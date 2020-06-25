Going forward, it's all about free cash flow generation and managing debt maturities. A lot also has to do with the price of oil.

Occidental has ~$1Bn in cash (of which ~$185M is restricted cash) and $5Bn available in its Bank Credit Facility. There are no debt maturities in 2020.

It has been a terrible year for Occidental Petroleum (OXY), to say the least. The oil & gas space has been under tremendous pressure due to the coronavirus. Initially, April's dramatic OPEC+ agreement failed to stabilize the market, with oil collapsing to levels not seen since 1999. We even experienced negative oil prices right before the May '20 contract expired. Today, Brent is trading around $40 per barrel and there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel. As a result, OXY has recovered, along with the broader energy space, more than doubling from the low point of $9. Still, OXY is down more than 50% on a YTD basis, versus declines for the S&P 500 and Dow of ~3.1% and ~8.4%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Generally speaking, I don't like investing in oil & gas exploration and production companies. I prefer midstream exposure through companies like Energy Transfer (ET) or more niche areas like shipping/marine transportation (LNG carriers, oil tankers, etc.). That said, I have been following OXY for quite some time and I feel that an entry point below the $20 level will prove to be a good investment (my average price is ~$17).

OXY went big when it took on a lot of debt to acquire Anadarko, in addition to issuing expensive preferred shares to Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B). However, this backfired big time. The core assumption at the time was that OXY needed around $40 WTI in order to generate attractive cash flow and support its legacy dividend (post-Anadarko). To be fair, who could have predicted a global pandemic. OXY had to adapt and go into defense mode through aggressive cost savings, including contractor reductions, operational improvements, deploying surplus equipment, hiring freezes and salary/compensation reductions. This exercise is not over yet. OXY identified an additional $1.2Bn in operating and corporate cost savings. In addition to cutting expenses, the quarterly dividend was slashed to 1 cent per share. Not only that, to further preserve cash, OXY paid Berkshire's dividend in shares, causing dilution at rock-bottom prices. What's done is done and it's time to look forward.

The good news is that the cash-breakeven is now much lower and OXY has the ability to generate attractive cash flow even in the current oil price environment. This caught the attention of several analysts. For example:

Bank of America upgraded OXY to Buy from Neutral, suggesting the worst is over, estimating free cash flow totaling ~$7Bn during the rest of 2020 and 2021

Raymond James reiterates its Strong Buy rating, forecasting a 9% free cash flow yield for 2021 and indicating that asset sales could become realistic again as the oil price environment improves

SunTrust upgraded OXY to Buy from Hold, suggesting OXY "could quickly become among the most active E&Ps translating into massive 2021 FCF among other catalysts"

The important message here is that OXY could quickly reduce leverage due to strong free cash flow generation. This, of course, also depends on oil prices going forward. As of April 30, OXY had ~$1Bn in cash and cash equivalents (of which ~$185M is restricted cash) and $5Bn available in its Bank Credit Facility. With no debt maturities in 2020, it seems that OXY has a good chance of handling 2021 and 2022 maturities, all else constant.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 8

OXY is also considering refinancing options to exchange debt and extend maturities. According to the CFO, the debt market is "absolutely" open for OXY, despite being rated junk. CEO Vicki Hollub praised Icahn-nominated directors on the company's board for their experience with debt exchanges. I'd rather have Hollub, Icahn and Buffett working together, so that we can all be on the same boat.

In addition to the free cash flow generation prospects, reduced capex and asset sales will also help. OXY expects $2Bn in asset sale proceeds in the near future and the revised 2020 capital budget represents a more than 50% reduction, from ~$5.3Bn to $2.5Bn:

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 14

What's more, paying the preferred in shares increases free cash flow by $200M quarterly. However, this is something that is not sustainable for too long, given the substantial dilution to common shareholders.

In closing, OXY quickly responded to lower oil prices, including slashing the common dividend to 1 cent per quarter. The company has a fighting chance to make a comeback, despite the very bad timing with the Anadarko acquisition. It's all about generating strong free cash flow and managing debt maturities. I believe that a combination of free cash flow, asset divestitures, reduced capex, and debt refinances/exchanges will allow OXY to manage 2021 and 2022 debt maturities successfully. That said, I don't view OXY as a long-term holding. I will most probably exit my position if we surpass the $30 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.