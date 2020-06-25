(Source: Peloton)

Peloton (PTON) is rapidly growing its customer base and offers a product with appealing unit economics. The company is also trading at a valuation that requires rapid growth to continue for the foreseeable future. In this article, I will take a closer look at the unit economics of PTON's subscription service and use them to explore the assumptions one needs to make to justify the company's current market cap. My conclusion is that it takes overly optimistic estimates to make PTON an appealing investment at the current share price, but I will also dig into why my assumptions might be wrong and how PTON could exceed my expectations.

Company Overview

PTON divides its business into two main segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription. The Connected Fitness Products segment encompasses the sale of their stationary bikes and treadmills, while the Subscription segment covers subscriptions to the company's library of live and on-demand fitness classes. PTON's bike, currently, sells for $2,245 and the treadmill will sell for $4,295 (treadmill orders and deliveries have been paused for the remainder of 2020). Both pieces of equipment can be paid for in monthly installments. PTON's gross margins on their equipment sales have consistently been between 40% and 45% with a slight upward trend.

Customers who own one of the company's products have the option to sign up for a $39/month subscription service that streams interactive workouts and integrates with the bike/treadmill hardware. Those who do not own a piece of PTON hardware can sign up for a $19/month subscription that allows them to stream live classes and view previous classes on demand. Gross margin on the subscription service has jumped dramatically in the last year, rising from 25% to 57%. PTON reported 2.6 million active members of their subscription service as of March, though 1 million of those members are in a free trial period and are not currently generating revenue for the company.

Across all divisions, PTON is on track to bring in roughly $1.5 billion in revenue for FY 2020 (PTON's fiscal calendar ends in June). Connected Fitness Products accounted for ~80% of revenue through Q3 and the Subscription segment made up ~20% (PTON generates ~1% of revenue from the sale of branded apparel). Operating expenses are on track to reach $1 billion for FY 2020, resulting in an expected loss from operations between $200 million and $225 million. Over the last three quarters, PTON has been able to generate $50 million in operating cash flow but FCF is still negative at -$60 million. The company has $1.4 billion in cash and marketable securities and no long-term debt, aside from $500 million in long-term lease liabilities. At the time of this writing, PTON's market cap is $15 billion.

Exploring the Unit Economics of the Subscription Segment

Selling exercise equipment is neither a new nor a particularly profitable business, but the unit economics of PTON's platform subscription model is very appealing. The company incurs fixed costs to rent studio space and pay trainers to lead classes, but there is little in the way of variable costs. Once the company has added enough subscribers to cover the fixed costs, the revenue from new additional customers will be almost entirely profit for PTON. Comparing Q3 of 2019 to Q4 illustrates this point. Subscription revenue nearly doubled from $51 million to $98 million, but the cost of revenue only increased by $3 million. As a result, gross margin improved to 57% (up from 25%).

Looking closer at revenue and customer numbers, we can work out the average amount of revenue a subscription customer brings in. Using PTON's latest 10-Q, we see that the company reported ~$100 million in revenue from subscriptions in Q3 and reported 1.6 million active paying subscribers (2.6 million total, with 1 million in a free trial period). Given that the subscription base is growing, I am going to assume that $50 million of the $100 million came in the 3rd month of Q3, which implies a composite subscription average of $31.25 a month, or $375 per year. The $31.25 total implies that the majority of subscribers (61%) are signed up with the $39/month service. This makes intuitive sense, as I would assume the major appeal of PTON's live classes is being able to interact with the trainer and other members in a session, which requires the PTON hardware and the $39/month subscription. PTON reports that their subscriber base is very stable, with less than 1% churn across their subscription customers.

As a quick summary, PTON's subscription business is fantastic. The segment generates consistent and recurring high-margin revenue, the customer base is growing rapidly, and margins will increase as the customer count increases. The company's subscription segment is a more appealing long-term investment than their equipment segment, despite it only accounting for 20% of current revenue. I expect the growth in equipment sales will slow and then flatten as the market becomes saturated with the PTON's products and that subscription revenue will quickly become the company's primary revenue source.

Evaluating the Implications of a $15 Billion Market Cap

The market clearly sees the potential in PTON's business model, assigning the company a $15 billion market cap against $1.5 billion in revenue and negative earnings. In order to evaluate if this is a fair price to pay for the company, I think it is helpful to consider what level of growth is priced into the current share price and then decide if those growth assumptions are realistic.

If we assume that the subscription segment becomes the primary revenue generator for the company in the future, the stability of that segment's earnings will warrant an above-average earnings multiple. When PTON reaches its peak market share, a PE (price to earnings) multiple of 20 will be realistic. The current share price implies that the market expects PTON to generate at least $750 million a year in net income.

We need to make assumptions about subscription gross margins and PTON's operating expenses once the company is fully scaled. I am willing to go high on margin assumptions, I don't think 75-80% is out of the question, given the incremental impact of new subscription customers. Operating expenses are more difficult to predict, as I would expect they will level off at some point but they have been growing in tandem with revenue so far. I am going to use a somewhat arbitrary $1.5 billion value, which would be a 50% increase from FY 2020's projected number.

Using these estimates, we can move back up the income statement from net income to revenue. PTON has net operating loss carryforwards of about $120 million, but by maturity we can assume they will be paying the 21% corporate tax rate, implying $950 in operating income. With operating expenses of $1.5 billion, gross revenue would be about $2.5 billion and using an 80% gross margin we end up with estimated revenue of just over $3 billion. If we use the $375 average annual revenue per customer and ignore the equipment side of the business, for now, PTON would need about 8 million stable subscription customers at peak market share to justify their current market cap. This would require 6.4 million new paying customers, an increase of over 500%.

To incorporate the equipment side of the business, we need to consider how much net operating profit will be generated by new equipment customers. If current patterns were to continue, ~60% of those 6.4 million new customers (3.9 million) will have the full $39/month package, meaning that they will have purchased a bike or treadmill. The current sales split favors bikes over the treadmill product, but, for the sake of argument, let's assume that 60% of purchases over the long term are bikes and 40% are treadmills. This would result in a blended average revenue per equipment piece of ~$3,000, adding $15 billion in revenue and $6.75 billion in operating profit over however long it takes PTON to reach peak market share. An extra $6.75 billion against a market cap of $15 billion is a decent return on investment over 3-5 years, so 8 million total subscribers would be a reasonable target to make PTON an appealing investment. A true break-even scenario at the current market cap is about 6 million stable paying subscribers.

In summary, if we make a few assumptions and a series of reasonable estimates, PTON needs to grow its subscription base to between 6 million and 8 million customers to justify a $15 billion market cap.

Why I am Skeptical PTON Can Reach 6 Million Subscribers

At first glance, 6 million subscribers seem to be a reasonable target. The company currently has 1.6 million paying subscribers, there are another 1 million potential customers who were interested enough to sign up for a free trial, Q3's subscriber total is nearly 100% higher than it was a year ago, and so far reported churn has been minimal. PTON estimates in their S-1 filing that their SAM (Serviceable Addressable Market) is 12 million households and their TAM (Total Addressable Market) is 52 million households in the US alone. This would mean they would need to capture only 42% of their SAM and/or 12% of their TAM to justify their current valuation. Another way to think about it is if the company can double their subscriber numbers two more times, they will reach the target.

While 6 to 8 million subscribers aren't impossible to achieve, there are qualitative reasons to doubt that PTON can reach that mark. Unlike other high-growth tech companies, I see only minimal network effects at play with the company; growth is going to get harder, not easier, as the company gets bigger. Brand awareness will presumably increase as the company sells more products and current customers who love the product might talk up the company to their friends, but other than that, I don't see evidence of network effects. The people most excited about owning a PTON product are the ones who have already purchased one, so, in theory, each sale means the company has to work a little harder to find the next customer. I am aware that the company has a robust backlog of orders and I expect sales to increase from here, but I also suspect the rate of growth will decrease steadily over time.

I also expect that the company's churn rate is more likely to increase than stay static. PTON has a head start on the competition by being the first to market with an innovative product, but, as a result, we haven't really seen what competing services will have to offer and a large part of PTON's future appeal rests on the stability of their subscription base. The company doesn't have a monopoly of trainer talent nor has it been around long enough to prove that its brand is strong enough to stand up to the robust competition. I don't think it is a given that PTON will end up being a fad, but I also don't think the company has been around long enough to prove that it isn't, and the current market capitalization puts the odds of it being a fad at about 0%. I see the very little margin of safety in the valuation if growth sputters at all over the next 3 to 5 years.

What I might be Missing

The main thing my analysis doesn't take into account is ways in which PTON could extract additional value from existing customers. The most obvious way to do this would be to increase the cost of their subscription service. If the company's customers value the PTON platform enough to pay more for it than they do today, that would show a lot of strength in the brand and would make the company much more valuable. It is also possible that the subscription gross margins improve more than I estimated, or that the company is able to cut down further on operating expenses as they scale. Finally, PTON could generate additional value by expanding its platform offerings (perhaps by allowing 3rd party developers to create apps for their hardware) or by finding a way to monetize its users' data.

Conclusion

At a market cap of $15 billion, I don't see a sufficient margin of safety to interest me in a PTON investment. Significant growth is already priced into the company's shares and I am not convinced the company's target market is large enough to support the growth. I would reconsider an investment in PTON if the company demonstrates pricing power or unveils a plan to partner with third-party developers to develop new apps for their platform. I would not consider shorting the company.

