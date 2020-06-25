There have been numerous dividend cuts during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, even from companies with strong balance sheets and low yields, such as Ross Stores (ROST). However, McDonald's (MCD) is one of the most resilient companies during recessions. Therefore, investors can rest assured that the company will raise its dividend in September, just as it has done year after year.

Business overview

McDonald's is facing one of the fiercest downturns in its history due to the impact of coronavirus on its business. Approximately 25% of its restaurants were closed in April due to the social distancing measures taken against the pandemic. The company posted strong comparable sales worldwide in January and February but it saw its sales slump in mid-March. Consequently, its comparable sales decreased 3.4% in the first quarter.

However, it is unreasonable to expect coronavirus to condemn the quick-service restaurant business to a permanent recession. There are numerous ongoing studies for a vaccine for coronavirus. The vaccine candidate of Moderna (MRNA) has exhibited the most promising results so far, with the company ready to launch its Phase 3 trial on 30,000 people in July. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently moved the start of the Phase 1/2a of its vaccine candidate from September to July. Overall, a vaccine is likely to be identified until early 2021. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect consumers to return to their normal lifestyle the latest in late 2021.

McDonald's has already shown signs of a strong recovery, as all the major markets have reopened their economies and thus 95% of the restaurants of the company are now open. McDonald's recently announced its plans to hire approximately 260,000 employees this summer in order to cope with the massive return of its customers to its restaurants. The restaurant chain is performing better in the U.S. than in international markets thanks to fewer store closures and greater support from drive-thru. Another sign of recovery is the recent statement of the company that it is considering to bring some menu items back after they were cut during the pandemic due to their complexity or relatively low sales.

Even better, McDonald's is likely to benefit from the ongoing crisis. The company is likely to somewhat enhance its market share, as many independent restaurants will not survive from the ongoing recession due to liquidity issues and their inability to make a meaningful profit amid all the measures required for the pandemic. McDonald's has adopted nearly 50 new safety measures to protect its employees and its customers, including wellness checks, social distancing floor stickers and protective barriers at the order points. It is thus evident that many independent restaurants will not be able to match the business execution of McDonald's under the special conditions warranted during the pandemic.

Analysts seems to agree that McDonald's is ideally positioned for a strong recovery. The company is expected to incur a 28% decrease in its earnings per share this year, primarily due to the impact of the pandemic on the company during the second quarter, but the restaurant stalwart is expected to post all-time high earnings per share of $8.02 next year. Moreover, McDonald's is expected to grow its earnings per share by about 10% per year in 2022 and 2023. To cut a long story short, McDonald's is likely to emerge stronger from the current crisis, partly thanks to an increase in its market share, as the weak independent players will be driven out of business.

Resilience to recessions

Thanks to its affordable menu offerings, McDonald's has repeatedly proved remarkably resilient during recessions. In the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, McDonald's continued growing its earnings per share, by 26% in 2008 and by 8% in 2009. The resilience of the restaurant chain was reflected in the behavior of its stock price. While S&P plunged 55% during the Great Recession, McDonald's incurred just a 12% correction. In other words, its shareholders did not feel the impact of the Great Recession.

The ongoing recession, which has been caused by the pandemic, is unprecedented, as it has resulted in the shutdown of many restaurants and social distancing measures. Consequently, it was inevitable for McDonald's to incur a material decrease in its earnings this year. However, as mentioned above, it will probably take only one year for McDonald's to recover from the current downturn and return to all-time high earnings per share. Therefore, McDonald's is poised to prove resilient in the current crisis and return to its enviable, long-term growth trajectory from next year.

Balance sheet

Thanks to its rock-solid business model, McDonald's generates excessive free cash flows and thus it does not need to issue significant amounts of debt to fund all its initiatives. As a result, the company has a markedly strong balance sheet.

Its net interest expense consumes only 13% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $52.8 billion. As this amount is less than nine times the annual earnings of the company, it is certainly manageable. Overall, McDonald's has one of the strongest balance sheets in its peer group and hence it can easily endure the ongoing downturn.

Dividend

McDonald's is a dividend aristocrat, with an exceptional dividend growth record. In fact, it is the only restaurant chain that has managed to raise its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Given the expected earnings per share of $5.66 this year, the stock has a payout ratio of 88% right now. As this payout ratio is high, it may lead some investors to think that the dividend is at risk of being cut, particularly given the numerous dividend cuts announced by other companies this year due to the coronavirus crisis. However, as mentioned above, McDonald's is poised to enjoy a strong recovery and is expected to earn approximately $8.02 per share next year. As a result, its payout ratio will drop to 62% next year. Thanks to this healthy payout ratio and its strong balance sheet, McDonald's will certainly raise its dividend in September, just as it has done year after year.

McDonald's has grown its dividend at an 8.6% average annual rate over the last decade and at an 8.0% average annual rate over the last five years. The company will probably choose to slow down this year due to headwind from the pandemic and the increased expenses it will incur to support its franchisees. It has also announced the suspension of share repurchases for at least a year due to its increased expenses. Therefore, McDonald's is likely to raise its quarterly dividend by just 4.0% this year, from $1.25 to $1.30.

If this materializes, the stock will soon be offering a 2.8% dividend yield. While this yield may not seem exciting to most income-oriented investors, it is much higher than the average yield of the stock in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, investors should keep in mind that the company has ample room to keep growing its dividend for years thanks to its reliable growth trajectory, its healthy payout ratio and its financial strength. Therefore, income-oriented investors who lock in the current yield of McDonald's are likely to be generously rewarded in the long run.

Final thoughts

The right time for investors to evaluate the quality of a stock is a severe recession, such as the ongoing one. McDonald's has repeatedly proved resilient even under the most adverse business conditions. The company has proved resilient once again in the current downturn and has already provided signs of an imminent strong recovery. Therefore, although many companies have cut their dividends this year, investors can rest assured that McDonald's will announce a meaningful dividend raise in September.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.