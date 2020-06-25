Vanguard Sector ETFs Portfolio: Enhanced Momentum Strategies

The strategy described in this article is easy to implement. It requires a determination of the state of the market on the last trading day of each quarter.

From January 2005, this portfolio would have produced an average annual return higher than 15% and a maximum drawdown lower than 20%.

Dual momentum strategy is applied to a portfolio of eleven Vanguard sector ETFs. The ETFs are available since September 2004.

Introduction

In a couple of previous articles, we analyzed portfolios made up of Vanguard ETFs and mutual funds. Many readers asked about a portfolio investing in similar Vanguard ETFs.

This article applies all our enhancements to the dual-momentum strategy. In previous articles, we analyzed the improvement in performance of the strategy when there are two timing periods; one for the generation of the "absolute momentum" signal and the other for the relative strength of the assets.

The enhanced strategy allows using different trading frequencies during risk-on and risk-off periods. The switching between risk-off and risk-on is done on a quarterly schedule. On the other hand, during risk-on periods, the asset allocations are done monthly.

Dual-momentum model

We shall use a dual-momentum strategy with two regimes: risk-on and risk-off. During risk-on periods, the strategy reallocates equally in the four top funds based on relative strength over the previous three months. During risk-off periods, the strategy invests all the funds in a single Treasury bonds fund.

The following is the list of Vanguard ETFs used by the strategy. The eleven sector funds are used during risk-on periods, while the treasury fund is used during risk-off. The total bond market fund is only used to determine the state of the market.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VOX)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VCR)

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VDC)

Vanguard Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VDE)

Vanguard Financials Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VFH)

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VHT)

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VIS)

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VGT)

Vanguard Materials Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VAW)

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VNQ)

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VPU)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: IEF)

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index (MUTF: VBMFX)

This portfolio was simulated using custom software written in Python and run with market data from quantopian.com. VBMFX is used as the "absolute momentum asset" while IEF is used as the "out-of-market asset."

Here are the three rules for managing the portfolio allocation strategy:

The absolute momentum signal is obtained by comparing the returns of VBMFX and the 3-month T-bill over the "absolute momentum" period. If the return of VBMFX is greater than the return of the 3-month T-bill, the market is in risk-ON, otherwise it is in risk-OFF. If the market is in risk-OFF state, all funds are allocated to IEF, the 7-10 year Treasury bonds. Otherwise, if the market is in risk-ON, the portfolio assets are ranked based on their total returns over the "relative-strength period" and all the funds are equally allocated to the top performing assets. During risk-ON periods the reallocation of funds is done on a monthly basis. The absolute momentum signal is computed quarterly so the switching between risk-on and risk-off is done on a quarterly basis.

Following is the list of parameter values used in simulations:

Initial Balance: $1,000 Absolute momentum period: equally weighted 2 and 3 months Relative strength period: 3 months Assets to Hold: Variable from 1 to 11 Switching Frequency between risk-on and risk-off: Quarterly Trading Frequency during risk-on: Monthly

Simulation Results

Tactical asset allocation model results from Jan 2005 to June 22, 2020 are based on dual-momentum model. As it was already done in our previous article, the timing periods for absolute momentum and asset relative strength are different, as specified in the parameter list shown above.

The number of top assets to invest during risk-on periods is varied from 1 to 11. The funds are equally allocated to all top funds.

# top assets Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Max DD Sharpe ratio 11 $1,000 $8,395 14.80% 11.89% -21.30% 1.19 10 $1,000 $8,609 14.98% 11.46% -20.27% 1.26 9 $1,000 $9,423 15.66% 11.26% -17.49% 1.36 8 $1,000 $9,367 15.61% 11.08% -15.59% 1.36 7 $1,000 $9,482 15.71% 11.08% -15.57% 1.37 6 $1,000 $10,014 16.12% 11.14% -15.86% 1.40 5 $1,000 $10,252 16.29% 11.04% -14.59% 1.43 4 $1,000 $11,439 17.16% 11.24% -14.22% 1.48 3 $1,000 $11,432 17.12% 11.41% -14.08% 1.45 2 $1,000 $10,458 16.44% 11.59% -15.10% 1.37 1 $1,000 $8,261 14.68% 13.97% -17.08% 1.00

Table 1. Summary performance for monthly reallocation during risk-on periods

The best performance is obtained by investing equally in the top four funds during risk-on periods. As shown in the table, the performance of the strategy is good for any number of top assets. The average annual return is above 16% for any number of assets between two and six. The maximum drawdown for those selections is lower than 16%.

For illustration purposes and comparison to the S&P 500 benchmark, the balance of the portfolio with four top assets is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Equities of portfolio with enhanced momentum strategy investing monthly in the top two assets.

Source: This chart is based on author computations on data from quantopian.com

Conclusions

We have shown that enhanced dual-momentum strategy applied to Vanguard sector funds delivered good performance over the entire period since the creation of the sector funds. The strategy performed well under all market conditions. It avoided steep losses during deep market corrections and it outperformed the general market during the long bull market.

The strategy is easy to execute. It involves minimal monitoring, and few asset reallocations. During risk-off periods the state of the market is reevaluated only once per quarter. During risk-on periods the assets are reallocated monthly.

Note: Currently, the market is in risk-on for the second quarter of 2020. The current top-4 assets based on 3-month relative strength are the following: VDE, VCR, VGT, VOX. The allocation for July is 25% in each fund of the list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.