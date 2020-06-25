The company has provided more updated information by press release, investor presentation, and in the notes of the quarterly report.

Broker dealers and financial websites will still use this inaccurate date to provide "research" to their audience and customers.

Introduction

Due to an understandable disruption in day-to-day operations, the first quarter earnings release for Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was delayed. The company finally reported earning numbers June 22 for the quarter ending March 1, 2020. Now begins the process of broker dealers, news organizations, and financial websites (including Seeking Alpha) to update quarterly financial information on companies. As such, over the course of the next few days, everyone will have gross financial data loading into databases, and systems will begin calculating standard metrics based on that information.

Unfortunately, for IVR, this information is already outdated and, therefore, unhelpful. Relying on numbers from the quarterly report as the basis for calculating book values, returns, and financial ratios will be both unhelpful and potentially misleading. However, do not assume that the company has done or intends to do anything nefarious. Actually, it is the exact opposite. Management has gone to great lengths to keep investors informed on the financial situation of the company using both press releases and presentations.

This article will highlight some of the drastic differences in data presented based on the quarterly numbers from the 10-Q released June 22, 2020, and more up-to-date financial data released from early May 2020. We will begin by discussing erroneous metrics that are now or will be presented between now and the next earnings release. We will then look at both the timeline of information releases and the data presented. Next, we will present an estimated balance sheet for investors or potential investors to consider going forward based on the most current data of May 31, 2020. Finally, we will comment on both future dividends and capital structure.

Background Information

The Securities and Exchange Commission sets requirements for the filing of public information. This includes Current Reports (8-K) and Quarterly (10-Q) and Annual (10-K) reports.

Normally, quarterly reports are required to be filed within 40 to 45 days of the end of the fiscal quarter, and annual reports within 60 to 90 days of the end of the fiscal year. The actual time requirement depends on the size of the firm, with “Large Accelerated Filers” (firms with a public float of shareholder equity> $700MM) having the shortest amount of time to report. Quarterly reports include unaudited financial statements and are intended to provide a continuous view of a company's financial situation throughout the fiscal year.

Current reports have stricter reporting requirements. Normally, information must be released within 4 business days or sooner if required under Regulation FD. A number of events can trigger the requirement of an 8-K, including things like entering into or the termination of a material definitive agreement, impairments, sales of securities, or even updates on operations and financial conditions that are material in nature.

Normally, companies file quarterly reports and perhaps give some updated information in the press release, earnings presentation, or during the conference call. If something material occurs between quarterly reports, the company can release another 8-K to prove updates. However, in this instance, the company filed an extension for the quarterly report and provided an update on finances by current report before finalizing and filing the 10-Q. Therefore, the most current data was released prior to older data coming out.

To the credit on the company and management, IVR was in the midst of both a financial crisis and health crisis at the end of March 2020. Because the end of the quarter occurred during a massive overhaul and restructuring of the portfolio, delaying the reporting of end of quarter numbers was both necessary and prudent. Providing a current report update once deleverage was complete and, as the company began the process of rebuilding, was also prudent.

What is neither helpful nor prudent is now that first quarter numbers have been released, across the board, broker dealers, news agencies, and financial websites are going to display values, and calculate returns and ratios based on first quarter values that are neither timely nor accurate. Unfortunately, current or potential investors could rely on those numbers to their own detriment.

Image: Pennies in a Jar from Pixabay.com, CC0

Incorrect Information

Most of the information that is now, or will be, presented to individual investors over the next quarter, have a founding in the balance sheet. For example, here at Seeking Alpha, total assets are being reported as $9,777MM with total liabilities of $8,367MM, total equity of $1,410MM and common equity of $847MM. All of these numbers are absolutely correct as of March 31, 2020.

Using these values from the first quarter earnings report and standard calculations, most every metric automatically calculated and presented to individuals is not accurate. For example, based on March 31 values, book value would be $5.13 per share, with a price to book of 0.87. Balance sheet ratios are also misleading:

Image: Balance sheet items from Seeking Alpha IVR Financials Overview

As a result, these values, ratios, and returns should not be relied upon to make rational investment decisions.

Timeline of Information

Because of the situation that the company was faced with at the end of March 2020, management was in the midst of forbearance negations with creditors, deleveraging the portfolio, and restructuring the asset base. So, the information provided in the quarterly report is stale. True, you could claim that all quarterly report numbers are stale since they are only a snapshot in time, but in this instance, changes were occurring faster than normal. So, the information is not just stale, it is also transitory, meaning it does not provide an adequate snapshot of the company's financial picture.

To make things even more difficult, the company had just declared common and preferred dividends a week prior. Then, management had to announce a delay and an update on financing arrangements with creditors. The very next week was the end of the fiscal quarter, which is where the financial data released in the latest 10-Q comes from.

During this time, the company continued asset sales, successfully negotiated with creditors, and stabilized the portfolio. By mid-April 2020, management had reduced repurchase obligations and secured loans to about $2,750MM, and the securities portfolio was down to $2,900MM, plus more than $750MM in cash on hand. This information was disclosed to shareholders during the annual meeting presentation on May 5th, 2020. At that time, management estimated book value between $2.75 and $3.75 per share.

But that was not the end of it. Management still had obligations to meet and more asset sales to make. As a result, the company issued an additional press release on May 11th, 2020, with updated select financial information as of close of business May 9th. This is the same press release where management announced payment of the first quarter dividend. This is also where the data used in the article “Picking Through The Pieces Of Invesco Mortgage's Crash” comes from. Details of the financial information are as follows:

The company has a total investment portfolio, excluding cash, of approximately $1.6 billion consisting of 93% commercial credit investments, 6% residential credit investments, and 1% agency mortgage-backed securities; approximately $534MM of the investment portfolio is unencumbered.

It has repaid all repurchase agreement debt and reduced the amount due under secured loans to a balance of $837MM.

The company has a cash balance of $286MM, $52MM of which is restricted cash posted as collateral for its secured loans.

The book value per diluted common share* is estimated to be in the range of $2.25 to $3.25.

* Book value per diluted common share is calculated as approximately (i) total equity less the liquidation preference of Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0MM), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0MM) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5MM), divided by (ii) total shares of common stock outstanding of 164,966,357 as of May 7, 2020.

Since then, any changes in the financial position and operations have not been of an extent to require additional disclosure by current report (8-K). As a matter of fact, during the first quarter conference call and presentation, the company provided substantially similar information as of close of business May 31, 2020:

Total investment portfolio, excluding cash of approximately $1.6 billion, of which $540MM is unencumbered.

Cash balance of approximately $328MM, of which $55MM is restricted.

Secured loans remaining balance of $837MM.

Estimated book value per common share in a range of $2.65 to $3.15.

The only notable difference being in the estimated book value per common share. As a result, we can update our estimated balance sheet presented in the prior article to this:

Total Assets $1,876,015,709 $1,958,498,887 Net Derivatives $- $30,498,887 Cash $328,000,000 $328,000,000 Securities $1,600,000,000 $1,600,000,000 Total Liabilities $908,339,154 $856,354,863 Net Derivatives $51,984,291 $- Secured Loans $837,000,000 $837,000,000 PR-A Div $2,712,640 $2,712,640 PR-B Div $3,003,280 $3,003,280 PR-C Div $5,390,625 $5,390,625 Com Div $8,248,318 $8,248,318 Total Equity $1,019,660,846 $1,102,144,025 PR-A $140,000,000 $140,000,000 PR-B $155,000,000 $155,000,000 PR-C $287,500,000 $287,500,000 Common $437,160,846 $519,644,025

Dividends and Capital Structure

Previously, I had suggested that a drastic dividend cut would be required for the company to sustain operations. After modeling what the post-crisis balance sheet would look like, a $0.01 per share common dividend was modeled as sustainable. On June 17th, 2020, the company declared dividends on both the common and preferred class A stock (IVR.PA). The dividend on common stock was set at $0.02 per share payable on July 28th. Dividends on the preferred B (IVR.PB) and preferred C shares (IVR.PC) were declared previously on May 9th, 2020.

Assuming a drop in unrealized losses and the current yield on commercial mortgage-backed securities, a common dividend of $0.02 should be viewed as sustainable. Currently, management disclosed a debt to equity ratio on 0.8 based on the above numbers and communicated a desire to re-lever the portfolio to 7 to 8 times. Although it will take a number of quarters to do so, there may even be room for the dividend to grow along with the portfolio. However, given a current yield of 1.9% on the common, the dividend payout may not be enough to retain existing investors or attract new ones.

Additionally, in the prior article and in the comments, I suggested that management would need to look at the capital structure of the company, especially considering the cost attributed to preferred shares. Although no statement was made in either the earnings press release or the 10-Q, it was revealed that management would be looking at the common to preferred ratio in the coming quarters. To that extent, it is still possible that the company may choose to call the class A preferred shares to reduce overall weighted average cost of capital.

Finally, the last elephant in the room is the pending dilution of common shareholders. Management already declared that only a portion of the first quarter dividend payable on June 30th will be in cash. At most, shareholders can only expect to receive $0.05 out of the $0.50 dividend in cash. The remainder will be distributed in shares. Additionally, the company can still sell an additional 17MM shares under an existing shelf registration. Given that common shares may very well represent the lowest cost capital at the moment, one should expect management to push for additional stock dividends and secondary offerings of common.

In summary, although the company has been stabilized and management has begun the long process of recovery, the outlook remains neutral to negative for the common shareholder. For potential investors, it is important that you use updated information provided by the company in the “Subsequent Events” (beginning page 33) of the 10-Q and slide 6 of the earnings presentation. And, as always, understand the risks and your personal tolerance and investment time frame with respect to this company’s securities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.