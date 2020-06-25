Crowdstrike has superb quality fundamentals. The valuation is too rich for our blood right now, but we plan to buy on weakness.

As is also normal in market cycles, once the present enthusiasm is curbed a little, we would expect some cloud stocks to shine out on quality.

As everyone knows, cloud stocks are on fire right now - the whole cohort has moved up rapidly since the March lows.

The New Cloud Generation

Since Internet 2.0 became a thing around 2012, it's taken awhile for a new generation of cloud-native vendors to find their feet, define their market territory, get through the bootstrap-vs-VC conundrum, go public, achieve a soaring IPO, crash to Earth, be pounded by an unforseen macro event, and then pick themselves up again and get back to what they do best. Growing revenue. Fast(ly).

You know the names already. Zoom (ZM), Slack Technologies (WORK), PagerDuty (PD), Alteryx (AYX), MongoDB (MDB) and others. Each of these has the potential to be a quasi-monopolist in the thing they do. And whatever Silicon Valley has to say about liberal capitalism, we will remind you that the holy grail in tech is to become the go-to monopolist in something important. Tech has known this since IBM started telling you that you would get fired for buying any other brand - an early example of neurolinguistic programming in sales patter. Tech monopolies are wonderful companies - they grow like topsy and they produce huge gushers of cash. And as yet nobody has managed to topple them in the manner of Standard Oil or the original Ma Bell. So whilst Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) continue to lead the way, others follow in their footsteps.

Security software is a particularly difficult place to try to achieve a temporary monopoly. The threat environment changes rapidly because there are many millions of people conjuring up threats all day long. Software product cycles being what they are, it's tough for any one vendor to stay abreast of all types and variants of threat. So you see security software vendors come and go with far more rapidity than, say, workflow apps. A couple decades back all you had to do was choose between Symantec and McAfee. Then a few years back you had up-to-the-minute offerings from Palo Alto Networks (PANW), FireEye (former ticker FEYE) and the like. PANW is still around but it's no longer the hot young stock. Today the crowd is going with Crowdstrike (CRWD). And with the rider that it, too, will hit product cycle oblivion at some point, we have to say that the management team there are running a very nice business. In the current environment, where, to quote the current self-appointed challenger to the Buffett crown, Dave Portnoy, "stocks only go up", the market isn't paying attention to which of these ascendants are actually good businesses or not. No matter - that's normal in such times. The savvy investor makes easy money when it's available and does the work on fundamentals to prepare for the bad times. And so it is with the New Cloud Generation. Some of them are surprisingly poor quality businesses - Fastly (FSLY) for instance features weak gross margins and capex akin to a telco. Hot, asset-light recurring revenue software business it is not. Doesn't matter - nobody has noticed. Some of the new breed though are very good businesses.

And this brings us to CRWD's numbers.

CRWD Summary Financials

Here's our summary of the quarterly performance since the IPO.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Capital Research analysis.

A couple of highlights which we have color coded. Revenue growth is superb, better than most in this cohort of stocks. Gross margins are not superb - they're OK in the mid-70s%. The reason they aren't at 80-90% is that a significant element of CRWD's revenue depends on manual services used to identify and deal with bespoke threats to their enterprise or government customers. People are low margin. So gross margin takes a hit.

The company has put in two quarters of positive EBITDA (measured as we do - take operating income, add back depreciation & amortization, add back the big stock-based comp you find in these kinds of companies, and you get EBITDA), and, still more impressively, two quarters of positive unlevered pretax free cashflow (measured as EBITDA minus capex minus change in net working capital). As you can see, the company has its working capital working for it, not against it. They are sucking money in from working capital, not leaking it out. And that is due to our old friend, deferred revenue, or, to give it its real name "upfront money". You can see the deferred revenue balance in Q1 2020 is close to TTM revenue at the same point, meaning, they have already sold almost a year's worth of revenue and been paid for it. That sure makes hitting your numbers easier. Finally deferred revenue growth is keeping pace with recognized revenue growth, which means the company has something of a flywheel effect working for it.

So far so good. Now let's turn to valuation.

Source: YCharts.com, Company SEC filings, Cestrian Capital Research analysis.

Hm. Less appealing. 38x TTM revenue. A little punchy.

Actually in the context of the cloud cohort right now it's pretty much in line.

Source: Google Finance, YCharts.com, Cestrian Capital Research analysis

In the above chart, above the line is expensive and below the line is .... less expensive. CRWD is priced a little below the trendline - that's probably right given the less than perfect gross margins and the obsolescence risk from being in the security sector.

The Chart

The stock chart confirms the Portnoy Investment Strategy in recent months. Buy stock. Eat lunch. Sell stock. Buy new car with proceeds.

Source: TradingView

If you can trade this one going forward by the chart, we salute you.

Our approach is a little more simple. At some point stocks will Not Just Go Up. And when that moment comes and there is a little bump in the road - or a big bump - the fundamental quality of CRWD's business will likely drive us to move to Buy on the stock and indeed to buy the stock personally.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 24 June 2020.

