During uncertain times, and even just as a regular part of their operations, companies with meaningful amounts of debt would be wise to be pre-emptive in how they handle the cash needs those debt securities require. Paying off debt before it becomes due can be costly because of premiums applied to the securities, but the ability to lower leverage and, when using new debt to pay down the debt, lock in low interest rates for an extended period of time can be worth this price.

Case-in-point, we arrive at entertainment and telecommunications giant AT&T (T). Management, likely wanting to continue reducing the company’s leverage, decided to buy back some additional notes before they are to come due, plus they are using some other fresh debt issued to prepay some other debts on its books. In all, these should be viewed as prudent moves by management that will only serve to set the company up for the long haul. This is in spite of the fact that the low interest on the debt makes it almost desirable for management to ignore for now.

A look at debt reduction

AT&T regularly engages in financial transactions and even some forms of financial engineering at times in an effort to tackle the business’s hefty debt load. Earlier this year, for instance, the company took on $15.8 billion in funding and used most of that to cover $14.9 billion in debt prepayments. This latest maneuver is smaller, but important nonetheless. According to a press release issued by the business, management has elected to redeem six different maturities of debt securities. The table below illustrates more about this planned transaction.

*Created by Author with Data from here

All of the maturities, as you can see, fall in the year 2022. Interest rates vary between 3% and 4% per annum, and the total principal amount being redeemed is $4.26 billion. The largest individual chunk is the $1.46 billion in 3% 2022 notes that are still otherwise outstanding. Based on my calculations, the annual interest expense saved from just paying these off outright is about $143.74 million. This translates to a weighted-average interest expense of 3.37% per annum.

While it’s a net positive to have the debt off AT&T’s books, it’s almost criminal for the firm to throw away such a low interest rate. Almost any way of spending that cash could have been preferable to paying off the debt today. To see why, we need only look at a couple of important metrics for AT&T. Last year, the company’s book value of equity stood at $201.93 billion, its net income totaled $14.96 billion and its operating cash flow was $48.67 billion. This all translates into a return on equity of 7.41%. Using operating cash flow instead, the metric would be an impressive 24.10%. Even though the interest expense would have brought along with it the benefit of a tax shield, that’s not enough to overcome these kinds of returns.

In addition to redeeming the $4.26 billion worth of notes, management announced plans to repay some other debt on June 26th of this year. This will include $500 million as a prepayment on their Tranche C facility under their Term Loan Agreement. Another $500 million will be paid on June 25th toward the company’s Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. Term Loan Agreement. This will be completed with cash the company just received from a recent debt issuance. In all, AT&T issued $1.05 billion in debt, with net proceeds of $1.042 billion. According to management, the annual interest rate on these Global Notes will be just 3.75%. The best thing about them, though, isn’t the paltry interest. It’s the fact that the company doesn’t need to pay these amounts back until 2050. That’s a long time to have interest rates locked in for any firm, but the rate isn’t much lower than the 4.4% weighted-average interest rate that AT&T’s debt carried as of the end of its 2019 fiscal year.

It remains to be seen what the final impact will be of this set of debt moves, combined with any prior moves and what management might be doing behind the scenes. According to the latest update by the firm, it said that dividends paid out this year would consume around 60% of the company’s free cash flow. With dividends in the first quarter totaling $3.74 billion, this implies about $15 billion in dividend payments and total free cash flow of around $25 billion. Assuming no share buybacks, this will allow the company to put up to $10 billion this year toward reducing its debt. The goal provided by management was to see the company’s net leverage ratio end 2020 at around 4.6. This is up from prior expectations by the firm of a net leverage ratio of 4.5. Already, debt has fallen some in recent quarters. At the end of the firm’s 2018 fiscal year, gross debt was $174.52 billion. This shrank to $164.56 billion by the end of last year, and in the first quarter this year it had dropped to $164.27 billion.

Another development that might be in the works is another sizable asset sale. AT&T is keen on divesting from itself certain non-core assets. Rumors have begun circulating that the firm might be able to sell off its Warner Bros. video game unit for a price of up to $4 billion. Though small compared to other parts of the enterprise, that could help to reduce leverage further, possibly getting the company at or near the 4.5 net leverage ratio it wants by the end of the year even with the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takeaway

Right now, AT&T is playing the long game. They are not looking to save or make a quick buck. Instead, management is gradually steering the ship toward a pathway that’s focused on the long haul. On a future where the business is slimmed-down, focused, and generating significant free cash flow while exhibiting growth where growth opportunities lie. This decision by management to pay off debt and to refinance other debt is a wise one and investors should applaud these efforts by the firm.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.