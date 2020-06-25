This is a Z4 Research Mid Quarter Update. We have previously commented on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) a number of times on Seeking Alpha and on our site going back to the time of the IPO. Our most recent was this pre-call note from the time of the first quarter 2020 call, about 23% below current levels.

Liberty remains our only direct completion segment exposure. We own a smaller position in Halliburton (HAL) as well but that is more of a legacy diversified oil service holding and not the targeted position (for better or worse) that Liberty offers. They are in the premium end of frac firms and are generally well thought of by a loyal and generally financially stable customer base. During the OPEC+ overproduction / COVID-19 downturn, the company has seen its fleet utilization plummet as the U.S. active frac fleet was rapidly stacked across the country and their per fleet margins suffered commensurately, falling to levels in the most recent quarter that were below expectations for a normal cycle low. We expect them to go negative in 2Q20.

A little recent history. Liberty has 23 fleets in their portfolio and up until late last year they were planning to add another. Through 2019, they kept utilization high by focusing on customers who were less likely to encounter financial difficulties. Then the Saudi / Russia oil failure to work well together hit. Then COVID-19 hit. In 1Q20, the Liberty active average fleet count was 22.8, just a hair off peak and 23.0 in 4Q19. By the end of April however, Liberty had only 12 fleets working and right now, we would expect less than 12 to be working for the 2Q20 average. On the 1Q20 call, management indicated that they see their fleet utilization recovering in a U-shaped (not V-shaped) pattern with late 2020 active fleets again approaching 12. We would note that this comment was made at the end of April with the 12 month strip at ~ $27 and the active frac fleet count in a steep contraction.

Our sense is that a lot of the bad news is out of the way now ...

The dividend has been suspended.

Capex has been slashed to account for a half size fleet expectation for maintenance and the deferral of further new fleet expenditures.

Street Estimates have been crushed since the start of the year.

While positive fundamentals have gained some traction with investors:

The balance sheet remains in good shape. They only have $105 mm in debt and net debt of ~$50 mm.

We may see pricing traction (not really up but less of a downward trajectory) in the back half of 2020 and we expect 2021 to be better.

Active frac fleets in the U.S. were 445 a year ago and fell all the way to 45 a few weeks ago on the oil price collapse (and to a lesser extent on weak natural gas prices) before rising to last week's 78 reading. The reduction in active spreads has been largely in areas where they do operate again, resulting in fleets being temporarily stacked.

The 12 month strip has mounted a recovery to over $38 as of this morning as domestic curtailments and OPEC+ efforts have helped to move the markets closer to something that resembles a state of balance.

More food for thought. There are now 7,591 drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) in the 7 major U.S. unconventional regions. The U.S. Upstream names are facing natural declines ranging from the low 20% per annum to the high 40%'s. The faster these names more recently grew, in general, translating into a steeper near-term decline rate for their production base. One of the ways they will attempt to mollify these declines but remain "capital light" is to complete DUCs in their inventories. This is in part why we have seen frac spreads start to rise while rig counts are still seeking their own bottom. Further, SLB and HAL have said they are not adding fleets back to the U.S. market.

Contrasting the low number of active spreads and the need for, at the very least, some increased amount of completions in 2H20 vs. 1H20 for the upstream to stem declines and/or flatten or modestly grow in 2021, we see the potential for price traction in the space. Our sense is that LBRT is a preferred provider and will bounce back more quickly than others and that the Street is now expecting very little improvement in their 2021 numbers over the currently very depressed 2020 outlook, leaving room for upward estimate revisions as analysts gain clarity on what should be a more active than previously expected 2H20 and 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBRT, HAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.