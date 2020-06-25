With a new business model focused exclusively on the marine industry, Brunswick's (NYSE:BC) concentrated efforts should pay off in the long term.

Shares in BC fell during the March broad market sell-off, but have since then rebounded sharply. We believe the market is betting on a strong market for recreational activities even in a post-COVID-19 world. With no "solution" to the virus, it is going to take a while for people to not feel uncomfortable in crowded places. Because taking a boat trip is an outdoor activity that can be done in self-isolation, BC is well-positioned to take advantage of what could be a change in consumer behavior.

Even after the rebound in price, BC is not overpriced. At a recent price of $63, the company is trading within analysts' mean target of $58. Before COVID-19, management felt confident in achieving $425M in FCF by 2022. Even if that number gets pushed by a year or so, we believe the FCF target is well within reach. The three-year FCF average is approximately $310M. At a recent market cap of $4.7B, BC's forward FCF yield is about 11%. In a world of 0% yields, BC offers a compelling opportunity.

Strong Market Position

With the divestitures of its bowling segment (2014) and the fitness equipment operations (2019), the company is now a pure-play on the recreational boat market. BC has been active in the market as well, with acquisitions that are complementary to its current operations.

The company made a significant acquisition in 2018 by acquiring Power Products for $910M, its biggest acquisition in the last 10 years. This acquisition fits well within Brunswick's operating framework. Power Product specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of electrical components and electronic controls used in boats. It also sells marine lithium batteries, chargers, inverters, and devices that relate to the electrical network.

Management believes the acquisition of Power Products is highly complementary to its operations because now it can sell to boat OEMs not just the propulsion systems, but the electrical framework as well. Also, the same benefits would be realized in its boat manufacturing operations.

Last year the company made another interesting acquisition when it purchased Freedom Boat Club. Freedom Boat Club is the nation's largest and oldest boat club with 221 clubs across the U.S., Canada and Europe, 2,500 boats, and approximately 20,000 members. A boat club is an alternative method of outright boat ownership. Members would pay an initial fee plus monthly fees and fuel costs:

We live in Port St. Lucie and it takes us about 15 minutes to get to the marina. I don't have to tow a boat or maintain it. I load up my fishing gear, check the boat out and go, Mike Schulze told TCPalm. "When I get back, I unload my gear and leave, and they clean it up and take care of everything else. My neighbor is looking to join because he thinks it may be cheaper than owning a boat." - Tcpalm.com

Management feels positive about the total addressable market for boat clubs at 1,500 before reaching saturation. The company believes it is a good opportunity to promote the recreational boat industry to a wider, younger audience as well, with the possibility for some making the jump from club membership to boat ownership.

There is also the opportunity to benefit from synergies as none of the boats that were acquired in the Freedom acquisition were Brunswick boats or had Mercury engines. Management estimates Freedom's boats get turned every two to three years, which would imply 800 to 1,000 new boats entering the boat club.

Although the company hasn't disclosed the exact sales amount generated by Freedom, it did mention that 75% of its sales are recurring. That puts the company a step closer to smoothing out the cyclicality of its business model, as its Parts and Accessories business is growing (Power Products is part of this segment) alongside the Service business (Freedom). As a percent of total sales, boat sales used to account for 56% of total sales, but now they only account for 30% of sales. Sales are evenly divided between the three segments: Boat, Parts & Accessories, and Propulsion.

With that said, Brunswick has a solid position in its market:

We are the real leaders in the recreational marine industry. We call it authentic leadership because there are so many proof points for it. We're the largest manufacturer of recreational boats. I think you know we have the lead in marine propulsion with our Mercury Marine business. There are about 10 million registered recreational boats in the U.S. Mercury Marine engines power about half of them. We have the world's biggest marine Parts and Accessories business. And now as of the acquisition of Freedom Boat Club, we're the world's biggest boat club operator. - Raymond James Annual Investor Conference

Source: Investor presentation

The Bottom Line

Source: Investor presentation

The impact of COVID-19 on BC's first-quarter operations caused revenues to decline by 8% YoY. The company was already implementing some cost reduction measures before the pandemic started, which in hindsight was perfect timing. The company was anticipating cost reductions of approximately $50M by the end of 2020. However, due to COVID-19, management has extended its cost-containment measures and now expects operating expenses to decrease another 15% from initial 2020 expectations.

BC doesn't have significant debt maturities until 2023. The company ended its first quarter with $515M in cash and remains confident in its liquidity position. Management decided to keep supporting the dividend payment, which currently yields 1.53%.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, before COVID-19, management was guiding for $400M in FCF by 2022. That target might have been pushed back a year or two, depending on the outcome of a solution to COVID-19. That said, we believe such a target is achievable given the complete attention management now has towards its marine business. Time will tell about its acquisition strategy, but we think they have probabilities to be value creative, due to the nice fit into the business model.

If we apply a 15x FCF multiple to its $400M estimated FCF number, we get a value for BC of $6.4B. BC's current market cap is $4.7B. That would give us 36% of potential upside. However, the biggest risk is still the cyclical and discretionary nature of the business. If the recession gets worse, then no matter how much people would want to go outdoors, consumers are going to wait to buy a boat. That said, we feel bullish about the long-term outlook for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.