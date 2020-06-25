Norwegian Krone: Expected To Strengthen Against The Greenback

The Norwegian krone has been seeing significant strength against the greenback.

While the Norwegian krone has seen significant weakness against the greenback in recent years, the NOK/USD has seen a strong uptrend in recent months. This has even outpaced that of the Swedish krona which has also been seeing high demand against the dollar:

Source: Investing.com

The uptrend in the Norwegian krone has admittedly been somewhat surprising under the current circumstances. Looking at the Scandinavian region specifically, one of the main reasons the Swedish krona has seen a bullish run against the greenback has been due to the currency’s lower level of exposure to oil - a commodity which has seen big downward pressure on price as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That said, Norway is a country that is quite dependent on oil exports - making the appreciation of the NOK all the more surprising.

However, Norway’s economy has thus far proven surprisingly resilient to the crisis. On a year-on-year basis, retail sales jumped from -1.7% in January up to 3.8% in April.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Moreover, inflation levels are up to 1.3%, down from a low of 0.7% in March.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

While potential deflation as a result of quantitative easing is a significant concern for many countries at this time, Norway appears to be seeing relative price stability.

Back in March, the Norges Bank (Norway’s central bank) decided to reduce the policy rate from 0.75 to 0.25 percent.

In spite of growing unemployment and a fall in oil prices, inflation levels have seen a healthy rise since the decision was taken, indicating that it is unlikely the central bank will have to resort to negative rates in order to induce further spending.

As far as the greenback is concerned, the currency has been coming under pressure recently, falling against many major currencies including the British pound, euro and Japanese yen:

Source: Investing.com

In this regard, it appears as though the market may be turning bearish on the U.S. dollar, with cases of COVID-19 in the United States apparently decreasing at a much slower pace than that of Europe, according to CNN.

From this standpoint, I take the view that the strength in the Norwegian krone is backed by a resilient Norwegian economy, and for this reason, I expect the currency to strengthen from here.

