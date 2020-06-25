Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) as an investment option at its current market price. This is the primary fund I look at when considering growth strategies, and I suggested it a few months ago when the rally was underway. As the risk-on mode resumed, SCHG did lead the market, in an almost uninterrupted fashion. While the momentum remains on its side, I am getting cautious, and believe a neutral outlook is warranted. Simply, the market as a whole seems quite expensive, and SCHG's top holdings Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are sitting near all-time highs. With earnings estimates under pressure across the spectrum, paying heavy premiums for even the best of companies gives me pause right now. Furthermore, the gap between growth and value has reached levels not seen in decades. This indicates a forthcoming rotation by the market in to value-oriented stocks would not be surprising.

Background

First, a little background on SCHG. The fund is managed by Charles Schwab, and its objective is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index." Currently, SCHG trades at $100.11/share and yields 0.75% annually. I covered SCHG in mid-April, as the market was starting to rally. Despite concerns that the market was getting a bit too optimistic, I recommended SCHG, as I believed the fund's top holdings had the right make-up to out-perform. In hindsight, this was a good call, as SCHG has seen a strong return and beaten the market in the interim:

Given this large, short-term gain, I wanted to take another look at SCHG to see if I should change my rating going forward. After review, I believe some caution is now warranted, and I will explain why in detail below.

Why The Warning?

To begin, I want to emphasize the primary reason for the timing of this review. Clearly, growth has been winning, as evidenced by SCHG's performance, so many investors may consider just continuing to ride the wave. In fairness, I would not completely fault them for this logic, as growth has been out-performing consistently for quite some time. Therefore, I must point out I am not suggesting investors need to completely exit from this strategy, as it very well could continue. However, I do believe taking some profit off the table now would be prudent. The reason behind this thesis is the widening spread between growth and value, which recently hit an all-time high. As noted, this performance gap has been around for years, but recently touched on a level that even exceeds the historic tech bubble, as shown below:

My takeaway from this is investors need to exercise caution here. We cannot deny the growth momentum play has been working out for a long time, but when we see spreads like this widen beyond historical norms, it is a red flag. This doesn't mean value is going to see a sudden surge at the expense of growth, but it does make me reluctant to put any more money in to SCHG at the moment.

Earnings Expected To Decline, Stocks Don't Reflect This

My next point is a broader, macro-economic concern. However, it is especially relevant to growth funds like SCHG because they have higher P/E multiples than both the broader market and value funds. This concern is rising stock prices and valuations, and how they are reflected in P/E multiples right now. Clearly, stocks are at high levels historically, but investors could probably make an argument for buying because the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are still below their all-time highs. However, my concern is not just with the absolute price of stocks, but the swiftness of the rebound at a time when earnings are expected to come in very light.

In fact, according to data compiled by FactSet, Q2 earnings are expected to decline by more than 43% on a year-over-year comparison. If true, that would be one of the biggest drops in years, which is certainly a negative sign. Compounding on this possibility is the fact that stocks have been moving up heading in to earnings, not down. As a result, there is an inherent disconnect in the market, with stock prices not moving in tandem with earnings as they usually do. In fact, the gap between forward earnings and the S&P 500's absolute value has reached a level that is a historic anomaly, as shown below:

This is a trend that has me worried, there is no doubt about that. I believe the market is going to get punished when these estimates materialize in to real earnings. If so, the indices will move south to reflect the new reality of lower earnings. Simply, I see more downside than upside given this divergence.

Of course, Q2 is just one quarter, and some investors may believe the market is already looking past this quarter to when things will get better. I would be inclined to believe Q3 and Q4 are likely to be stronger for corporate America, in terms of both revenues and profits. Global economies are opening up, and states in America are re-opening in phases with some success. However, earnings estimates for Q3 and Q4 are also expected to be weak. While they may be better than Q2, the end result will not over-correct the first half of the year. Therefore, earnings for the year for large-cap U.S. companies are probably going to see a large year-over-year drop in totality, according to estimates from Zacks Investment Research, as shown below:

My takeaway from all this is that stocks are expensive, and perhaps not justifiably so. The disconnect between earnings and stock prices is not sustainable, and it is only a matter of time before one of them correct. Either earnings will rise to justify these higher stock levels, or stock prices will fall more in-line with actual earnings. Considering the earnings estimates that are out there for the rest of 2020, I have to plan for the latter scenario.

Top Stocks Are Seeing New Highs, Is It Sustainable?

I now want to take a at SCHG's top holdings. SCHG is quite top heavy, but it holds some of the biggest and most popular names in retail investing. These are the big tech names that have led the market for years, helping SCHG out-perform its value counterpart by a wide margin. In fact, the top holdings were a key reason behind the bullishness in my last review, which are shown below:

As you can see, the big tech names dominate this fund. In fact, the big five, MSFT, AAPL, Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), make up over 35% of total assets. These have all been high-flyers, and the old adage "the trend is your friend" would have served investors well over the past few years if they had invested in SCHG, or these individual stocks, which had a lot of momentum.

However, my approach now is a bit more cautious. As I noted earlier, I am not "bearish" on this fund. I still see a reason to hold on to SCHG, as the top holdings are cash rich, have plenty of momentum, and have positive long-term stories. My concern is that perhaps these stocks have gotten a bit too far ahead of themselves, which indicate a bit of a pullback could be forthcoming. The rationale behind this concern extends from the earnings story I talked about in the preceding paragraph, but also the fact that these five stocks have seen tremendous gains. In fact, MSFT and AMZN are trading well above where they were before the Covid-19 crisis hit, as shown in the graph below:

Of course, there are two ways one could view this graph. It would be easy to say: "these are the market leaders, so I want to continue to bank of them over other options during the recovery". I cannot find fault inherently with this logic, as momentum plays do have a strong history. However, momentum in many cases can also fade, it is just a matter of when. When I couple these historically high stock prices with the broad outlook on earnings for the year, it makes me wonder if these stocks prices have enough underlying support to comfortably buy-in now. For me, the answer is no. While I would not suggest outright selling here, I would be very cautious before putting new money to work, and would emphasize investors should begin to moderate their expectations on what returns will be like for SCHG in the months to follow.

To summarize, these stocks are pricey, and investors need to contemplate how much higher pricey stocks can move with this challenging backdrop. While the average S&P stock has a forward P/E around 22, SCHG's top holdings sit well above that level, as shown below:

Stock Forward P/E MSFT 35 AAPL 29 AMZN 137 FB 32 GOOG/GOOGL 34

My takeaway is to prepare for a challenging time ahead. Corporate earnings face some major headwinds, but stocks do not seem to be pricing in those risks any longer. Growth funds, like SCHG, hold some of the stocks with the biggest disconnect out there, as evidenced by the forward P/E's of the top holdings. While these figures could certainly move higher, that is not a gamble I want to take at the current moment.

Bottom line

SCHG has seen a strong gain since I highlighted it two months ago. While I predicted some upside, I will admit I did not expect to see such a strong gain so quickly given everything that is going on in the world. Looking ahead, I believe caution is warranted, as earnings season is sure to disappoint. This could force investors to accept the new reality of a challenging economic climate, limiting their willingness to pay up for growth. While I believe in SCHG long term, I see little upside to keep adding new cash at these levels. Therefore, I am downgrading my outlook to "neutral", and recommend investors think very carefully before starting positions in the fund at this time.

