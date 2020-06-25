Finance is a wonderful thing. The ability to structure transactions in various ways, so that the interests of various parties involved might be met, is what made me fall in love with the subject. What’s really exciting is that after you believe you have seen everything, companies come up with new ways to structure a deal that you had never previously thought possible. The latest example of this is the nearly $12 billion in debt issued by energy giant BP p.l.c. (BP). Management’s creative thinking allowed them to create the perfect security aimed at keeping leverage for the firm low, providing the company with maximum flexibility and ensuring interesting risk/reward scenarios for the holders of the debt. In all, this goes to show how diligent management is and for common investors it should be viewed as an example of how to create value through financial engineering.

A look at the transaction

Usually, when a company issues some security in exchange for cash, the security issued is either some class of stock or a bond of sorts. BP (through BP Capital Markets), on the other hand, has opted for something in between the two called a ‘hybrid’ bond. At first glance, the bonds look just like any regular bonds. In the US, the firm is issuing one set, worth $2.50 billion, at an annual interest rate of 4.375%, and another set, also worth $2.50 billion, at an annual interest rate of 4.875%. But that’s where the simplicity ends. These bonds are called Perpetual Subordinated Non-Call 5.25 Fixed Rate Reset Notes and Perpetual Subordinated Non-Call 10 Fixed Rate Reset Notes, respectively. For simplicity’s sake, we will refer to these as the 5.25 and the 10 Notes moving forward.

The 5.25 Notes are named as such because they pay the aforementioned 4.375% annual interest rate (payable semi-annually) until they have been on the market for 5 years and one quarter. At that point, the interest rate resets. This reset rate will be at 4.036% per annum, plus the 5-year Treasury Bond rate. The rate will eventually increase to 4.286% per year plus the Treasury Bond rate, and in the time period after 2045, it will see a rate of 5.036% plus the Treasury Bond rate. The 10 Notes will see similar resets (starting in 10 years) to 4.398% plus the applicable margin, and then to 5.148% plus said margin.

Rate resets are fairly uncommon in the bond world, but they are far from exotic. What really becomes interesting are the other attributes of the bonds. They are perpetual, meaning that they have no redemption date. Because they are non-call, the holders cannot force BP to buy them back, but BP has the right to redeem them under certain circumstances. They may do this, for instance, at any point on the First Call Date through the First Reset Date, covering only principal plus accrued but unpaid interest. At any interest-payment period thereafter, the company can also redeem the bonds, as well as in the event of certain credit or other specified events.

Added to all of this, though, are three attributes that, combined, are very uncommon to see. The first is that there are few, if any, real restrictions on these notes. Generally speaking, bonds have covenants that dictate what the company in question can or cannot do. BP is not bound by these restrictions. For instance, the firm does not have any financial ratios it must adhere to in order to remain in compliance with the bonds. It can also continue to pay dividends even if it does not pay interest to the bondholders, and it has the right to pay down other obligations first.

The second thing is that BP is not even required, if it doesn’t want, to pay the semi-annual interest payments on the debt. Instead, it can elect to allow these payments to accrue for essentially as long as it wishes. The only downside to deferring these payments is that the interest that accrues is subject to the same interest rate that the principal is subject to. This will have something of a compounding effect, but given how low the interest rates are for this debt and how large BP is, the impact of adding this burden to it would be immaterial unless management allowed these accruals to build up over a very long period of time. In no way will a non-payment of these interest amounts constitute a default or warrant an acceleration of the debt.

The last item worth mentioning here relates to how management can treat these securities. They may elect, at any point, to swap these bonds out and provide for their holders any ‘Qualifying Securities’. Management must deliver securities worth at least what the holders would have with these notes, but management even states in its filing that the determination of what constitutes at least equal value is up to them (within reason). This means that they could swap these bonds in the future for preferred stock, new debt securities, and maybe even common stock. This optionality is great, but it does result in significant uncertainty for investors in the business. This swapping out could mean that, at some point in the future, holders of these bonds will be given common stock in BP. Should BP’s share price rise materially over time, the effective amount paid for this debt relative to today’s stock, could be quite small.

These aren’t the only bonds that BP has issued as part of this transaction. The company also issued 4.75 billion euros and 1.25 billion pounds sterling, all with similar terms. The pounds bonds have a reset period of 7 years. This compares to 6 years and 9 years for the euro notes. In dollar terms, the company is issuing $11.9 billion in long-term debt that is more likely to be treated as equity than debt for ratings purposes due to the nature of the securities. This will help to keep leverage in check. Net proceeds still haven’t been revealed, but for the $5 billion split between the 5.25 and the 10 Notes, costs paid to underwriters is just $20 million in all. Most of the cash will be net to BP, which it intends to use for some refinancing as well as for keeping on hand during these uncertain times. It's also worth saying that the terms of these hybrid securities will likely result in their treatment as equity, which will only help leverage.

Takeaway

Creativity goes a long way in finance and you don’t get much more creative than this. The structure of the debts issued by BP allows the firm to have its cake and eat it too. Because of the nature of these securities, more firms would be wise to implement similar types of issuances, but that’s a different story altogether. For now, investors should applaud management’s creativity and they shouldn’t be surprised to see management engage in similar transactions in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.