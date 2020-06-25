The New Normal Of The Coronavirus Pandemic: Investment Implications

I turned bullish on the stock market in early April, and I continue to be so. In fact, I am amazed at the resiliency of the market in the face of negative news on COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has been more widespread than government officials anticipated. As a result, many states relaxed restrictions sooner than would have been allowed had they adhered to guidelines that included population density, daily new cases and testing capability. Many people took the experience of Sweden as a positive sign for reopening, without realizing that Sweden had many more cases and deaths per million population than did its Nordic neighbors. Others cited Denmark, which relaxed restrictions without a dramatic increase in new cases. However, they failed to appreciate the fact that Denmark did not significantly open its economy until daily new cases had dropped by 50-75%. The shortcomings of US elected leaders has put us in a bind. They do not want to shut down the economy again, yet they know that the current case incidence is problematic in several regions. Almost half of the states have an R0 greater than 1, implying increasing infectivity, versus only four two months ago.

This leads me to my first recommendation, about which I have written several times-Alpha Pro Tech (APT). This company operates two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The latter division includes N-95 face masks and face shields, which are the highest margin products. Demand is not only explosive, and the company is increasing its manufacturing capacity (all in the US), but I also believe that it will remain very high for at least the next year. The recent elevation of cases, both in the US and internationally, should necessitate mask wearing well into 2021. I expect more drugs to be approved to treat the coronavirus later this year, but that will not materially slow the disease spread. The wild card in the analysis relates to the availability of a vaccine, which I forecast in 2021. However, it will take time to vaccinate the entire population, and I believe that first generation vaccines will confer immunity for only a limited time and will therefore have to be re-administered annually. Also, one needs to consider the possibility of viral mutations that would render a vaccine less effective, and the demand by countries, municipalities and health systems worldwide for stockpiling. Alpha Pro Tech earned $0.23 per share in 2019, and I forecast earnings per share to rise to at least $2.00 in 2020 and to increase in 2021.

Due to lingering coronavirus concerns, I maintain that many more people will seek to get a flu vaccine this year. This should benefit pharmacies, including CVS (CVS), at whose locations the vaccine could be given. Furthermore, if I am correct that there should be a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in 2021, this would provide for additional revenues, more so if it needed to be periodically re-administered. CVS sells for a P/E of 9x and has a 3.1% dividend yield.

I have surveyed physicians across various specialties monthly in order to ascertain patient loads. Visits have increased from 25% of normal to 80% most recently. This bodes well for the lab companies, including Labcorp (LH) and Opko Health (OPK), who are also ramping up coronavirus test capacity (both diagnostic and antibody).

Regarding therapeutics and vaccines, the riskier aspect to forecast, I remain impressed with Regeneron's (REGN) and Moderna's (MRNA) efforts. However, as I noted, I expect Moderna's mRNA-based vaccine to not provide for life-long immunity.

New daily COVID-19 cases in the US have increased by 75% in the past 30 days, while deaths have slightly declined. The latter phenomenon is due to more younger people being diagnosed and better treatment regimens in hospitals. The case growth cannot be solely explained by greater testing, as the increase in testing during this time is much less dramatic. In a few regions, notably Arizona and parts of California, hospital bed capacity is strained. This in turn has led to a re emphasis on social distancing and mask wearing in many areas, including California, Washington, Michigan, and parts of Florida, Texas and Arizona. As I have stated, the number of daily new cases must drop below 10,000 by fall so that the healthcare system is prepared for the possibility of a second wave coinciding with the flu season. From an investment point of view, the failure of our elected officials to more appropriately handle this pandemic is allowing for many companies to benefit, including many outside of healthcare. I unfortunately believe that the normalcy we all are accustomed to will not return until 2022, and if this turns out to be the case, the stocks I have identified should perform well.

