However, the company's long-term outlook is fine, and at the present dividend yield, it's quite attractive.

While the stock market keeps powering higher and higher in general, not all stocks are going up equally. In fact, many of the names that benefited from the eat-at-home trend during the virus have sold back off in recent weeks. Hershey (HSY) is right up there. Shares have dipped 13% since their April rebound level and are off more than 20% from the 52-week highs.

Data by YCharts

As the chart shows, Hershey initially outperformed the broader market and stuck closer to its peers in the Consumer Staples ETF (XLP).

Since May, however, the S&P caught up to consumer staples, meanwhile Hershey diverged from both to the downside. As a result, Hershey is down 20% while both its sector and the broader market are only down 10%. This isn't a huge performance gap, but if you're looking to go shopping for high-quality stocks that you can buy and hold for decades, even a 10% or 20% price savings can make a huge difference on results.

Why Is Hershey Underperforming Lately?

Sometimes, it's complicated trying to parse out differing performance among peer companies within a sector. In this case, however, the explanation is simple: Hershey didn't benefit much from the stay-at-home demand surge. The company said as much in a business update last month:

"We continue to see declines in our food service, owned retail and world travel retail businesses as well as certain parts of our International businesses as a result of known shelter-in-place and other restrictions. We have also experienced a decrease in retail foot traffic and volatility in consumer shopping and consumption behavior across several areas of our portfolio, which has negatively impacted sales of our portable and on-the-go consumption products."

Chocolate is often an impulse buy. Consider where it is located at grocery store - right next to the check-out aisles, hoping you'll grab one on the way out. Chocolate is a high-margin business, and as such, grocers put it in prime position to drive marginal sales to weary shoppers.

However, with the virus, the usual grocery store dynamics disappeared. People went shopping far less than normal, consolidating many ordinary trips into a few big restocking runs. That reduced the number of chocolate occasions sharply.

On top of that, many people shopped online, where there was no chance to reach people with impulse demand. Additionally, Hershey also sells a lot of product at convenience stores and pharmacies where foot traffic fell off sharply due to the virus.

This won't be a long-term effect, of course. As the economy reopens, Hershey will get many of its most profitable sales channels back. The company will report numbers more in line with its food peers, rather than trailing the ones that put up blowout numbers thank to pantry-stocking.

Now to be fair, there could be some longer-term damage to Hershey's profitability. To the extent that people that started buying groceries online stick with it, it will likely hurt chocolate sales to a degree. The same goes for people that stop attending movie theaters or other public venues which sell Hershey's products thanks to the virus. It's hardly just Hershey there, others like Coca-Cola (KO) have seen a sharp drop in sales activity due to the loss of fountain sales at cinemas and other such locations.

This is a slow-moving societal change, and Hershey will have plenty of time to adapt. That said, it's worth thinking about - Hershey's present management team has a mixed record on capital allocation and innovation. Admittedly, weakness there is one reason why I haven't made Hershey a larger holding in my portfolio compared to Hormel (HRL) or McCormick (MKC).

Hershey: A 2.5% Dividend Yield Is Historically Attractive

While there are quibbles with Hershey's strategic direction, you still have a highly profitable company with exceptionally stable cash flows. As such, there's a big margin for error on management's part. Given the company's long-term focus in particular, it remains a core holding for a great number of dividend growth investors, and with good reason. Let's take a closer look at the dividend.

Dating all the way back to the 1980s, HSY stock has almost always yielded between 1.5% and 2.5%:

Data by YCharts

And that makes a lot of sense. The company's dominant shareholder is the Hershey Trust. The Trust has a commitment to extensive charity work, and as a result, it counts on Hershey to provide a steady and gradually rising dividend stream to fund its operations.

Over the decades, the market has viewed Hershey as having an appropriate yield of around 2%, give or take 50 basis points. In fact, it's remarkable how consistent this has been - look at the period between 1988 and 1996 for example - the yield hardly moved at all.

In fact, the only significant deviations were in the late 1990s, and the Financial Crisis. 2008 requires no explanation. As for 1998, that's when Coca-Cola and other "Inevitables" ran up to 40x P/E ratios as folks sought to mimic Warren Buffett in buying high-quality at any price. Once that trend burned out, Hershey and other defensive stocks returned to more normal valuations.

Let's zoom in on the yield chart for a minute:

Data by YCharts

Given concerns about Hershey's slow international growth, the company has underperformed the market and other food stocks in recent years. As a result, HSY stock had gravitated to the 2.5% yield area in recent years. However, in 2019, as the company picked up more operational momentum, shares surged and the yield went back under 2.0%.

Now, though, we have another shot at picking it up at around a 2.5% dividend yield despite the improvements in the company's earnings. And also, it should be noted, investors are paying more for companies with stable free cash flows. Bond yields keep going down, and as such, the value of bond alternatives, like Hershey, is rising. Yet, Hershey stock is still meandering around its old valuation range that it's been in for the past five years.

A move back to a 2% dividend yield would coincide with a 20% gain in the share price (assuming no further dividend increases between now and then). And getting back to a 1.8% yield - which seems quite likely given the plunge in yields across the board - would lift shares to $170 from the current $128 level.

Hershey: Good Company At A Fine Price

At first, I was a bit reluctant to add to my position in HSY stock in my IMF portfolio. I currently have a cost basis of $92/share for Hershey from purchases a few years ago. In the midst of a volatile market, it might seem weird buying more stock in a company up 40% on my existing cost basis.

A closer look, however, shows that Hershey's EPS is up more than 40% over the same time period and the dividend has been increased around 30% since I started building my position. As such, while the share price has advanced considerably while I've owned the stock, that increase is fully underpinned by rising fundamentals.

Now, in a down market like we had in March, there'd surely be better deals than Hershey. But with the S&P above 3,000, there's value in picking up more defensive high-quality stocks. They produce such steady gains that it can catch you by surprise. While there's nothing spectacular about Hershey today, this is a fair valuation and a reasonable discount from where it recently traded. I expect long-term shareholders will be pleased with how it performs from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY,HRL,MKC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.