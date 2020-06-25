Facebook could add 73%+ return on its Jio investment by next year if the company is publicly listed in the US.

“We can’t think of a better place to invest than India,” said veteran investor Prem Watsa a few years ago. Since then, Watsa has been joined by other billionaires in betting on the country’s long-term growth potential.

Most recently, Facebook (FB) deployed $5.7 billion for a 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms, the country’s largest telecom network owned by Asia’s richest entrepreneur, Mukesh Ambani. Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN) has deployed over $6.5 billion in the country till date. Rumors suggest it could place another $2 billion in Jio’s rival Airtel (BHRQY) later this year, a move that would directly pit Bezos’ capital against Zuckerberg’s.

This relentless flood of capital makes it clear that India is the final frontier for the sort of growth these tech behemoths need to move the needle. Here’s a look at what the country’s digital landscape potentially offers and what it could mean for the valuations of two of the most valuable companies on the planet.

India’s digital macroeconomics

This year, India’s e-commerce market is estimated to be worth more than $64 billion. If you’re wondering why a nation of 1.3 billion people spent such a tiny amount on online shopping, you’ve stumbled onto the core investment thesis driving Amazon and Facebook to the country.

Shopping in India is still very informal and fragmented. Unregistered mom-and-pop shops with bargain basement prices for unbranded goods dominate the average Indian consumer’s shopping basket. Here’s what the typical Indian apparel shop in Mumbai looks like:

And here’s what the weekly grocery shopping experience is like:

Altogether, the total retail industry was worth $795 billion in 2017, while online shopping was worth $39 billion that same year. By 2027, total retail will more than double to $1.7 trillion, while online shopping will quintuple to $200 billion. Those figures imply compound annual growth of 7.9% and 17.8%, respectively. Note that despite this tremendous rate of growth, online retail penetration is still expected to be less than 11.7% by 2027. Meanwhile, online retail penetration breached 27% in the U.S. this year and crossed 36.6% in China last year.

In other words, online shopping in India is probably one of the biggest, fastest and most promising growth stories in the world. Precisely big enough to move the needle for trillion-dollar juggernauts like Amazon and Facebook.

Amazon’s Indian Journey

Amazon has been eyeing India since 2012, when it launched Junglee.com, a price comparison site for Indian shoppers. Government restrictions on foreign ownership kept it from providing a full-fledged marketplace in India until 2013. However, trade restrictions and foreign ownership rules were only the tip of the iceberg.

For the next several years, Amazon tackled a number of challenges unique to the Indian market. The company introduced cash-on-delivery as a payment option because the majority of local shoppers have never signed up for a debit or credit card. Despite the government’s best efforts and an ongoing pandemic, cash transactions still dominate the Indian economy today.

Since government regulations restrict Amazon from selling directly to customers, the company launched the Amazon Chai Cart program that offered tea refreshments to small business owners to sign them up for the third-party vendor network. This network is now 500,000 strong and rapidly expanding.

Government rules even restrict Amazon’s fulfillment and warehouse ownership in the country, which is why the team has had to partner with local courier service Blue Dart and the national postal service India Post. Last-mile deliveries in some rural communities are completed on mopeds or bicycles. The company has even invested in its own fleet of 10,000 electric rickshaws to solve the last-mile delivery issue.

The company owns a stake in major local retailers, including Future Group and Shopper’s Stop.

Eight years and $6.5 billion later, Amazon is now in a robust position to tap the Indian market. Pre-COVID-19 expectations were for the India team to clock $15-16 billion in gross sales for calendar 2020 in the country. Strict lockdown rules across the country since the outbreak could have pushed online shopping penetration much higher than this estimate.

The average analyst estimate for the company’s sales in 2020 is $345 billion. If gross sales in India cross $20 billion this year (higher than the company’s pre-COVID-19 target), the country would represent 5.8% of Amazon’s top line. However, it would also be one of the fastest-growing segments of the empire alongside subscriptions and AWS.

By 2027, If Amazon can hold just over a third (35%) of India’s ecommerce market, the segment would be worth $70 billion in annual sales. That implies a CAGR of 51% between 2019 and 2027.

However, extracting that humongous return over the next six years isn’t going to be easy. None of the challenges I mentioned above have dissipated. Meanwhile, the company now faces additional regulatory and tax pressure from the Indian government. Perhaps the greatest challenge of all is the sudden surge in competitive forces.

Walmart (WMT) already owns and operates Amazon’s biggest rival in India, Flipkart. Masayoshi Son’s (SFTBY) infamously deep pockets are powering yet another rival, Snapdeal. Now, Asia’s richest man has partnered with the undisputed king of social networks to amplify the competitive pressures on India’s ecommerce players like never before.

Facebook’s late entry

Facebook seems to have leapfrogged Amazon by simply buying its way into the Indian market. When it bought WhatsApp in 2014, it was already the most popular messaging platform in India. Today, over 10% of active WhatsApp users are in India, and the platform is a core part of digital communications across the country.

Indian users also dominate Instagram (second largest group after the US) and Facebook Messenger (largest group). However, the Facebook empire has been built on liking and sharing digital content, rather than buying physical or digital goods. The company’s latest partnerships and investments indicate that this could be changing.

Facebook’s $5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms is its second-largest financial transaction ever (after WhatsApp). It’s twice the size of the Oculus VR and five times the size of the Instagram acquisition.

Unlike its other multi-billion dollar deals, Facebook gets no control from this transaction. The company owns just 9.9% of a subsidiary of a publicly listed firm that is currently worth $140 billion. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is much more than just a telecommunications company - its core business is oil refining. The conglomerate’s operations range from electricity and petrochemicals to textiles and retail. It’s by far the largest and most noteworthy company in India, and its recent surge in market value has helped made the company's owner Asia’s richest man.

The empire is so large that even after consolidating India’s wireless market and creating the country’s largest telecommunications platform, Jio accounts for only little over 2% of Reliance Industries’ total revenue over the past twelve months. Let me put that into context - the company’s fastest-growing and most exciting segment is worth a mere 2% of revenue but a jaw-dropping 46% of its market capitalization.

To move the needle, Ambani needs to turn Jio Platforms into a “super app” on par with Chinese technology platforms. Think of the way Chinese and Indonesian users interact with GoJek, Grab or Alipay and WeChat (OTCPK:TCEHY) and you can see the framework for Ambani’s long-term ambitions. JioMart and JioMoney are early examples of how the team is trying to kickstart this super app by layering in more features over time.

Eventually, the Reliance team needs hundreds of millions of subscribers streaming movies, ordering groceries and paying for movie tickets all through an app that is closely integrated with their Jio-powered wireless or broadband connection. It’s a walled garden driven by the collective purchasing power of India’s massive population.

At the moment, there are over 387 million Jio subscribers across India. If the country’s internet penetration reaches the same level as China, Jio’s subscriber base could more than double. A similar model could allow Jio to expand beyond India into Africa, the way its closest rival Airtel has already managed to do. In short, this could be a billion-plus user platform on par with Facebook’s other juggernauts.

Circumventing local regulations and gaining a foothold in the world’s largest e-commerce market just as it hits its stride will certainly move the needle for Facebook. If the 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms lives up to expectations, Facebook could add billions to its book value and monetize WhatsApp and Instagram like never before.

Jio Platforms is already eyeing a public listing on either the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq by as early as next year. The standalone firm could be worth over $100 billion as a public company, which means Facebook’s stake could be worth $9.9 billion within twelve months. That’s an impressive 73% return on investment. If Jio can successfully establish a super app in India and, perhaps, Africa, Facebook’s stake could be worth tens of billions within the next decade.

Bottom line

Amazon seems to be years ahead in online shopping, while Reliance and Facebook dominate the digital platforms Indians use to stay connected and make payments. Ultimately, India’s growth potential is large enough to absorb all their ambitions. Zuckerberg and Bezos could both add tens of billions in shareholder value over the next decade.

