the company can actually achieve these synergies. If not, the prospect of paying $2.73 billion (plus absorbing $1.84 billion in net debt) for a company that has basically lost more money than it earned in the past five years may not look all that great. It's really only the cash flow from Advanced Disposal that makes the transaction reasonable. Using 2019's figures, Waste Management is paying a price/operating cash flow multiple on the business of 9.75. This compares to the 11.31 price/operating cash flow multiple that Waste Management is going for as of this writing, but the company's superior bottom line and history of stronger sales growth (no matter how marginal that outperformance is) are worth a premium.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it appears that Waste Management has made a wise move with its changes. The deal to acquire Advanced Disposal looks alright if the firm cannot generate the synergies it's projecting, but if it can generate them then the end result could be a bargain of a business. The sale of the aforementioned assets, while adding uncertainty to the end result, will help bring down the cost of the transaction, as will the renegotiated sale price. It's clear here that while the deal isn't great for Waste Management, it's not bad either, especially if synergies can be realized. For Advanced Disposal's shareholders, the benefit is the ability to unload an unprofitable company at a reasonable price, though there is some pain from bringing in the amount of cash that management had previously negotiated with the company's acquirer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.