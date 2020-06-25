We set our Q3-20 target for PALL at $260/share, which was our previous Q2-20 target.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has traded sideways since the start of June, reflecting weak fundamentals as a result of the contraction in the global automotive sector.

However, early signs of recovery are emerging. We think that a rebound in auto sales could occur in the second half of the year, although it is very likely that global vehicle sales will contract in the whole of 2020.

Given that automotive demand for palladium represents 85% of global palladium demand, a recovery in the automotive sector later this year could have a material impact on PALL.

The light spec positioning in the palladium futures markets, combined with recent inflows in palladium, offers a positive configuration, making us bullish in Q3.

We set our Q3-20 target for PALL at $260/share, which was our previous Q2-20 target.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community left its net long position in NYMEX palladium little changed in the week to June 16, according to the CFTC.

The net spec length has remained low and stable since the start of Q2.

We think that a net short spec position in NYMEX palladium is unlikely considering the structure of the curve in NYMEX palladium (backwardation).

A return to spec buying interest in NYMEX palladium may emerge if the spec community shifts its focus from the weak fundamentals in 2020 to the return to a deficit in 2021.

Implications for PALL: An increase in net long spec positions in NYMEX palladium would push the NYMEX palladium price higher, which, in turn, will exert upward pressure on PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 11 koz of palladium in the week to June 19, according to our estimates.

This was the largest weekly increase in palladium ETF holdings since December 2019. Two interpretations are possible:

1)Positive: Renewed inflows in palladium signal a positive shift in investor sentiment after a deterioration in the first months of the year.

2)Negative: The contraction in physical demand has resulted in a surplus in the physical market, which is therefore reflected in stronger visible inventories, including ETFs.

Given the weakness in palladium prices in recent months, we would opt for the negative interpretation, although we could be wrong.

Implications for PALL: Unless ETF inflows in palladium are sustained, the impact on the NYMEX palladium price and thus PALL is likely to be immaterial.

A look at the automotive sector

The automotive sector accounted for 85% of global gross palladium demand in 2019.

Source: Johnson Matthey, Orchid Research

In the autocatalyst demand segment, China is the largest consumer, representing 27% of autocatalyst demand last year.

Source: Johnson Matthey, Orchid Research

Let's discuss the latest auto sales across the globe.

In China, new vehicle sales continued to rebound in May, up 12% YoY, after a 4.4% YoY increase in April - the first YoY increase in over two years, according to the CAAM. This was partly the result of dealer discounts and reinforce the "recovery" narrative. Still, sales contracted by 23% YoY in the first four months of the year. Assuming that China contains the virus spread, the CAAM forecasts a decline of 15% in auto sales in 2020. If the second wave of COVID-19 cannot be contained, however, the CAAM envisages a deeper decline of 25%.

In Europe, passenger car registrations tumbled by 52.3% YoY in May, according to the ACEA. In the year to date, they are down 41.5% YoY. LMC Automotive notes that "automotive industry remains in the midst of a deep crisis as the spread of COVID-19, and associated lockdowns, continue to dominate the region's woes". The ACEA forecasts a drop of 25% for 2020.

In the US, auto sales contracted by 28.8% YoY in May, a smaller contraction than in April (-45.6% YoY) and March (-38.6% YoY).

Globally, LMC Automotive estimates that vehicle sales dropped by 33% YoY in May. According to LMC Automotive, the monthly selling rate improved slightly compared to April, which could be viewed as early signs of recovery. Here are the different scenarios envisaged by LMC Automotive:

Source: LMC Automotive

Implications for PALL: The unprecedented weakness in the automotive industry due to the COVID-19 outbreak will trigger a sharp contraction in automotive demand for palladium this year. But a recovery is possible in the months ahead if the COVID-19 outbreak is contained. This would trigger a boost in automotive demand for palladium, pushing the NYMEX palladium price and PALL higher.

Closing thoughts

The market action in PALL has been rather quiet since the start of June. This reflects the current weakness in the palladium market due to the contraction in the automotive market.

However, we argue that early signs of recovery in auto sales are emerging, especially in China. Assuming that no massive second wave of COVID-19 happens, auto sales may enjoy a stronger recovery in the months ahead.

We think that this could have a strong impact on PALL and we are willing to bet on it. The light spec positioning in the palladium futures market leads us to believe that the risk-reward for being long PALL is in our favor. Our max target for Q3 is set at $260 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.