There are now two ways to win with this investment: the NAV closes or the uranium price rises. Both seem plausible.

In May, I outlined the basic logic of Uranium Participation Corporation's (OTCPK:URPTF) NAV discount making for a compelling investment setup over time. The stock has since fallen back despite continued robust uranium pricing and some buyback activity from the company as promised. The company trades at a 20% discount to NAV at the time of writing. For context, at the time of extreme market stress at the end of March, the NAV discount was 23%. This level of price dislocation, though common in late Q1 2020, occurs rarely in the context of the company's NAV discounts. Thus, most assets have rallied since the March lows, but an enticing discount for Uranium Participation Corp. remains. There is little cyclical sensitivity here too, offering perhaps downside protection.

There are two ways to win here, the closing of a relatively wide NAV discount at a time the company is actively repurchasing shares, and a rise in the uranium price. Here, I'll focus more on uranium pricing, please review the May write-up or the company's own monthly disclosures for more on the mechanics of and current state of the NAV discount.

Marginal Production Costs

Uranium pricing currently sits around $33 (check most recent price here). That's slightly above the 50% percentile on production cost estimates. This shows both that the uranium price has potential to rise further and that extreme spikes are possible from current levels in cases of abnormal shortage. For example, in 2007, uranium spiked into the $90 range and beyond. Of course, the latter should not be counted on, but does show that the upside risk outweighs the downside as commodities have the potential to spike at times of shortage far more than they can decline at times of abundance. Owning them sets investors up to benefit from that dynamic.

Source: Yellow Cake Presentation

U.S. Production

Consistent with the above marginal cost analysis, U.S. uranium production is very low currently. At the same time, there are advocates for a domestic uranium reserve that would boost U.S. demand through stockpiling of uranium.

Source: EIA

Futures Curves

Futures curves for uranium, which can be found here show mild backwardation from $33 to $32 over the next 12 months, but then contango in the out years as uranium rises to $40 in 2025, broadly consistent with the marginal production cost numbers above. Note that, on my estimates, the uranium price would have to drop back to roughly $26.5 for the price to equal the NAV implied in Uranium Participation Corp.'s current price. The futures curve gets nowhere close to that. Cameco's (NYSE:CCJ) long-term uranium price as a second forward price estimate is around the current spot price.

Production Still Shut Down

As of May 11, Cameco's Cigar Lake site was still shut down. The initial shutdown was expected to last 4 weeks, but has lasted a lot longer. Though this is a near-term catalyst that has helped drive up supply, as the above points note there are broader structural trends in uranium supply beyond simply a COVID-19 driven shutdown. Of course, uranium is generally used for baseload electricity demand, which is relatively unaffected by COVID-19.

Thus, the structural setup for uranium is favorable. Pricing is at around the 50th percentile of the cost curve today. Futures curves are positive for the medium term. Various production is still shut down, and U.S. production is dwindling at a time when some believe a national uranium stockpile may be strategically desirable.

Again, remember, we don't necessarily need prices to rise, but Uranium Participation Corp. offers a discount to NAV down to a uranium price of approximately $26.5. Hence, one might expect prices to rise over time, but there is a margin of safety even should they decline.

Buyback On Course

Finally, sometimes, companies announce buybacks only not to execute on them. Uranium Participation Corp. has authorization for a normal course issuer bid of around 12M shares over the course of 12 months and is proceeding at a rate of around 1M per month. This suggests the share count may decline 8% by April 2021. Hence, the buyback appears meaningful, though it has not reduced the NAV discount materially yet. Essentially, the company is selling down uranium and buying its shares for cancellation.

We can conclude that Uranium Participation Corp. is not only at an unusually large discount to NAV but that the pricing outlook for uranium may be favorable too, and repurchasing of shares may serve as a catalyst into Q1 2021. The risk is that restarting of production causes pricing to fall back to pre-COVID levels. However, there is a margin of safety there, given the currently wide NAV discount protecting investors down to a uranium price of around $26.5. Also, multiple metrics such as marginal production curves, historical price trends and futures pricing suggest that uranium may over the medium-term rise, and not fall. This bet may add diversification to portfolios, too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URPTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Author's stock positions may be updated without notice. No warranty is given on the accuracy of the information in this write-up or that it will be updated. Investing involves risk of permanent capital loss.