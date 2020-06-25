Borrowers - You're In The Money

For any of you that need to borrow money, you are in Paradise. This is for individuals or for corporations. We are at historical low yields and the cost of money is right above nothing. That would be Zero. Whether it is a mortgage, student loan, re-financing your debt at a bank, or for any other purpose that you can think of, you are "in the money."

This is all being driven by the Fed. It is useless to argue with those that make the money and the Fed is making more and more of it as they pass it out to places never seen before. The Fed is part of the undervalued community loan program to America. It is now buying ETFs, corporate bonds and high yield bonds have begun, and municipal bonds are on the horizon. The Fed is driving the bond markets as never before and our low interest rates have been driving equities to new highs. What you knew about before from the Fed, what you expected before from the Fed is nothing but a memory, at this point. You can no longer use historical expectations to predict where the Fed might go next.

This is a whole new ballgame!

If you think yields might go significantly higher, as said in the movies, "Forget about it." I would also assert that we are just at the beginning of what the Fed is likely to do. The Fed, in March, unveiled lending programs it said could provide $2.3 trillion to the economy. So far, they have spent just $143 billion, or 6.2% of their projected total firepower. If the 10 year Treasury is at 0.68% now, then just imagine where it might go.

This is also removing the premium for risk assets as the Fed steps in and buys them up. I predict a continuing tightening of every category of risk assets to Treasuries. Nothing will be left out. Even with the flurry of new corporate bond issuances they will tighten as the Fed buys up more and more bonds in their drive to lower interest rates and support the American economy.

Bear in mind, with the American government issuing more and more debt, that the Fed is the counterbalance to keep interest rates low. It is no different than what has been done in the European Union, Switzerland and in Japan. Here, at least, our interest rates are slightly above Zero while in many places yields have gone negative on a wide variety of bonds including high yield bonds.

Who woulda' thunk?

I can assure you that I never would have thought it either feasible or possible and yet here we are, down the rabbit hole and cavorting with Alice in "Wonderland." The most prevalent question that I get is when this will end, when is the "Day of Reckoning." My response is no time soon and maybe not in our lifetimes. The Fed has taken on a new role as our central bank. They are now the off-set to Congress and to the Administration. It is an echo of Mr. Draghi's famous "Whatever it takes" comment and the words are not hallow but "Blowing in the wind" as the Fed expands vertically by increasing their balance sheet and horizontally by entering new markets where it has never been before.

One of their most ambitious initiatives, the Main Street Lending Program, has yet to make a loan, according to the most recent Fed balance sheet data, though officials expect that to change in a matter of days. These folks are just all over the place and to not recognize the importance of the Fed's expansion will lead you down the dark roads and cost you a lot of money.

The Fed has doled out just $16 billion through their municipal lending facility that has a $500 billion capacity. The central bank's role in the Payroll Protection Program, which has loaned out $515 billion through the Small Business Administration, has come to just $57 billion in loans it makes to banks that participate in the PPP. Purchases of corporate bonds have come to $7 billion so far and the Fed also has yet to make any loans through the new version of its Term Asset-Backed Loan Facility, even as the corporate credit programs have a ceiling of $850 billion. Also, the Fed has loaned out $25.6 billion through its money market facility.

We are nowhere near the Fed's stated capacity in any lending program. Their balance sheet now stands at $7.1 trillion and $10 trillion may be in sight as the Fed continues its slog into the markets. Negative yielding debt, yield curve control or entrance into the equity markets are all possibilities but distant ones. There is hardly a reason to head into these areas now with the cost of money is a blister on your finger or a blister on your thumb as it is created at the computer terminals. Every time I think of this "Dire Straits" enters my mind and I smile and remember the lyrics and music.

This drop in interest rates is going to make it tougher for the banks, mortgage companies and every corporation that makes its profits on the spreads, including many insurance companies. While some of the people in Congress are yelling that the banks should stop paying dividends, I am mindful of this, as we head into the November elections. Capitalism is being hacked at as never before in my lifetime and how this will turn out is anyone's guess though, in my view, the "Risk Factor" has been turned up as our November decision awaits us all.

As for any sort of decent yield for investors, you have to head into the cracks to find it. It is still there in some closed-end funds and you can complain all you like about their complexity, or their leverage, but it is about the only sector left with decent yields. Last year people were salvaged by the run up in the equity markets, but this year may be another story. The streetlights are flashing yellow.

"It was all very well to say, 'Drink me,' but the wise little Alice was not going to do that in a hurry. "No, I'll look first," she said, "and see whether it's marked 'poison' or not." - Alice

