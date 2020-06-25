BlackBerry is overvalued, and investors have little reason to wait around for better days here.

Although BlackBerry has a strong balance sheet, this is not enough of a reason to be bullish this stock.

Investment Thesis

BlackBerry's (BB) Q1 2021 results were weighed down by shelter-in-place. BlackBerry's hard numbers remain uninspiring while at the same time BlackBerry's management team remains very positive towards its near-term prospects, declaring that BlackBerry may even finish fiscal 2021 with non-GAAP profitability.

However, I struggle to see how shareholders paying approximately $3 billion market cap for BlackBerry are likely to be positively rewarded. BlackBerry's best-case scenario for fiscal 2021 points towards BlackBerry reaching positive free cash flow. Even then, if that transpires to be the case, investors are still paying an exorbitant multiple. This stock is best avoided.

Looking Through the Smoke and Mirrors

Throughout the past year, I have been bearish BlackBerry and argued that BlackBerry's acquisition of Cylance is masking the contraction of its core portfolio. Below is a quote from a recent article,

I have frequently contended that BlackBerry's prospects continue to contract and that excluding BlackBerry's acquisition of Cylance, BlackBerry's consolidated revenues continues to decline over time.

Close followers of BlackBerry may have spotted a small difference in this quarter's reporting. Please see below how Q4 2020 segment was reported, while paying close attention to the bump in Cylance segment revenue.

(Source)

As you can see this biggest delta amongst the segment came from that expensive acquisition of Cylance for over $1 billion.

Now, please examine this recent quarter's reporting (Q1 2021) below:

(Source)

As you can see BlackBerry has changed its reporting in order to mask the fact that Cylance's revenue is not growing particularly fast. And more importantly, that BlackBerry overpaid for Cylance.

Next, BlackBerry's Q1 2021 results reported that its non-GAAP revenue contracted 20% year-over-year. The reason for this quarter's underperformance being macro headwinds in the auto and other embedded sectors.

Going ahead, BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Manager (“UEM”) and Cylance will be renamed Spark platform. BlackBerry's Spark suites combine endpoint security, as well as endpoint management, leaving it well-positioned to combat cyber threats.

Two Sides To The Same Quarter

Looking for BlackBerry's numbers, and you will spot that not only was this quarter's revenue down 20% year-over-year but also that BlackBerry's gross margins contracted by 230 basis points year-over-year.

Furthermore, BlackBerry's Licensing segment was down 27% year-over-year. Given that this segment has very high margins this ended up having an overbearing effect on BlackBerry's gross margins. (Note: no tangible figures are reported to substantiate my claim, but this is typical of licensing and royalty revenues.)

Meanwhile, during the earnings call, BlackBerry's CEO John Chen remarked that "all the businesses performed in line or better than our expectations, except for QNX".

Readers should note that QNX Software is put in vehicles and it is the royalty fee that gets reported with BlackBerry's Licensing segment.

Chen sounded upbeat and bullish during the earnings call, noting that its Licensing segment is "off to a solid start for the fiscal year".

Fiscal Position Continues to be Strong, But is it Enough?

In the past, shareholders pointed out that BlackBerry's strong balance sheet was a reason to remain bullish on this stock.

I remarked at the time that investors should not base their bullish thesis on a strong balance sheet because a strong balance sheet is only positive if management are above average capital allocators.

Furthermore, I charged that CEO John Chen and his team have thus far failed to convince me that they were good capital allocators, with the noticeable example of them dramatically overpaying for Cylance.

During Q1 2021 BlackBerry still had a net cash position of close to $350 million. But unless they are able to suddenly improve in their capital deployment behavior, there's no reason to remain invested in BlackBerry for this reason alone.

Valuation - Lacking Enough Margin of Safety

BlackBerry's free cash flow was negative $40 million in the quarter if we include its capitalization of intangibles. This was an improvement from last year's negative $71 million over the same period.

Despite this improvement in the use of free cash flow, I question whether BlackBerry's shareholders paying approximately $3 billion market cap for this cash-burning enterprise are getting a bargain?

Looking ahead to the end of its fiscal year, BlackBerry believes it will be free cash flow positive, and that it may also be profitable on a non-GAAP basis.

The Bottom Line

On the earnings call, Chen pointed out to shareholders that this quarter's performance overlapped 'shelter-in-place' and that BlackBerry remains strongly focused on achieving profitability while investing for future growth.

Even though BlackBerry's financial reporting, for now, contradicts BlackBerry's narrative, shareholders continue to give this company the benefit of the doubt.

