Even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, retail companies, in general, have been having a tough time. In 2019, we saw some high-profile bankruptcies from the likes of Forever 21 and Payless Shoes. However, I would like to point out that it is not doom and gloom for the entire industry. After all people still need clothes, accessories, and shoes. What we are seeing is a shift in how consumers interact with brands both on the digital and the experiential front. Companies that are able to understand these trends and capitalize are the ones poised for success long term. I believe Crocs (CROX) is one such company.

Just a brief history of the company, Crocs is a manufacturer of the clogs, a type of footwear made of a type of proprietary resin. It was built originally for boating and is both comfortable and functional. In fact, a lot of chefs and surgeons use the shoe as they need to be up on their feet for long periods of time. Long derided as being “ugly” and something your middle-aged dad would wear, through some extremely smart marketing has somehow transformed itself into a millennial fashion item.

Crocs has savvy marketing

The company debuted in 2002 and was a near-instant success. Fashion fads can be extremely fickle though and by 2009, the Croc clog hype was over and the company was tethering on the edge of bankruptcy. However, the company has adopted several smart marketing strategies that allowed the brand to thrive and positioned it for long-term success.

First, Crocs embraced being “ugly.” Early on being labeled as ugly was negative for the company. However, as per management, exploiting the tension between fans and haters is a key part of the company’s strategy. Wearing the clog becomes a sort of “rebellion” against the “status quo” for fans and an “I don’t care because I am comfortable moment.”

The company has also been really smart collaborating with a wide variety of influencers and celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Christopher Kane, Post Malone and, others. Finally, the company has embraced customization options with their clogs via Jibbitz allowing customers to express their own personality and increase the potential of second-hand marketing via sharing on social media. These marketing efforts have paid off as seen in the Piper Jaffray survey for teens Crocs ranks the seventh most popular footwear brand. This is the company's highest ranking ever and highlights the brand's current momentum.

Crocs + Post Malone

Company Investor Presentation

As another long-term tailwind for the company, the coronavirus pandemic has made more casual clothing more socially acceptable. How many of us have been video conferencing with our work colleagues in sweatpants and hoodies? As people work from home, more emphasis is being put on comfortable clothing.

Lately, she says, it’s all about comfort: Slipper sales doubled in April, as Americans splurged on higher-priced options such as fur-lined Ugg products. Crocs, known for their homely but comfortable signature foam clog, also have been “super hot,”

Fashion Beauty Trends

Looking at Google Trends worldwide, we can see that Crocs searches have surged in the months of April and May during the lockdown. The amount of searches that Crocs gets is comparable to Lululemon (LULU), a firm with nearly 6x the market cap and much higher than its peers such as Sketchers (SKX), UGG/Deckers (DECK), and Vans (VFC). This surge would grow the customer base long term if after this initial purchase they end up liking the product and become a repeat buyer.

Google Trends Crocs vs peers

Valuation

In terms of liquidity and leverage, the company has $350 million worth of long-term debt ($150 million raised as a response to the coronavirus pandemic) against total current assets of $514 million of which $107 million is in cash. Looking at the numbers, I believe the company has a strong balance sheet and enough liquidity to get through the current pandemic.

The company has been steadily growing revenues at a CAGR of 2.4% per year however that growth could be accelerating as the company grew by 13% in 2019. We could see an acceleration in revenue if search trends and the other tailwinds discussed above translate to actual sales. The Global flipflops and sandals market is estimated to be worth $18.5 billion worldwide in 2019 and expected to grow to $23.8 billion in 2025. The flipflops market is dwarfed by the larger global footwear market which is about $227 billion. As of 2019, Crocs had full-year revenue of $1.2 billion in 2019 indicating plenty of runway should the company be able to steal market share from other competitors or types of shoes (for example, if clogs become as ubiquitous as sneakers).

Data by YCharts

The company is trading at a slight premium with a P/E ratio of 20.6x 2019 earnings and 37.8x forward earnings. Relative to its peers in the industry though, Crocs is trading at a discount. Understandably, some of these companies deserve their multiples due to the years of steady revenue growth. However, I believe that Crocs has been making marketing moves that are setting up the company for long-term success.

I considered a wide variety of footwear companies when doing this peer analysis such as Nike (NKE), Deckers (DECK), Skechers, Steve Madden (SHOO), Vans/ V.F. Corp., and Lululemon. Most of the forward P/E multiples are skewed to the high side due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, I am assuming in the long term, earnings would eventually normalize thus, for valuation purposes, I am using the 2019 multiples. Assuming a P/E ratio of 25x and 2019 level earnings to be achievable in the short term, I have a target price for Crocs of $41.5, an upside of 22%.

The key risk to my thesis is that teens and fashion can be an extremely fickle market. However, if Nike and other sports shoes can keep themselves relevant year after year, generation after generation with smart collaboration and customer engagement, others can do so as well. Given the company’s smart marketing strategy, I believe that the company’s growth can continue into the future. Crocs is a speculative buy for me.

Company data from Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CROX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.