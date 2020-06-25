Extreme increases in ERI's daily trading volume could indicate trading is based on market mechanics rather than fundamentals. ERI's elevated levels may not be long term sustainable in this case.

The current state of the stock market has been confounding many veteran observers. Extreme market liquidity as a result of a very loose Federal Reserve has created short term imbalances and resulted in a disconnect between stock movement and economic fundamentals. A prime example is the recent trading activity of Eldorado Resorts (ERI). After peaking at $70 in February, its shares plunged 90% before bottoming at $7 a month later. Similar to peers in the travel and leisure industry, Eldorado has experienced revenue contraction due to nationwide shutdowns. While Eldorado's regional businesses may be more insulated from travel restrictions, its proposed merger with Caesars Entertainment (CZR) could prove disastrous if the current COVID-19 pandemic lingers beyond this year.

Earnings Comparison

Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado's first quarter 2020 earning was relatively much better than many of its hotel and gaming peers. Due to its regional diversification in the US, revenues only dropped by 17.5% annually after adjusting for divestitures of several properties. Based on the dates Eldorado announced temporary shutdowns of its resorts, Eldorado could have experienced an annual revenue decline exceeding 20%. Although the company's statement citing a 6.6% annual revenue increase during the first two months appear to be supported, it also implies March revenues had started to meaningfully decline prior to the imposed shutdowns of its properties.

Excluding non-operational divestiture related charges, Eldorado still managed to post a $45.4 million operating profit in the first quarter. That's good news. The bad news is adjusted operating income dropped by 64% from just a 26% decrease in revenues. Had operational efficiencies not reduced costs by 20% from 2019 levels, the company would have posted an adjusted operating loss for the quarter. Similar to peers in its industry, Eldorado is highly leveraged to its revenues with little margin for error. On an adjusted on-going basis, the 17.5% annual revenue drop was high enough to result in a pre-tax loss after accounting for $66.5 million in quarterly interest expenses.

Caesars Entertainment

In contrast, its acquisition target Caesars Entertainment posted a 13.6% annual revenue decline in the first quarter of 2020 despite having high exposure in Las Vegas and internationally. Caesars noted revenues during the first two months of the quarter were up 12% from 2019. At least based on top-line performance, Caesar's properties were outperforming those of Eldorado. This out-performance is further magnified since Las Vegas enjoys much higher levels of international tourism than regional casinos. Considering international travel was essentially cut off for over half the quarter, its Las Vegas resorts performed extremely well.

Similar to Eldorado, Caesars has very little margin for error. The company has a much higher cost structure, including over $1.3 billion in annual net interest expense during the past two fiscal years. Operationally and excluding impairment of intangibles, Caesar's operating margin was taken down to break even on just a 13.6% revenue decline. Similar to Eldorado's leveraged cost structure, adjusted property EBITDA declined by almost 47% as a result of the first quarter's modest revenue contraction. Excluding impairment charges and marked-to-market gains of financial instruments, the company posted a massive adjusted pre-tax net loss of -$332 million.

Eldorado Post Caesars Acquisition

Obviously, since financial results for both companies are currently impacted by COVID-19, we cannot use their operating results this year in evaluating the combined company's potential normalized financials. Fiscal 2019 results should, therefore, represent the best-case performance metrics after all negative effects of COVID-19 are behind us. The following table lists vital performance metrics for each company and for the combined company after merger-related adjustments based on fiscal 2019 reported results.

FISCAL 2019 ERI CZR Combined Merger Adjustments Combined After Adjustments Revenues $2,528.25 $8,742.00 $11,270.25 $11,270.25 Adjusted Operating Income $448.46 $1,086.00 $1,281.96 -$252.50 $1,029.46 Net Interest Expense $286.25 $1,370.00 $1,656.25 $447.05 $2,103.30 Adjusted Pre-tax Net Income $162.21 -$284.00 -$374.29 -$1,073.84 1Q20 Diluted Share Count 77.95 837.00 175.7 175.7 Adjusted EBITDA $648.74 $2,405.00 $3,053.74 -$252.50 $2,801.24 Operating Cash Flow $312.53 $1,007.00 $1,319.53 -$699.55 $619.98 Free Cash Flow $141.76 $178.00 $319.76 -$699.55 -$379.79

(Data compiled from 2019 annual reports for ERI and CZR. Adjusted figures exclude non-operating costs such as merger related impairment charges. Dollar figures in millions.)

The table above takes into account the following merger-related adjustments:

Higher rent payments due to asset divestment to VICI Properties (OTC:VICI).

Higher net interest costs due to increased debt issuance and mortgage.

Negligible interest income on a higher post-merger cash balance due to low treasury yields.

Revenue loss due to recent property sales has not been accounted for due to a lack of individual property data.

Based on 2019 results, it is difficult to see any adjusted operational benefits from the Caesars acquisition. Even if Eldorado can manage to find the targeted $500 million in synergies after the first year, the combined company would likely still post a large pre-tax net loss. Using metrics from the table above, the only positive would be a positive free cash flow position after adding half a billion in post-merger synergies.

The main problem is the massive debt load, which could exceed $19 billion after the combination. Not only would Eldorado be taking on almost $9.7 billion in Caesars debt, but it also had to finance $6.6 billion of the $7.2 billion cash payment at an average interest rate of 6.77%. Luckily the company was above to raise $772 million in a recent stock offering at an advantageous stock price of $39 after its massive recovery rally in the past three months.

Amount Interest Rate Annual Interest $3,400.00 6.25% $212.50 $1,800.00 8.13% $146.25 $1,000.00 5.75% $57.50 $6,200.00 6.71% $416.25 $400.00 7.70% $30.80 Total: Average Interest Rate: Annual Interest Payment: $6,600.00 6.77% $447.05

(Data compiled from ERI's recent bond and mortgage issuance. Dollar figures in millions.)

From a balance sheet perspective, it doesn't get much prettier. Although net cash position should improve due to asset divestment, the net effect will still be negative due to the $7.2 billion to be paid out to Caesar shareholders. Since treasury rates are so low, the higher cash balance would not be doing much except for being a stopgap buffer until revenues return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Both companies already have negative tangible book values due to goodwill and other intangibles from acquisitions in previous years. The increased debt needed to pay the cash portion of the merger price could take tangible book value below negative $11 billion post-merger.

ERI CZR Combined With Acquisition Transactions Cash & Equivalents $671.75 $2,677.00 $6,979.25 Net Tangible Assets $4,017.82 $19,197.00 $23,386.82 Total Debt $3,026.80 $9,669.00 $19,295.80 Total Liabilities $4,950.96 $23,649.00 $35,199.96 Tangible Book -$933.15 -$4,452.00 -$11,813.15

(Data compiled from first quarter 2020 earnings reports for ERI and CZR. Dollar figures in billions.)

The cash increase in the table above take into account:

Technical Overview

Although the financial situation reviewed above does not look promising, ERI's technical picture is far from bearish. As the chart below shows, ERI has rallied all the way back to the price range it averaged last year prior to the end of 2019/pre-COVID-19 market melt-up. The June trading range also falls between the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels based on its 90% February/March selloff.

(Daily chart for ERI with 50- and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. The 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels are also shown at levels near $38 and $46, respectively. The bottom indicator shows the daily MACD. Chart source: Yahoo Finance.)

There is a slight short term negative with its daily MACD crossing over to the bearish side but with the stock straddling its 200-day moving average recently, the MACD could quickly reverse to a bullish crossover on any perceived positive news. Since average daily volume exploded since late February and remained at highly elevated levels, ERI could be subject to market mechanics rather than actual fundamental news.

Since the start of the February sell-off, ERI has average 10x more daily volume than its average last year. This is not normal, and the last time I witnessed this kind of insanity was two decades ago during the dotcom bubble. For this reason, even slightly bearish technicals such as potential Fibonacci resistances and congestion around $50, which was the stock's resistance last year prior to the melt-up, should be taken with a huge grain of salt. Despite a potential fundamental blowup for bulls, ERI bears should equally heed caution because the stock could react irrationally and disproportionately to any perceived good news.

Final Thoughts

Under pre-COVID-19 dynamics, Eldorado's acquisition of Caesars could have potentially made sense if synergies expanded past the $500 million first-year goal. However, in the current COVID-19 pandemic global economy, this acquisition substantially increases the risk profile for Eldorado's shareholders. Beyond a very stretched balance sheet, the near term earnings profile for both companies could be very weak.

First, Caesar's over 50% exposure to Las Vegas and international markets could translate to revenue declines even if regional markets bounced back all the way to pre-COVID-19 levels after re-openings. Unlike regional markets, Las Vegas relies on out of state and international tourists for a meaningful portion of its revenues. With domestic travel down and international travel restricted, Las Vegas revenues would unlikely return to normal even if no capacity or social distancing guidelines existed.

Unlike Las Vegas, which experienced over 50% declines in revenues for the same period after reopening, Caesars cited revenues for casinos in several other states were flat to slightly up for the same period compared to 2019 after reopening. Based on what I saw as described in my recent MGM Resorts (MGM) article, casinos that rely more on locals appeared to be the busiest. After seeing people flock to beaches after initial reopening, many Americans do not seem to be too concerned with COVID-19, and all social distancing guidelines were simply ignored.

Still, the initial reopening surge could simply be due to pent-up demand from people tired of being stuck at home. In addition, hotels and casinos have capacity limits, which range from 30-50% of total capacity. This restriction should make it difficult, if not impossible, for operators to maintain the same level of revenues over the course of an entire quarter. In addition, operators will likely incur higher COVID-19 operating costs to protect both its staff and customers. As long as COVID-19 is still spreading throughout the US, it is likely first-quarter results will represent the best quarter of this year. This will mean a higher level of losses and cash drain until the pandemic is over. With the balance sheet already extremely stretched, a prolonged COVID-19 economic environment could break the initial financial thesis for the merger.

Perhaps the only saving grace amid an indefinite period of horrible earnings is the current high liquidity state of the stock market. In my opinion, the extreme daily volume in ERI suggests the stock is under some form of algo-trading which could be completely ignoring fundamentals or valuations. While the stock could continue to trend higher under this mechanical circumstance, risk adverse investors may want to take advantage of ERI's recent strength to diversify into companies with greater business certainty and stronger balance sheets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.