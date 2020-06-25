This article will review what the CEF did over the past year and outline four possible outcomes before it terminates.

With this CEF scheduled to terminate in 2022 and being an investor in it, I thought a new review would be appropriate.

Last spring, I gave a Neutral rating to JEMD, a CEF that invests in EM debt. It's still there for most investors, but bullish for risk-taking ones.

Introduction

Source: EM Country map

The Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2020 Target Term CEF (NYSE:JEMD) holds both sovereign and corporate debt of EM countries and corporations based in said countries. Most bonds are either not rated or BBB and below rated, and this fact is reflected in the 6.3% current yield. That makes it of interest for yield-hungry investors. The question then is it worth the risk? I will try to show why I think it is, but mostly for risk takers.

Before we look at JEMD in depth, let's touch briefly on the EM country universe. Last year, EM economies were growing faster than the Developed world and were expected to continue on that growth path. I covered this in depth in my article about an EM equity CEF I liked (EMF). Recently, Franklin Templeton Investments published a SA article on the continued strength of EM economies (article) and then Equity Management on EM concerns (article), which I recommend readers review as part of the analysis before investing in JEMD.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, JEMD's total return since the May 2019 publication date was positive until the March crash. Investors entering at the end of March have a CAGR over 11%, but anyone buying based on my article (I rated it Neutral) is still down about 15%.

A Deeper Drive into JEMD

Nuveen describes its fund as:

Provide high current income from a portfolio of shorter maturity, emerging market sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate debt securities, with a focus on high yield securities. - Source: Nuveen

Author's note: Unless stated otherwise, all data is from the Nuveen link

The CEF has several investment guidelines.

25% limit on a single country's allocation.

10% limit on securities rated below B- or deemed by management to be so rated if not officially rated.

All assets are dollar-denominated.

No maturities past 6/1/2023.

An important feature of JEMD is the plan to liquidate on or about 12/1/2022, though the prospectus gives the manager an option to extend that for one six-month period. With 29% of the assets maturing after the first termination date, investors should consider the high possibility the managers will exercise their extension option, especially with a management fee of 1.32%. The goal is to return to investors the initial NAV value of $9.85. Because of COVID-19 and recent defaults on securities held, this warning is included on the website mentioned above:

The Fund's objective to return Original NAV at term is not a guarantee and is dependent on a number of factors including the cumulative level of income retained in relation to cumulative realized portfolio gains net of losses. Recent market conditions and the presence of certain defaulted and distressed securities in the Fund's portfolio have materially increased the risk associated with achieving this objective. For additional information, please refer to the latest fund commentary and shareholder report.

The above links are must reads even though they are from March. They list the status of defaults in process and highly possible ones.

If you are still reading, let's look at some positives I still see in JEMD.

The set termination date I view as a positive since it removes most interest rate risks. With the Fed's recent comment about not raising US rates, that might not be an issue until after the fund liquidates though. In the above chart, the fact JEMD is earning 22.93% more than what is distributed is a positive as it minimizes the risk of a large distribution reduction. Small reductions probably will start as bonds mature and proceeds are held in cash. The last reduction occurred in 2018 Q4.

As you can see by the difference in distribution rates, JEMD is selling for about a 4.8% discount (6/20/20). This is one of the largest discounts JEMD has experienced, reflecting the increased risk investors fear.

I will leave it to the readers to decide how risky the above issuers are, but only three are more than 5% of the assets. In total, the fund holds 55 bonds with the average bond currently priced at 79% of par. The largest holdings are:

Source: Fidelity.com

As expected, most countries are in the Middle East or Latin America. Luckily, none are Argentine bonds, but one is from the capital city/state, but it does own two defaulted Lebanese bonds, currently valued at $16.50 and representing 1.1% of the assets. It owns another five bonds (three sovereign and two corporates) currently selling for less than 40% of par that represent 7% of the portfolio. That will come into play as I go through possible scenarios.

Hypothetical ROI scenarios

Scenario #1 - JEMD fund doesn't move from your purchase price. Since the average coupon currently is well above the yield and the UNII is over 100%, expected ROI in this scenario would be near the 6.3% current yield. In reviewing the holdings, the bonds near par moving to par would offset the zeroing out of the worst four bond holdings so I rate this a possibility.

Scenario #2 - Price moves up as the NAV gap is closed, but the NAV itself doesn't move. Using the recent 4.8% discount, annualized, that adds 1.9% for 12/1/22 termination and 1.6% for the later termination (6/1/23) or ROIs of 8.2% and 7.9%, respectively. Using the same analysis as #1, this is also possible but doesn't have the luxury of #1 that defaults up to the discount are a wash under that scenario. So possible but less likely than #1.

Scenario #3 - JEMD achieves its goal of returning $9.85 upon termination. The possible December ROI would then be near 20% and a 18% ROI on the later date. Assuming no defaults and all bonds being closed out at par, I calculate the highest price possible is near $9.70. So I don't see this scenario happening and see a maximum payout closer to $8.00 based on either more defaults or bonds being reconfigured to longer maturities and thus losing value. That said, a close-out price of $8 would mean an ROI near 11%. If a vaccine happens early in 2021, this is scenario is possible.

Scenario #4 - I will call this the "worst-case" scenario. All bonds currently priced below 80% of par default. Those bonds currently represent 15% of the NAV. Assuming the other bonds move to par, this results in a price near $6.00. Assuming the yield holds, the ROI for this scenario would be 0.0% as interest earned equals the price drop.

Portfolio Strategy

With yields for lower-rated bonds at historic lows, the odds are rates will be going up, thus prices going down on outstanding bonds. One can buy HY debt still yielding over 8% by buying individual bonds and accepting the higher risk of giving up the diversification or selection expertise of a fund. Another choice is buying 2-3 year CDs at below 1%, hoping by the time they mature, interest rates across the board have returned closer to "normal" and buying a HY fund at that time.

The option covered here and provided for by JEMD is buying a true Target Term fund that eliminates most interest rate risks. Unfortunately, the default risk is there with this fund, but is more limited than picking individual HY bonds to own, where it's all or nothing! The price has followed the NAV down, as a year ago JEMD's bonds on average were above par. How things changed in a year. So if COVID-19 concerns do not materialize, ROIs over 20% could happen, but highly unlikely from my analysis!

Data by YCharts

With the price and NAV up about 10% over the last month, I am keeping my Neutral rating for all but the most risk-hungry investors, where I would rate JEMD Bullish based on the possible double-digit ROI. Based on the scenarios I presented, a ROI between 6% and 11% is highly probable. For those wanting to run their own scenarios, you can download the complete holdings using the Nuveen link above as XLS.

For a less risky choice that matures in 2023, readers can consider PRIF.PB (article) or NMFX (article).

Disclosure: I am/we are long JEMD NMFX PRIF.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.