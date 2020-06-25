Its revenue and net income will contract in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. However, investors are being overly pessimistic about Miller's outlook.

Article Thesis

During the first quarter of 2020, small-cap stocks - measured by the Russell 2000 index - posted one of the worst quarter results ever with a decline of over 40%, while the S&P 500 dropped approximately 20%. Since mid-March, the Russell 2000 index has been recovering at a similar pace of the S&P 500, though it is still lagging for the year. Small companies in a weak financial position were not prepared to deal with a shut-down of economic activity, and as a consequence, many of them will not survive. However, small businesses with a strong balance sheet will be well-prepared to go through this crisis. Long-term investors have an opportunity to invest in these companies that will benefit from sustained, long-term economic growth, which is the base case for the US economy.

One of these small companies is Miller Industries (MLR), which has been growing its revenue and net income at an average rate of 10.7% and 21.3% respectively over the past 5 years. However, the company, currently, trades at a P/E below 9. There are many mature and low growth businesses trading at a higher valuation. Although its revenue and net income will contract in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, investors are being overly pessimistic about Miller's outlook. Moreover, whether the company is involved in a boring business or due to its small size, Miller Industries stock is being overlooked by investors despite its consistent performance and robust balance sheet.

Activity and description of the company

Miller Industries describes itself as the world's largest manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. The company, founded in 1990, manufactures and sells wreckers, car carriers and transport trailers under ten separate brand names. Miller has four manufacturing facilities located in the US and two in Europe - more precisely in France and in the UK. The US is Miller's core market. In 2019, the company sold approximately 85% of its products in the domestic market, while the foreign market - mainly Europe, Canada, and Mexico - represented 15% of its sales.

The distribution network is one of Miller's main strengths. The company sells its products through approximately 80 independent distributors in North America, numerous distributors in Europe, and prime contractors to governmental entities. Although Miller does not demand exclusivity provision on its agreements, the company claims that 85% of its independent distributors do not offer products of any other towing and recovery equipment manufacturer. More importantly, in 2019, no single distributor accounted for more than 10% of Miller's sales, which gives the company significant bargaining power with its clients. Yet, its bargaining power with suppliers is lower. Although the company purchases raw materials and component parts from several sources, Miller does not have long-term supply contracts and may experience more volatility in prices. The company is dependent on the cost and availability of some component parts and key raw materials such as aluminum, steel, and petroleum-related products. This is particularly important considering that its costs of operations represent almost 90% of its revenue.

On the other hand, the towing and recovery equipment manufacturing industry is highly competitive for sales to distributors and towing operators, and traditionally, the capital requirements for entry into this industry have been relatively low. Miller's strategy is to emphasize on the quality of its products rather than be a leader in price and aims to target the market niche willing to pay a reasonable price for higher quality.

Growth and Profitability

(Source: Miller Industries annual report 2019)

When we analyze Miller's performance in recent years, from the top line to the bottom line, all numbers have been growing at a constant pace. The best part is that the company has been growing its sales and earnings organically and practically without debt. Its revenue and net income have grown at an average rate of 10.7% and 21.3% over the past 5 years. Innovation has been a key factor to explain its growth and management aims to maintain this competitive advantage in the future. Since 2015, the company has invested over $92 million to expand its plants and modernize its technology to optimize the manufacturing processes. Management considers that the most significant investments were already made and that Capex will return to normal levels - somewhere around depreciation - in the years to come, increasing future free cash flows.

Net Income Margin Net Income Margin (5 yr avg) Return on Equity Return on avg assets (5 yr avg) Return on investment (5 yr avg) Asset Turnover 4.5% 4.0% 14.5% 8.3% 12.7% 1.94

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Maybe Miller's profitability is another one of the arguments to explain its low valuation. The low net income margin is mainly explained by the high cost of operations, which represents almost 90% of sales. However, the company produces virtually all its products to order. This helps to maintain better control over the inventory and reduce costs. Although the company has a low earnings margin, it has stayed stable over the past decade. Other indicators such as the ROE and ROI suggest a better performance.

Financial Health

Net Debt / EBITDA Quick Ratio Tot debt to capital -222 1.8 0.10

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Miller has a strong financial position. In March 2020, the company drew $25 million for working capital needs and as a precautionary measure amid the current crisis. Management reported on the last quarter result, a cash and cash equivalents position of $43.1 million and total obligations of $31.6 million. Hence, the company currently has a negative net debt (total debt < cash and cash equivalents). The quick ratio and total debt to capital ratio look good too. About the only negative thing I can think of about its financial position is that the company extends a significant amount of credit to customers in the normal course of business. Miller has $168.9 million of account receivables and just $96.8 million in accounts payable. Despite management claims that the collections from customers are continuously monitored, this methodology increases its working capital. On the other hand, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, in line with the previous quarters.

(Source: Miller Industries annual report 2019)

Risks

In the short term, the current crisis represents the highest risk for the company. The business is highly sensitive to general economic conditions and in the first quarter, its revenue decreased by 10.7% compared with the first quarter of 2019. The company's revenue has been negatively affected in the past by the wavering levels of consumer confidence. Moreover, the company places heavy marketing emphasis on product exhibitions at national, regional, and international trade shows, which were canceled in most countries due to the lockdown.

The current crisis can also affect the financial position of its customers. As mentioned before, Miller extends a significant amount of credit to its distributors. The volatility of the capital and credit market may decrease the availability of financing for towing operators and customers. Another important risk is the dependence upon outside suppliers and potential price increases of raw materials and components, which can reduce Miller's gross margin further.

DCF Valuation

Price EPS (excl. extraordinary items) Price/ earnings Price/ book value Price/ cash flow Price/ sales EV/ EBITDA 28.15 3.15 8.9 1.2 7.1 0.4 5.4

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Despite its high growth rate in recent years, Miller Industries, currently, trades at a P/E ratio below 9 and an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 5.4. To understand its low valuation, it is important to know the outlook of the company and the industry. I always use analysts' average estimates for the next two years to project the future growth of the business and then assume a more conservative growth rate for the following years. However, this is one of the few times that I couldn't find any revenue estimate for the next year.

Miller's revenue and earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by the current crisis. The business is highly sensitive to the general economic conditions, and its performance will be affected by a reduction in demand in 2020. Before the COVID-19 spread, analysts estimated an average growth rate of 4.34% until 2024 for the global towing vehicle market. The growth of this market is highly correlated with the growth of the automotive industry. Some key drivers of the towing vehicle industry are automotive sales growth and the number of vehicle crashes. Since both drivers decreased considerably during the lockdown, Miller's first-quarter revenue decreased by more than 10% versus a year ago. According to some projections, the construction machinery & heavy trucks annual revenue growth will experience a significant drop in 2020 and a strong recovery in 2021. Moreover, analysts estimate that light-vehicle sales in the US could range between 14.5 million and 16.4 million units in 2020. That would represent a fall of between 3.5% and 14.5% compared to 2019 - when 17 million units were sold.

Hence, I assumed an 11% decrease in revenue for 2020 and an 8% increase for 2021. Using a discount rate of 9% and a Terminal Value of 12 times earnings, I got a share price of $43.9 - 56% higher than the current price of $28.15.

(Source: Created by the author using data from Miller Industries annual report 2019)

Conclusions

Miller Industries' strong balance sheet ensures its liquidity and solvency through the current crisis. The industry is expected to experience a significant drop in revenue during 2020 and a strong recovery in 2021. We can assume that Miller's performance will follow a similar trend. The company is being overlooked by the market and, even considering a conservative outlook, the company still trades at an appealing valuation. My recommendation is a "Buy" below $30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.