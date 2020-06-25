Revenue growth has come in much stronger than expected, especially considering companies have put off projects like BI in the wake of the coronavirus.

Few recoveries in the small-cap tech space have been as impressive as Domo's (DOMO). Investor sentiment on Domo has been a wild roller coaster since its IPO. Long considered by investors to be a "penalty box" stock, Domo was one of the hardest-hit stocks in the February/March pullback - but after the company posted much stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, the company's resulting April/May relief rally was one of the best in the sector. Now, Domo is trailing very closely to its all-time highs:

I highlighted Domo in April when shares were changing hands below $10 per share. At the time, I highlighted how the markets were factoring in too much pessimism for Domo's ability to survive the coronavirus, especially given the improvements in margins and cash flow burn.

Domo is a good case study that employing a valuation-based strategy, especially in a volatile market, has huge rewards. At the time, Domo was trading at an unsustainable ~1.4x forward revenues, far below most other similarly-growing software peers at ~4x forward revenues. Now that Domo has rebounded back to peer valuation multiples, however, I'm more inclined to lock in gains on Domo.

Especially considering the fact that Domo has surged 20% in the last month alone, I fear that the stock is now getting too hot - and that other factors, such as still-persistent large losses, will weigh on the stock's ability to rally further.

At present share prices near $31, Domo has a market cap of $880.6 million. Netting out the $88.1 million of cash and $102.1 million of debt on Domo's balance sheet gives us an enterprise value of $894.6 million.

Domo has recently raised its guidance estimates for the year to $194-$200 million, representing 12-15% y/y growth and up from a prior view of $192-$198 million (+11-14% y/y growth). Given that Domo just grew at 19% y/y in the first quarter, I'd still continue to believe in several points of opportunity on top of the current estimates (consensus is in the middle of Domo's range at 13% y/y growth).

Figure 1. Domo FY21 guidance update

Regardless, if we take the upper end of Domo's range, we arrive at a valuation of 4.5x EV/FY20 revenues. This puts Domo approximately in-line with other SaaS stocks expected to grow in the mid-teens:

Given that Domo's bargain-basement valuation relative to peers was the biggest appeal to this stock, I'd recommend locking in gains and sitting on the sidelines unless Domo shares start peeling back again. The stock's fundamentals (in particular, its huge losses and the fact that BI is a very competitive space with many large competitors like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Salesforce.com (CRM), thanks to its acquisition of Tableau) simply aren't good enough to justify a multiple meaningfully beyond ~5x forward revenues. I'm downgrading Domo to neutral - the risk-reward profile just isn't appealing at current levels.

Q1 download

Let's now parse through Domo's first-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Domo 1Q21 earnings results

Domo's revenues jumped 19% y/y to $48.6 million, surprisingly accelerating over Q4's 17% y/y growth rate and substantially exceeding Wall Street's expectations of $45.3 million (+11% y/y) - hence the recovery rally that has taken place in the shares since then.

This was a surprising result for several reasons. Domo's Q1 contained two months of coronavirus impact, and BI being a heavy backend project that isn't exactly critical to supporting remote work, Domo wasn't expected to drive much traction during a difficult macro climate. Second, in Domo's previous quarter, billings growth of +13% y/y had fallen behind revenue growth of +17% y/y - this is usually a leading indicator of revenue growth rates decelerating in the near future.

Yet none of these things happened. Domo was able to even close a $4.5 million annual recurring revenue deal with the state of Utah for a new product that Domo calls the COVID-19 Crisis Command Center. Some additional sales momentum context from CFO Bruce Felt's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

At the same time, we generally benefited by having a low percentage of our business from very small companies, as sales force already conditioned to primarily selling via the phone, and an installed base that has a considerable amount of white space for us to further expand into. In addition, our renewal rates were above 85% in a seasonally slow quarter. And given the economic environment, we're pleased with this outcome. We have 57% of our customers under multi-user contracts at the end of Q1."

We do wonder, however, if Domo will be able to retain its near-20% y/y revenue growth rate considering that Q1 billings growth rate remained flat to Q4 at 13% y/y. I think expecting a mid/high-teens revenue growth rate (still above consensus estimates of +13% y/y for FY21) is reasonable, but expecting continued acceleration is likely going to be difficult for Domo - outside of any large surprise deals like the one it closed with the state of Utah.

We do need to turn an eye on Domo's losses, however. As always, this is a mixture of good and bad news. The good news is that Domo has substantially improved its loss profile. Pro forma operating losses shrunk down to -$15.5 million this quarter, representing a -32% pro forma operating margin and far better than a -66% margin in the year-ago quarter. The bad news is that, especially in a jittery market that has generally favored cash-flowing companies, that -32% operating margin is going to stick out no matter how good the year-over-year improvement was.

Fortunately, Domo has a cost-savings plan in place - which is what prevents me from being overly bearish on this stock. CEO Josh James noted as follows on the Q1 earnings call:

One difficult decision that we had to make in the quarter was to significantly reduce our operating expenses. We recognize the potential impact COVID-19 could have in our business, and at our analyst briefing at Poppadom, we announced that we had reduced operating expenses by $5 million, with plans in place, based on an economic downturn comparable to the one in 2008-2009 for an additional $30 million cut [...] Now that scenario was based upon us preparing for a downside scenario for our new business to potentially be 20% less than what our original plan was. And our expense reductions remain in place and we expect to meet our $35 million reduction target."

But while that $35 million cut will help, it's not going to put Domo close to breakeven any time soon. $35 million represents just 15% of FY20 operating expenses of $35 million, and 17% of Domo's current-year revenue plan - so even after factoring in these savings, Domo will still be looking at double-digit negative operating margins.

Domo's Q1 cash burn was also -$14.3 million - and while that was about half of the prior year's cash burn, it makes Domo's ~$88 million of cash balances look frail.

Key takeaways

Domo is a great example of how lucrative stock-picking can be in a recession, and how useful valuation is as a guide in making those decisions. Valuation also tells us when to exit a call, however, and Domo's ~4.5x forward revenue multiple in the face of low-teens billings growth and large >30% operating loss margins no longer lets us make a bargain argument for this stock. Watch and wait here.

