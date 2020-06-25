When it comes to evaluating dividend-paying stocks, quality of management and durability of the business model are generally the key focus areas. Companies that have these attributes are in a better position to reward their investors with increasing dividends every year. Those that can maintain this track record for over twenty-five years are called Dividend Aristocrats, and those that can do this for over fifty years are called Dividend Kings. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is the only REIT to have achieved the Dividend King status with 52 consecutive years of dividend increases. This exemplifies the quality of its assets and the prudent risk management over its history.

Every recession is different, and the current one that we are in now is no exception. While Federal Realty Investment Trust has navigated prior recessions without having to cut its dividend, the current pandemic-induced recession presents a different set of challenges for the company to navigate through. In this article, I intend to evaluate the safety of Federal Realty's current dividend and make projections based on different scenarios, so let's get started!

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Federal Realty

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center REIT that was founded in 1962. It has over 100 properties in primarily coastal MSAs with 3,000 tenants and 2,700 residential units. It has a number of iconic properties, including Bethesda Row in Bethesda, MA, Willow Lawn in Richmond, VA, and Santana Row in San Jose, CA. Here's a snapshot of their key geographies.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

What I also find attractive about Federal Realty is that its prime locations have the highest median household income compared to its peers, at $127,000 per household. This compares favorably to the median household income in the U.S., which, according to the Census Bureau, is just $62,000 per household. Plus, the company is backed by a strong A- or equivalent credit rating by S&P and Moody's. As a sign of confidence from the bond community last month, Federal Realty raised $400 million worth of Notes due 2030 at an effective yield of just 3.63%.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

However, despite having high quality properties, Federal Realty and its tenants have not been immune to the current pandemic. What's a bit troubling during this pandemic is that Federal Realty's percentage of grocery-anchored centers is less compared to its peers. For example, 80% of peer Regency Centers' (REG) properties are grocery-anchored. By comparison, just 24% of Federal Realty's properties are grocery-anchored. While this isn't generally an issue during a "normal" recession, it is somewhat concerning during this pandemic due to the less "essentialness" nature of its properties. By comparison, Regency Centers received 68% and 58% of April and May rents while Federal Realty received just 53% and 54% of rents for the same two months.

Digging into the dividend safety, I've put together the first scenario, which assumes no reductions in its operating expense (i.e. no workforce or salary reductions). In this scenario, I've modeled what the dividend payout ratio would be under 65%, 84%, and 90% rent collection rates.

As seen in the graph below, this scenario shows an estimated Q2 payout ratio of 213%, as the dividend payout totals $81 million, which exceeds the $38 million in Operating Income (calculated as 65% of Q1 revenue minus operating expenses excluding depreciation minus interest expense).

This model shows that Federal Realty could achieve a covered dividend at a 99% payout ratio, if it collects 84% of its average base rent. And lastly, it could achieve a safe estimated 85% payout ratio if it collects 90% of rent from its tenants. Note that this model does not take into consideration gains on disposition of assets, as I consider that to be a one-time event that is not reflective of the underlying run-rate business.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

In the second scenario below, I assume a 10% operating expense reduction, which would lower the dividend payout ratio to 154% at an estimated Q2 rent collection rate of 65%. In addition, the dividend would be fully covered at a comparatively lower 78% rent collection rate under this scenario. At a 90% rent collection rate, the dividend payout ratio would fall to a safer 73%.

(Source: Created by author)

While the dividend appears to be uncovered, it should be noted that the company now has a sizable cash balance as a result of recent debt issuances to firm up liquidity. As seen below, Federal Realty has enough cash even before the Q1 liquidity boost to cover any dividend shortfalls for the current and next few quarters. Assuming that the pandemic eases by later this year, Federal Realty could potentially maintain its dividend track record by using cash on hand to make up any shortfalls.

(Source: Created by author)

Investor Takeaway

Federal Realty operates a high quality portfolio that is backed by a strong balance sheet. The current pandemic has proved challenging to Federal Realty in its ability to cover its dividend at the current rent collection rate. As demonstrated by the model, the company would need to collect 84% of its rents to fully cover its dividend payment if there are no operating expense reductions. With a 10% operating expense reduction, the rent collection rate needed to fully cover the dividend would fall to 78%.

While the dividend is currently not covered, the company could fund the shortfall with its sizable cash balance for at least the three quarters before having to touch the newly borrowed funds. I have a Buy rating on the shares at the current price of $82.47 and a P/FFO of 14 with a one-year price target of $90. I believe this is reasonable given the high quality nature of Federal Realty's properties and the strong balance sheet, and based on the expectation that the pandemic will ease by the end of this year or early next year.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.