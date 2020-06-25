NASDAQ: Beware Trap Doors

The NDX managed to post a new all-time high on Tuesday even as the SP500 and the equally-weighted Nasdaq 100 index failed to do so. As is typical of market peaks, a diminishing number of mega-cap names are propping up the index, creating the potential for a trap-door situation where markets plunge once these mega-cap stocks roll over in line with the broader market. We see the risk-reward in U.S. tech stocks as heavily skewed to the downside and repeat our warning from last week (see 'U.S. Equity Crash Risks Rising') that crash risks are rising.

Bearish Breadth Divergences Widening

Peaks in capitalization-weighted stock indices tend to occur when only a small number of stocks are reaching new highs while the majority of stocks in the index have already begun their descent. This is the case today with the Value Line Geometric index already down 22% from its January peak, which marked a lower low from the 2018 peaks. There is also a noteworthy divergence between the NDX and the Nasdaq 100 equally-weighted index. The latter failed to reach new highs on Tuesday after barely posting new highs on June 8. This is the same pattern that occurred at the October 2007 peak.

Bearish Divergence Between NDX And Equally-Weighted Index

Source: Bloomberg

The breakdown in market breadth can also be seen in the decline in individual stocks on the Nasdaq Composite reaching new highs and the share of stocks trading above their 200-day moving averages. At Tuesday's all-time high only 5% of individual names managed to post new 52-week highs, while only 45% of stocks were trading above their respective 200-day moving averages. Again, this is highly reminiscent of the behavior of the market at the 2007 peak.

Valuations Matter At Times Like These

Investors are correct to point out that valuations have not been a constraining factor in the ongoing bull market in U.S. stocks. However, this is exactly the reason we are worried today as speculation has taken valuations to levels which raise the prospect of a market crash. The retail crowd in particular seems to have taken the past few years as evidence that valuations don't matter but when market internals are as weak as they are today, expensive valuations exacerbate the potential for large declines.

Risk-Reward Outlook Similar To 2000 Peak

It should be noted that there is still potential for retail investors sentiment to turn fever pitch powering the NDX to the extreme valuations seen at the 2000 peak. However, we think there are two important things to bear in mind should the market continue to rise. Firstly, the higher stocks go, the worse short-term expected returns become as crash risks rise. Even if the probability that the index rises on any given day is greater than 50%, expected returns are still negative as the threat of high single-digit declines grows.

Secondly, even though backward-looking valuations are not quite at the levels seen in 2000, forward-looking return prospects are just as negative. As explained in 'Tech Turmoil Ahead', we expect the rate of sales growth of mega-cap tech stocks to continue declining towards the rate of real GDP over the coming years as the huge companies that dominate the index essentially become victims of their own success and find it difficult to continue growing revenues due to their already-dominant industry positions. Back in 2000 Nasdaq 100 revenues amounted to around 4% of U.S. GDP and many industries were in their infancy and were looking forward to decades of double-digit growth. Furthermore, the economic outlook was relatively bright with a relatively high national savings rate, lower levels of private and public debt, and a growing working-age population. Today, Nasdaq 100 revenues are 12% of U.S. GDP and the economic growth outlook is far worse than it was 20 years ago suggesting that the prospects for the Nasdaq are just as negative as they were at the 2000 peak.

