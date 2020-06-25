RingCentral faces steep competition, but growth is looking good for the rest of the year and is less expensive than a competitor/alternative like zoom.

PayPal is also seeing some benefits from work from home as a weaker economy with high unemployment causes more people to start side hustles.

Introduction

I recently wrote an article titled 3 stocks set to benefit from work from home. In the article, I gave readers an overview of how Logitech (LOGI), DocuSign (DOCU), and Microsoft (MSFT) were benefitting from more employees working from home. The article surpassed my expectations, so, me being an opportunist, I figured I'd write a second article on the topic. Here are 3 more stocks set to benefit from work from home, and I've even included a YouTube video this time. Check it out below:

A Trend That May Be Here To Stay

Employees working from home may just be temporary for many, but will almost certainly be permanent for others. I recommend readers check out this great article titled Work From Home Is Here To Stay. The article discusses how several factors could lead to a substantially larger portion of employees insisting on working from home opportunities. Combine this with companies saving money on things like office space, and its a compelling idea with benefits on both sides. It's likely that some companies with products that enable working from home will see real benefits in their financials.

Zoom

I was reluctant to put Zoom in the first article (ZM) as it seemed too obvious, however, writing a second article on this topic and not including Zoom feels almost egregious. Thus Zoom, which provides customers with video calling/conferencing software, is clearly a company benefitting from work from home as employees still need to communicate. While emails may be sufficient for many of these needs, video calls can not only connect fellow employees for more complicated matters but can also serve as a vertical through which companies reach customers. The software, having used it myself, is relatively simple and easy to use. More advanced features like screen sharing are a bit trickier to pull off, but most people should be able to figure it out within minutes.

Zoom has successfully onboarded many new paying customers this year and the stock price has taken off because of it. The stock doesn't appear to be running out of steam either. As of the time of writing on June 15, Zoom's stock price climbed to new all-time highs, closing up almost 10% on the day.

Data by YCharts

The company reported Q1 earnings back in early June, and provided investors with the following highlights:

Source: Zoom Q1 2020 Press Release

I'm a growth investor and Zoom's growth has been astronomical, but two things stop me from purchasing the stock right now.

The first is the valuation. Zoom now trades for an enterprise value of around 34 times estimated 2020 sales and over 26 times 2021 estimated sales. This is up there with the highest valuations around. Even so, this alone wouldn't stop me from buying it if I thought the company's potential was great enough to justify it.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

But that's the thing. I have my doubts that Zoom will be able to continue growing this high over a period extending beyond 2020. This is especially true as several free video call options exist that don't restrict non-paying users as much. Growth was slowing before COVID-19 hit, and slowing growth in the future would almost certainly bring the valuation back down. The stock is, in my opinion, priced for perfection. Even in a world where employees work from home, this is a tough one to buy right now.

Source: TIKR.com

Paypal

Paypal (PYPL) serves as one of the largest online payment processing companies around. While this article is meant to address stocks benefitting from employees working from home and one may think Paypal a more consumer-focused company benefitting from greater online consumer purchases, I also think there is an element of working from home here too. Those that complete online jobs may receive payment through Paypal, as it can be easier than other payment methods. Larger numbers of unemployed people may turn to online mediums to generate income, using whatever talents and skills they have developed on a greater freelancing basis. They may even launch their own online business. Paypal is a trusted payment processing company that should ultimately see some upside from an increase in individuals looking to make money online.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, Paypal appears to trade at the cheapest enterprise value to sales multiple in this article, and while an enterprise value of 9 times this year's revenue isn't cheap relative to more value-oriented stocks or to its past self, I do believe it's a reasonable multiple going forward.

Paypal reported an impressive rebound in usage in April on the Q1 2020 earnings from a more depressed March. I can very well see this continuing for at least the rest of this year as COVID cases in the US don't appear to be slowing all that much.

Source: Worldometer US COVID-19 Daily New Cases

This means the economy, both in the US and possibly globally, will continue to turn to online payments and Paypal should continue to be a main beneficiary of this. Furthermore, Paypal should benefit from continued scaleBecause of this, my free cash flow forecasts are slightly higher than the average analyst's forecasts. In the model below, I have discounted my own free cash flow forecasts to the present.

Source: Author

In my recent blog post Paypal: A Concrete Investment I present a model that illustrates Paypal currently trades near fair value on a discounted free cash flow model basis. I ultimately conclude that Paypal is a strong business trading for a reasonable valuation, and should be able to continue producing solid returns for investors going forward, although investors should be aware of competition like Square (SQ).

RingCentral

RingCentral (RNG), a company I only recently have discovered, is another interesting one. The company competes with Zoom, as well as other communications enterprise software like Microsoft Teams and Slack (WORK), but is priced more reasonably than Zoom, although it remains substantially higher than Microsoft's valuation. RingCentral's valuation is on par with Slack. RingCentral attempts to differentiate itself by integrating phone calling, video calling, and instant messaging on a single device through one app.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

RingCentral posted impressive growth in Q1 2020 and raised guidance for Q2, but it remains to be seen if the company can carry through this momentum in the face of competition. If it can, there may even be some room for multiple expansion here.

Conclusion

These three companies illustrate that strong growth and platform-based companies continue to do well despite economic hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. All three are seeing benefits in their financial statements and will likely continue to see benefits for the rest of this year. While I don't own any of these stocks, I would consider Paypal first, then Zoom and Ringcentral if the valuations fell to more attractive levels.

I'll be writing more articles on great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Also, let me know what you think of my video-format content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PYPL, ZM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.