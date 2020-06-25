Debt Loads Continue To Increase And The Number Of 'Zombie' Companies Continue To Rise

However, these "zombie" companies may need more that just financial bridges to the future because these firms also need to change business plans, technologies, and labor skills.

Governments are also continuing to propose efforts to support these companies and to provide funds and extensions of payments to help them ride through this distressful time.

As the current recession continues to roll along, debt continues to rise and financial market liquidity and historically low interest rates continue to serve the corporate world.

The concern over corporate debt is a growing concern.

I have been a contributor to this concern as the depth of the problem continues to grow.

Global debt is soaring. US government debt is soaring. And, so day this debt burden is going to have to be dealt with," I wrote.

And the burden becomes ever greater as the prospects for world economic growth over the next year or so are revised downwards.

The International Monetary Fund, in an update to its World Economic Outlook, is expecting the global economy to shrink by 4.9 percent in 2020. The previous estimate was for a 3.0 percent decline.

Furthermore, given the "scarring" of the labor force "from mass job cuts and business closures" the economic recovery in 2021 will be slower, now estimated at 5.4 percent.

"Overall, the I.M.F. expects that the cumulative loss of total output for the global economy this year and next year will top $12 trillion."

Global Debt Will Continue to Grow

In my article, cited above, I quoted the IMF forecast that

U.S. government debt will reach 131% of annual economic output this year, up from 109% in 2019. That is a higher debt burden than after World War II. And, huge debts, if they are not overcome by rising economic growth, can, in turn, add a further drag on the growth of an economy." There is much historical evidence on this point. One reason for this is that saving increase during these periods, lowering interest rates, which encourage more borrowing and this only adds to the debt burden."

I have also called attention to the fact that corporate debt rises during periods like these, especially this time around with interest rates being at such low levels.

The Lingering Effects

The problem is that this debt overhang can last a long time and slow down and lengthen any economic recovery that might be coming.

As the editorial staff of the Financial Times writes,

As policymakers begin to unwind job retention schemes and other support measures the concern is that economic recovery will be held back by a proliferation of debt-laden companies shuffling across a corporate twilight zone: a whole generation of zombies." This is no new phenomenon. Even before the Covid-19 crisis, a decade of low interest rates helped to fuel a rise in the number of 'living dead': companies unable to cover their debt-servicing costs from profits in the long term. Leverage in the corporate sector has increased significantly since 2008." "Deutsche Bank Securities estimates the zombies' share of US companies alone has roughly tripled since the financial crisis to more than 18 per cent."

And, there are all sorts of problems that can result from this kind of situation.

Labor schemes to preserve jobs can create "zombie jobs." Reallocation of labor and skills to more productive opportunities can be postponed.

Financial support and other efforts to help these companies to "limp along" often only extend the pain.

Efforts should be made to help work this situation out, but as Peter Jenkins writes that corporate rescues should be done very carefully. This is a situation where "good intentions" can produce unintended consequences that are harmful in the longer run.

Don't Fear the Zombies

The vital thing is not to fear these struggling companies. But changes have to be made. For one, the structure of industry is changing. You have many of the larger companies are rapidly adopting new strategies, so the new standards will be higher.

Then you have the new, young innovators that are also changing the scene.

The point is that these "zombies" are not shooting for what they were in the past. They, too, must change with the times, and the times are changing rapidly.

Keeping even some of these companies alive, requires them to asses where their competition is going, what technology is going to dominate the future and what kinds of employees are going to be needed to support this "new" future. These changes may require "reskilling" redundant workers and retraining others. The revived companies will not need "zombie" workers.

The reality is that policymakers, if they are going to help are going to have to provide incentives for real change to take place in these zombie companies. Just pushing out money to them is not going to do the job.

Furthermore, just "pushing money" out to try and help these companies may help to maintain the liquidity problems of the economy, but in the end will only postpone the solvency problems that are waiting in the wings.

This is just another twist to the current situation that investors need to be cognizant about. There is so much uncertainty concerning the real shape of corporate finances, the business models corporations are using, and the ability of these organizations to really move toward the future.

As Warren Buffett has warned us many times in the past, in many of these cases we really don't know where the problems are until the economy is dislocated and the specific issues rise to the surface. In many cases, however, this may be too late to do anything. And, in many cases, efforts to resolve the problems only just postpone the ultimate consequences until sometime in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.