Its efforts to emulate the likes of JPMorgan, in time, should allow for a similar multiple to book value, implying a share value of $300.

An article from Rolling Stone magazine ten years ago had this to say about Goldman: "Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is everywhere, it's like a vampire squid sucking on the face of humanity". This was 2010, the year after the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) ended, and around the time the seeds for occupy Wall Street movement were being planted. Understandably, people were shocked by the amount of excess and misalignment in incentives at banks (and elsewhere) that had underpinned the bubble. It was clear back then that the regulatory framework needed to change drastically so we would never have to go through something like that again.

And the regulatory changes that followed were indeed powerful. We are now in the first recession since the GFC and no bank appears, so far, to be in any trouble. Granted, this may be just the beginning of a longer contraction, nobody knows. The major "action" that banks have taken was to announce (through an industry body) that all large banks would suspend their share buybacks to conserve capital and maintain lending capacity. The group communication is a logical strategy to avoid sending messages out individually at different times that could be interpreted as signs of relative weakness.

Pushed by regulatory changes, banks are much safer today than they were 10 years ago. In some ways, they look more "utility-like" now. They probably always should have looked a little like utilities given they enjoy FDIC deposit insurance as well as the implicit too-big-to-fail (TBTF) condition that was so acidly tested with Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Regarding TBTF, banks now have to file "living wills" with regulators. These are supposed to contain steps and instructions on how to unwind the bank in an orderly manner. Hopefully, we never have to test one of these, we haven't so far and I am skeptical these things can effectively be put into practice anyway.

With regard to trading and market exposures, banks had to eliminate their proprietary desks. They can no longer use their own capital to fund trading books or take private equity stakes.

As for capital reserves, banks had to increase capital buffers, which is an obvious and effective method to avoid a repeat. This solves the core of the problems back then (too thinly capitalized banks, ultimately, requiring government bailouts from TARP funds).

In addition, banks are now subjected to stress tests, with parameters set by regulators and results supervised - reflecting low confidence in "self regulation" and internal risk management.

Finally, banks (like insurers have done forever) need to seek approval or meet certain regulator-imposed thresholds to make distributions or buy back shares.

Many other changes have ensued. The ones mentioned here are the largest in terms of impacts to both risk, which is significantly reduced now, and returns, which are also reduced. No longer will we see sustained 20% returns on equity; and that is a good thing.

Let's look at what all these changes have done to Goldman Sachs, which used to be one of the most revered investment banks on Wall Street.

First, it had to become a bank. In order to receive the bailout funds, Goldman had to apply for a bank charter and thus stopped being a "pure" investment bank. Others did the same or did not have to. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) applied for a bank charter as well, Bear Stearns got rescued by JPMorgan (JPM) and Merrill Lynch by Bank of America.

Then, the larger banking peers started running away from Goldman as their retail facing businesses commanded higher valuations while GS had none. Observing this, the bank started, still under Lloyd Blankfein (the prior CEO) to open up retail businesses.

First, it created Marcus, its customer facing online-only retail arm, which has been successful as a deposit gathering unit. It has grown deposits to $72 Bln in total (Q1 release) and recently had to stop taking deposits in the UK to avoid going beyond a $25 Bln threshold. If the deposit level grows beyond this amount, it would be subjected to "ring-fencing" assets in the U.K. This would largely defeat the whole purpose of gathering deposits. GS uses this money, not to fund mortgages in the U.K., or car loans, but to fund its whole operation allowing the bank to reduce capital market debt. It also diversifies funding sources, something analysts view favorably as a hedge to capital market dislocations.

Along the same lines, Goldman also started to beef up its private wealth management division and asset management capabilities to reach more people. Again, it has seen growth, with assets under supervision standing just over one trillion dollars today. On the wealth management business, it acquired United Capital last year and has acquired fin-tech apps to enhance its offering.

Finally, rounding out its push to retail, Goldman recently launched a credit card together with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). It may turn out not to have been the greatest timing to increase consumer loans. It will be interesting to watch how loan loss reserves move in Q2, but the overall book is not large enough to cause substantial damage. Longer term, it should provide the bank with additional net interest margin.

All of these actions represent a clear focus to - in what must be a humbling experience for Goldman - emulate the likes of JPMorgan and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). To move away from a "black box" business heavily reliant on FICC, M&A and underwriting, to one that is less so. And to reduce earnings volatility in hopes of achieving a valuation multiple more like its peers.

On Goldman's Valuation:

This contraction in multiples has been painful to watch. In the go-go days of the mid-2000s, GS stock traded at between 2.0x and 2.5x book value. This was the time of those +20% ROEs that are gone now. Today, GS has traded below book value consistently (and around 0.9x currently).

Data by

YCharts

I keep waiting for a re-pricing of this stock that never comes. Earlier this year, I had hoped its first-ever investor day would kick start some enthusiasm with the strategy and the new management team; which did not materialize. This event took place at the end of January, so there was not a great deal of time to see the follow-through of analyst reports before the current emergency started. During the short window, we did have to gauge reactions, it seemed to underwhelm. Perhaps this was self-inflicted as the long time management gave itself for "deep dive business review" may have been misunderstood for "some radical change is coming". No radical change came. Having said that, I do have some faith in the new C-suite. The push to more transparency in reporting and gradually aligning it to peers is a plus. They will need time to move the needle on results, especially given current headwind.

A few things need to happen, in my opinion, to grow the multiple into a top-tier level that this franchise should command. On the positive side, there is still goodwill in the brand and the franchise, the bank still leads league tables in most IB categories that are tracked, smart people want to work there, etc. It is investor sentiment that needs to improve.

Here are some ways the bank can help itself:

A step change in earnings. For a couple of moments in 2019 (see circles below - from SA earnings revisions page), earnings were forecast to reach +$30/share in 2021 and then 2022. This level is now out of reach (not to fault GS for this of course). However, a better earnings cadence would obviously help valuation. Some possible avenues are i) a FICC business resurgence driven by more volatile markets, ii) retail strategy on the card/Marcus/wealth management gets some traction. Removing 1MDB uncertainty. In fairness to current management, this is an inherited mess from Blankfein's tenure. 1MDB was set up as a type of sovereign investment vehicle in Malaysia. It then raised at least $6.5 Bln in debt, which GS underwrote. Most of the money got diverted, allegedly by Jho Low who is still a fugitive and was lost. Malaysia is seeking to recover from Goldman on the basis that it willfully looked away. The DoJ is also investigating GS. A settlement here will be to remove the penalty to valuation from this regulatory and litigation uncertainty. The headline numbers are large, with Malaysia officials reportedly seeking the full $6 Bln back (which is some 8% of book value). The $600 million in fees it earned on these transactions have not been worth the cost to shareholders this whole ordeal has imposed. Not to mention the cost to the people of Malaysia which now have to service this debt. Consistently grow high multiple asset management business. BlackRock Inc., (NYSE:BLK), the largest asset manager in the planet, trades at around 20x earnings as compared to Goldman's 10x. Growing this business increases earnings visibility due to fee recurrence, each incremental dollar earned here should put upward pressure on valuation.

Goldman's transformation is accelerating. Remember, even though it, ultimately, suffered as much as others, Goldman correctly called the subprime crash in 2007 and hedged its book accordingly. This only increased the stink of a rigged game. However, it is becoming clear that the squid is no more. It is striving to sell credit cards to main street, to get regular folks to trust it with deposits. In short, to keep the fauna analogy going... to flip its face-sucking squid image into one of a harmless nut-gathering squirrel in humanity's backyard.

Target valuation

Assuming some parts of the strategy play out as expected, a reasonable earnings level (once the current recession is over) should trend toward $25/share in the 2021 or 2022 time frame. This is similar to where earnings had been expected for 2020. Book value stands today at $77 Bln, with stock trading at $200 and market cap of $70 Bln. Applying JPMorgan's currently depressed multiple of 1.3x to Goldman yields a market cap of $100 Bln and a share price of around $300. Doable, yes, but a change in sentiment (and image) is required.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.