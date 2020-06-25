Vir is likely to receive more attention over the next several months as the market receives clinical data.

The pandemic elevated Vir to one of a select few entities that may have a treatment for Covid-19, and it may have two of them (antibodies).

Vir’s speculative biotech pipeline turned out to include possible Covid-19 treatments among the many antivirals it acquired when private, including for other coronaviruses.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is a clinical-stage immunology company that had a terrible IPO last year. In a reversal of fortune, it is now one of a few companies that have a possible SARS-CoV-2 ("Covid-19") treatment. As a result of this, shares tripled in the last six months and more appears possible.

In December, I claimed VIR was undervalued, and likely to appreciate 10-30% in the coming months. It is better to be lucky than good, and this biotech appreciated in value while acting as a portfolio hedge to the initial pandemic decline. VIR is now up over 200% from where I made that initial claim, but there may be as strong of a reason to believe that it is still due to substantially appreciate from here, and possibly as soon as the market receives a material update on its Covid-19 candidates.

(Source: Finviz)

IPO flopping is so last year

Vir's IPO flopped due to its SoftBank association, and exceptionally poor timing. SoftBank's Vision Fund owns around 19.8 percent of Vir and was a long-time investor in the biotech. In 2017, Deep Nishar, SoftBank Investment Advisers Senior Managing Partner, joined the Vir Board of Directors, and noted that "Investing in Vir is consistent with the Vision Fund's overall strategy to support companies and technologies that are revolutionizing industries and driving innovation."

VIR's IPO last fall was terrible timing. It followed the very public WeWork fiasco that resulted in a failed IPO attempt. The WeWork implosion made Vir's association with the Vision Fund less impressive, and possibly an indication of similar shenanigans within Vir's IPO. There was a palpable concern that Vision Fund investments may be overvalued and riskier than they appeared.

Vir's initial public offering was priced at $20 a share, which was at the bottom end of the $20-22 expected range and well below where I believe it might have priced if not for the WeWork association. Nonetheless, public trading on the Nasdaq started at $16.15, and VIR subsequently traded between $14 and $16 for about a month. It provided third-quarter results on November 19, after which the shares declined to around $12, where I believed it represented a significantly undervalued opportunity for 2020.

There were reasons to trust Vir's competency. Beyond SoftBank's Vision Fund, Vir was also partially backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which contributes to funding clinical testing of Vir's HIV drug, VIR-1111, and its TB drug, VIR-2020. This is an indication the highly respected foundation believed Vir is competent at testing viral and bacterial drugs.

Covid-19 places a spotlight on Vir

Vir has a large and incredibly diversified pipeline, because it was assembled that way. The company was prepared to trade mostly trade on clinical updates, with a significant number of possible sources of positive data for a newly public biotech. It turned out that some of its less treasured possible drugs would be that source.

Vir quickly identified two lead Covid-19 drug candidates, VIR-7831 and VIR-7832, which were developed from prior research into coronaviruses, such as SARS and Ebola. Both of these candidates, according to Vir, "have demonstrated high affinity for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and are highly potent in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 in live-virus cellular assays."

Essentially, Vir identified existing possible coronavirus therapeutics among the several others it also owns. These drugs target characteristics of Covid-19 that may be considered common among coronaviruses, and these two candidates are effective in at neutralizing Covid-19 in living organisms.

Vir's treatments are getting attention and collaboration. Vir and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) entered a collaborative agreement where GSK invested $250 million in Vir in order to develop phase 2 trials for these drugs. Vir also entered a manufacturing agreement with Biogen (BIIB), where Biogen will perform development and manufacturing services to enable commercial supply of Vir's SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies.

Vir is likely to receive coverage in the coming months. It will announce clinical milestones on these treatments, and it is also possible GSK and/or Biogen could make reference to Vir and progress on their collaborations. This should bode well for Vir, which remains one of the smallest sized companies with a legitimate Covid-19 treatment candidate.

Vir is also now a $4 billion company, and that is significant enough to start having to be in more funds and ETFs, and of a growing weight. As a mid-cap biotech that is also a Covid-19 treatment candidate, Vir has a decent profile for this market.

Near-term risks

There are at least a few risks to Vir's valuation. The clearest risk is that of drug failure. The near future is heavily tied to the success or failure of these two Covid-19 treatments. While the company's relatively large pipeline is likely more valuable now than it was last year, the market is going to be exceptionally sensitive to data coming from these two drugs, from competing treatments, as well as the advancement of vaccines.

Another near-term concern for Vir could be its continued Vision Fund association. While I believe a large portion of this risk was never warranted here, other shoes could drop and/or the fund may end up selling its position in order to raise cash for something else. I doubt that will happen here; it is possible.

Another concern is that Vir will prove to be a poor steward of its sizable cash position. The market is not primarily concerned with its cash management at the moment, but financials are inevitably important. VIR has not been public long enough to get a good idea of how it runs, and this is an atypical period during which Vir may burn though cash. Vir seems to have only strengthened its financial standing within 2020 though GSK's investment, but nothing is clear yet.

Conclusion

So far in 2020, Vir went from a speculative biotech pipeline targeting many concerns to one of a handful of companies with a legitimate Covid-19 treatment candidate, and it actually has two of them. VIR-7831 and VIR-7832 will be sources of attention that might be highly successful at saving lives and reducing damage from this virus.

Vir is likely to get more attention over the summer, as clinical trials produce updates. Vir appears unlikely to require a secondary offering, and most of its larger holders appear to be long-term holders. As a result, it appears likely that Vir shares will continue to perform well this summer and could appreciate 20-40% on a positive clinical update.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIR, BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.