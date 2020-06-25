The National Bank of Canada is dominant in Quebec and is the sixth-largest bank in Canada.

The National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) flies under the radar for many investors. However, while the bank does not have the same prominence as the Big Five, it remains a solid dividend pick which trades at an attractive price.

The sixth largest bank in Canada, with assets worth $317 billion and $549 billion worth of assets under management, the Montreal-based National Bank of Canada is also the leading bank in Quebec and has 413 branches all over Canada. It is a provider of financial services to personal customers, to small- and medium-sized enterprises, and to corporate clients in Canada, and also provides specialist services to international clients.

The National Bank of Canada divides its operations into four segments: personal and commercial banking; financial markets; wealth management; and U.S. specialty finance and international. The breakdown in Q2 2020 revenue shows that the personal and commercial banking segment is the main revenue stream.

Segment Revenue (C$) Revenue (%) Personal and Commercial Banking 848 million 40 Financial Markets 598 million 28 Wealth Management 474 million 23 U.S. Specialty Finance and International 183 million 9 Total 2.103 billion 100

Figures collated from the National Bank of Canada's Q2 2020 investor fact sheet.

COVID-19 has had its impact on the National Bank of Canada, but it is hardly unique in that regard, as noted by the bank's president and CEO, Louis Vachon, at the Q2 2020 earnings conference call:

The world is going through extremely challenging times, both from a health and financial perspective.

Looking at the quarterly results for the current financial year illustrates the effect on the National Bank of Canada specifically.

2020 Quarter Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) Q1 2.07 billion 1.53 billion 594 million 439.56 million Q2 2.02 billion 1.49 billion 368 million 272.32 million Total 4.09 billion 3.02 billion 962 million 711.88 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on the National Bank of Canada's investor relations page.

A drop in income was expected given the economic impact of COVID-19, and the National Bank of Canada has coped well under the circumstances due to its digital transformation over the past few years. This, in tandem with its strong position in Quebec, will enable it to weather the storm. Quebec has a number of strengths which Vachon highlighted:

... structural strength, including sound public finance, a well-diversified economy, a less-indebted consumer and a well-developed financial support system for local businesses.

These strengths also meant that the National Bank of Canada had less exposure than its peers to Canada's other economic risks: its higher-than-average exposure to energy and mining, its larger-than-average number of globally indebted customers, and its high housing prices. This goes a long way to explaining its strong interest income and net income figures from the past five years.

Year Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) 2015 4.54 billion 3.36 billion 1.55 billion 1.15 billion 2016 4.88 billion 3.61 billion 1.18 billion 870 million 2017 5.78 billion 4.28 billion 1.94 billion 1.44 billion 2018 6.94 billion 5.14 billion 2.15 billion 1.59 billion 2019 8.17 billion 6.05 billion 2.26 billion 1.67 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on the National Bank of Canada's investor relations page.

The National Bank of Canada is also the beneficiary of the Canadian banking sector's regulatory environment, which is much stricter than that of the U.S. - even lending standards are stricter. This regulatory framework provides a high competitive barrier which keeps prospective rivals out and allows the established players - such as the National Bank of Canada - to profit.

The National Bank of Canada has paid shareholders consecutively rising dividends for a decade. Image provided by the Financial Post.

That profitability accounts for the impressive dividend payment records that such banks have reported. In the case of the National Bank of Canada, with the exception of a blip between May 1982 and July 1983, dividends have been steadily paid since 1980, and consecutively raised over the past 10 years. It is possible that such profitability will continue given the 46.26% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of C$3.45 billion ($2.55 billion), though it may have to be frozen depending on how COVID-19 plays out. The balance sheet is sustainable enough for the bank to weather the storm, as long-term debt of C$26.95 billion ($19.94 billion) is offset by a net worth of C$15.81 billion ($11.70 billion), total cash and due from banks of C$27.8 billion ($20.57 billion), and total investments of C$118.12 billion ($87.41 billion).

Shareholders should benefit from continuing to hold the National Bank of Canada, as the 16.29% return on equity (trailing twelve months) indicates, as does the projected earnings-per-share growth of 13.74% over the next year. The question for prospective investors is this: can the National Bank of Canada be considered a buy now?

Currently, the National Bank of Canada trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker NA at a share price of C$62.81 ($46.48) with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, based on earnings per share of C$6.06 ($4.48). The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 11.39 and the current dividend yield of 4.52% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 4.23%. Furthermore, the current P/E is lower than the credit intermediation and related services sub-sector average of 16.81 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 22.34. On balance, the National Bank of Canada appears undervalued, but what is fair value here?

Metric National Bank of Canada Sub-Sector Index P/E 10.20 16.81 22.34 P/CF 0.87 6.28 8.07 P/B 1.62 0.94 1.56 P/S 2.72 1.80 1.46

Figures collated from Morningstar and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.68 (10.20 / 15 = 0.68) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $68.35 (46.48 / 0.68 = 68.35). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.90 (10.20 / 11.39 = 0.90) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $51.64 (46.48 / 0.90 = 51.64).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.94 (4.23 / 4.52 = 0.94) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $49.45 (46.48 / 0.94 = 49.45). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $56.48, or C$76.32 (68.35 + 51.64 + 49.45 / 3 = 56.48). On this basis, the stock is undervalued by 18% at this time.

In summary, the National Bank of Canada is a prospective buy in light of its dominant position in the strong Quebec province, its strong balance sheet, its sustainable dividend, and the fact that it is currently trading at an 18% discount to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.