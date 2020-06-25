With nearly three years of cash cushion, the 8.5%-yielding preferred shares should get through the crisis without a dividend suspension.

RLJ Lodging Trust went into the COVID-19 crisis with nearly $1.2 billion in cash and no debt due until 2022.

Perfect Timing To Raise Cash

The Hotel REIT industry was obviously one of the groups hardest-hit by the COVID-19 crisis. Travel ground nearly to a halt and hotel occupancy rates bottomed around 22% in early April before starting a slow recovery.

Source: Calculated Risk Blog

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) had an even tougher April with 16.4% occupancy as discussed on their Q1 earnings call. The rest of Q2 has been only modestly better with industry occupancy approaching 40% at the start of June, still below the worst week of the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Fortunately for RLJ, they went into the crisis with high levels of cash on their balance sheet. The REIT had been selling off non-core properties since the 2018 merger with Felcor Lodging Trust, ending 2019 with $882 million of cash on the balance sheet. Before the virus hit, RLJ was considering several capital return options, including buying back common stock and early redemption of the 6% Senior Notes due in 2025 inherited from Felcor. The board even approved a buyback of the preferred shares (NYSE:RLJ.PA), also inherited in the Felcor merger. The preferreds are not callable. They are convertible, but far out of the money with a conversion price of $89.09 per share. Buying them in the open market would be the only way for RLJ to retire the preferred shares, and investors had little incentive to sell given the 7.8% coupon rate.

I discussed this further in my early March article, "RLJ Lodging Trust: Prepared For Tough Times." Little did I know how tough the times would get, or how quickly they would get there. As occupancy rates plummeted, the company paused its buybacks to conserve cash. The REIT was unable to take advantage of the common share price dipping below $5 and the preferred falling to nearly $10 during the mid-March panic phase. RLJ also cut the common dividend to $0.01 per quarter from $0.33 and drew $400 million of the $600 million available on its revolving credit facility. Operationally, RLJ temporarily closed half of its hotels and slashed capex. Following these moves, RLJ ended Q1 with $1.16 billion of cash.

Burn Rate Looks Manageable

RLJ estimated a cash burn rate of $25 to $35 million per month when they reported Q1 results. This works out to $90 million per quarter at the midpoint.

Source: RLJ Q1 Earnings Release

Note that this forecast already includes the full preferred dividend as well as the $0.01 per share common dividend. Management also stated on the call that they expected capex to be another $50 million for the rest of the year, or $5.6 million per month.

The forecast appears to include only costs and makes no mention of room revenues. However, if I do some math on the RevPAR numbers, the $90 million per quarter cash burn looks reasonable. RLJ has 22,577 rooms. Assuming 30% occupancy in 2Q and an average daily rate of $108 equal to RLJ's actual April value, 2Q room revenue would be:

$22,577 x 0.30 x $108 x 91 days = $66.6 million

That would be a drop of about $152 million from Q1's room revenue of $218.9 million which was based on 60.5% occupancy and a $176 daily rate. Due to COVID-19-related operating limitations, I would expect food and beverage revenue to be nil, but so would food and beverage expenses.

RLJ had positive operating cash flow of $30 million in Q1. Subtracting $152 million of revenue and assuming cost savings of $40 million (about 60% of Q1 actual room expense), Q2 operating cash flow should be around -$82 million. Subtracting another $6 million for the preferred and $2 million for the common dividend gets you to $90 million of cash burn.

Remember that capex was not included in the published cash burn estimate, so that would add another $17 million, making cash burn after capex and dividends around $107 million per quarter. Starting with $1.16 billion of cash at the end of Q1, RLJ has 11 quarters worth of cash on hand assuming sustained conditions similar to 2Q 2020.

Expected conditions for 2H 2020 and 2021 should show an improvement from 2Q 2020. STR/Tourism Economics published an industry forecast at the end of March when the market was still reeling from the initial lockdowns. At that time, they expected 2020 occupancy to average just 37.9% and 2021 to average 57.3%.

Source: Hotel News Now

The recovery has progressed faster than this initial estimate, with industry occupancy at 39.3% for the first week of June. While virus-related setbacks are possible, the full year average should be better than what was predicted at the end of March.

For 2021, the industry forecast occupancy of 57.3% is in the neighborhood of RLJ's actual Q1 2020 occupancy of 60.5%. If RLJ can also get back to its Q1 2020 ADR of $176, it should see similar operating cash flow to the $30 million it saw in Q1 2020. This would cover capex at similar levels to the rest of 2020 as well as the preferred dividend, but would not cover the common dividend at the old rate of $0.33 per quarter.

With a $90 million per quarter cash burn in 2020 and a cash-neutral 2021, RLJ should have sufficient cash to pay debt due through 2022, even before accounting for positive free cash flow in 2022:

Q1 2020 cash balance $1,156 Q2 - Q4 2020 cash burn and capex ($320) 2021 cash flow after dividend $0 Term loan due Jan. 2022 ($150) Mortgage loans due 2022 ($146) 2022 ending cash balance $540

For 2023, RLJ would need to generate positive free cash flow after dividends or access the debt markets, as term loans worth $625 million are due in January that year.

Risks

A longer than expected downturn in the travel industry due to ongoing coronavirus flare-ups is the primary risk for RLJ. From the standpoint of the preferred dividend, occupancy and RevPAR could continue at their low 2Q 2020 rate through the end of 2021 before becoming an issue. A permanent shift in travel habits even after the virus is gone could also be problematic. However, in that case, I would expect smaller and more leveraged players to be forced out of business first, enabling RLJ to take share and run above break-even levels.

The common dividend is another story. Actual adjusted Q1 2020 FFO was $0.10 per share, so a return to Q1 2020 conditions would not enable the $0.33 dividend to be restored. There is a strong risk that the common dividend will stay low for a few years.

Conclusion

I was too early with my bullish call on RLJ in March. The mid-month crash at the time of the initial lockdowns provided better buying opportunities for both the common and the preferred. Although the preferred at $23 is nearly back to its par value of $25, the yield is still attractive at around 8.5%. The preferred dividend is safe in the short term because of RLJ's large cash balance. It is safe in the longer term even at operating conditions similar to those seen in Q1 2020.

I would avoid buying RLJ common stock at this point, as it is uncertain when or if the $0.33 quarterly dividend can be restored. It would take conditions better than Q1 2020 to generate enough FFO to restore the dividend to that level. I continue to hold both the common and preferred, but would look to sell the common if prices spike back to the $15 level like they did in early June.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RLJ.PA, RLJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.