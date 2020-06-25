Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on business targets in industrials and infrastructure sectors which could benefit from the potential infrastructure bill being considered by the federal government.

Investment Thesis

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) is the fourth SPAC sponsored and managed by Hennessy Capital LLC following the success of the previous three acquisition vehicles, i.e. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. I, II, and III.

Besides the obvious advantages of having an experienced management team and a solid track record, HCACU is also well structured with several unique terms such as an equity forward purchase agreement and a warrant crescent term, which will provide an additional margin of safety and increased odds of a successful merger.

HCACU's business combination deadline is September 5, 2020, and a deal announcement could be made at any time over the next two and a half months. This catalyst will potentially push HCACU warrant price up 50-100% from the current level of $1 per share. The downside of owning the warrants is in theory zero in case of a liquidation. However, this risk for HCACU is to a certain extent mitigated by the management of Hennessy Capital LLC due to their ample experience and deal sourcing capability in the SPAC field.

HCACU Profile

HCACU is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that raised $300 million through an initial public offering (IPO) in March 2019. HCACU has 18 months after the IPO to complete a business combination and its liquidation deadline is September 5, 2020. Its targeted deal valuation is at least $750 million with a focus on industrial, infrastructure solutions, and value-added distribution sectors in the US. This specific industry focus will certainly benefit from the infrastructure bill that the government is contemplating to stimulate the COVID-19 impacted economy.

HCACU is sponsored and managed by Hennessy Capital LLC. The executive team led by Daniel Hennessy has a solid track record of completing the business combinations of three previously launched SPACs. Daniel Hennessy is Chairman and CEO of HCACU and has served the same roles in all three previous SPACs. As one of the longest-tenured and most experienced SPAC sponsor executives, he sees his SPACs as "Catalyst for Growth" that will enable the target companies to deliver outsized growth opportunities for their investors.

HCACU is structured with some unique terms which provide both competitive advantage as a potential merger partner and a safety net to get the targeted deal done. The examples of these unique terms include the Forward Purchase agreement of $125 million with Nomura and a warrant Crescent term.

The forward purchase with Nomura is very similar to an equity backstop. When activated at the time of the business combination, it will ensure HCACU has enough cash to meet the minimum cash requirement for the transaction. As part of the agreement, Nomura will vote the shares from the forward purchase agreement in favor of the business combination and will not exercise the redemption rights of these shares.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV warrant (HCACW) has standard terms, such as $11.5 striker and $18 redemption trigger, etc. In addition, HCACW has a Crescent term that will make an adjustment to the strike price if HCACU has to complete a business combination by issuing additional equity or equity-linked securities at a price less than $9.20 per share. The adjusted strike price will be equal to 115% of the newly issued price. To clarify this with an example, assuming the newly issued price is at $9 per share, the adjusted exercise price will be reduced from $11.50 to $10.35 (9*115%) per share. Since the exercise price (strike price) is a key factor in a warrant pricing model, the lowered exercise price will support the warrant price.

Hennessy Capital LLC Track Record

Hennessy Capital LLC has successfully completed three SPAC mergers since 2015. Below are the price charts of both common stocks and warrants for those three SPACs (except HCAC I as its historic warrant price data is not available). Warrants in all three cases performed well upon their respective deal announcement (labelled in red circles in the charts). The prudent trading strategy seemed to sell the rallied warrants right before or upon shareholders' approval because, after the completion, the stock and warrant prices would be more dictated by the new companies' fundamentals and general market sentiment than the single well-defined catalyst - the business combination deadline. HCAC I and II both rallied further after the shareholders' approvals while HCAC III sold off right after the approval but rallied past the previous high as the companies were later merged with another company.

1) HCAC I raised $100 million and completed its merger with Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) on February 25, 2015. The post-deal new tickers are BLBD and BLBDW.

BLBD Price Chart

Source: Bloomberg.

2) HCAC II raised $175 million and completed its merger with Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) on February 27, 2017. The post-deal new tickers are DSKE and DSKEW.

DSKE and DSKEW Price Chart

Source: Bloomberg.

3) HCAC III raised $225 million and completed its merger with NRC Group (NYSEMKT:NRCG) on October 17, 2018. The post-deal new tickers were NRCG and NRCGW. NRCG then merged with US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) in November 2019 and changed the tickers to ECOL and ECOLW.

NCRG and NCRGW Price Chart

Source: Bloomberg.

Key Risks

1) If HCACU is not able to complete a business combination by the deadline, the SPAC will be liquidated and its warrants will be worthless.

2) SPAC warrants are often not as liquid as underlying common shares, warrant investors could be exposed to liquidity risk, especially in the volatile market environment.

3) Past success may not be indicative of the same future performance. Even though Hennessy Capital LLC has three successful SPACs, it is not guaranteed that HCACU will be as successful the fourth time.

Conclusion

HCACU is the fourth SPAC sponsored by Hennessy Capital LLC with a business combination deadline on September 5, 2020. Hennessy Capital LLC has a solid track record of successfully sourcing and completing SPAC deals. HCACW at its current price level could potentially have 50-100% upsides upon deal announcement and approval over the next two and a half months. The downside for HCACW, like all the SPAC warrants, is zero in a liquidation scenario though the risk could be to some extent mitigated due to the experienced management team.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCACW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.