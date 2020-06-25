COVID-19 Recession - No Sign Of A Recovery; The iM-Weekly Unemployment Monitor: Update 6/25/2020

No meaningful economic recovery is identified yet from the current UIWC report.

Monitoring of the weekly insured unemployed can provide early indication of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Persons receiving some form of unemployment benefit account for 19.3% up 0.8% from last week.

A truer picture of the employment situation is extracted from the Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims (UIWC) report.

Today's DOL Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims shows no improvement in the employment situation.

The non-seasonal adjusted initial claims at 1,457,373 is near the previous weeks level, but the non-seasonal adjusted continuous insured unemployed at 17,921,282 are 0.5 million below the previous weeks level. However, the total persons claiming UI benefit increased by 1.3 million to 30,553,817. These figures signal that there is no real sign of improvement in job losses nor return to work due to the COVID-19 recession.

In the current COVID-19 situation we believe that the only meaningful figures from this weekly report are:

The non-seasonal adjusted Insured Unemployed.

The total of all persons claiming unemployment benefits in all programs, which includes persons receiving COVID-19 relief who would normally not fall into the insured employed, e.g. self-employed tech workers.

In the figure below we graph the following:

The monthly unemployment rate (UER) as published by the BLS, plotted 2 weeks earlier from the reporting date. (The May UER which is published beginning June is plotted from mid-May to mid-June). The insured unemployed rate (IUR) is the percentage of insured unemployed persons (not seasonally adjusted) of the labor force. (The number of insured unemployed is published every Thursday, looking back 2 weeks in the DOL's weekly Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report. The labor force is published monthly by the BLS with the Employment Situation Summary.) The unemployed persons claiming rate (PCR) is the percentage of persons of the labor force claiming UI benefits in all programs, including the insured unemployed. (The total number of persons claiming benefit is published weekly looking three weeks back.) The spread UER-IUR, historically at 2.6% (2019 average) The spread UER-PCR, also historically at 2.6%, as the majority of persons claiming benefit were the insured unemployed.

The figure shows that currently the lowest unemployment rate should be 19.3%, and if one added the historic 2.6% UCR-PCR spread then the actual unemployment rate should be 21.9%.

A recovery would be indicated by the following:

Significant and continues decline in the insured unemployment rate, together with a significant decline of total persons claiming benefit, which implies the spread UER-PCR approaching its historic value of 2.6%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.