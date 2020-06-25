PMIs - U.K. Manufacturing Is Expanding Again, Services Not Yet

We have the U.K. PMIs and they're showing that the economy is recovering if only slowly at present.

As ever

Our task is to try and work out how quick the reversal of the economic collapse from lockdown is going to be. For the value of stocks depends upon this very point. A quick return to pre-Covid normality means that current valuations are about right to a little too low. A long and agonising grind, years' worth, to get back to where we were means they indices are almost certainly too high.

So, our investing stance rather depends upon our evaluation of the speed of the recovery.

If we think that the recovery isn't even going to happen then clearly everything is much too expensive at present. There are those who think this is true - those who think the scarring of the disease itself has changed behaviour perhaps rather than the main effect being the forced lockdown.

Don't forget, the net present value of a stock is the future stream of income from it discounted to the present. If things return to normal in a few months then that next decade or two of income is about what it was 3 months ago and therefore so is the righteous valuation. If, however, the recession is still grumbling along in 2023 then that net present value is lower than it was, considerably so.

How quickly the recovery comes and then how strong it is is the major determinant of stock prices on that macroeconomic basis.

PMIs

Sure, we all know what the purchasing managers indices are. Everything has to be made from something, if we go and ask those who buy what stuff is made from then we can gain a good idea what will be made. For they're buying now what will be used in the future. Set the responses to an index, make above 50 expansion, below contraction and we've got our indicator.

The particular value being that what is being bought or ordered now gives us a look into the future. Sure, it's all current activities but it is therefore a leading indicator - as opposed to GDP which is a trailing one. As it happens the GDP numbers closely track the PMI ones which is why we use them.

UK manufacturing

The UK locked down a little later than most European economies so there's a certain suspicion that it will take longer to reopen. As it happens the manufacturing sector is already expanding again:

(UK flash PMI from IHS Markit)

The overall reading is:

Flash UK composite PMI rises from 30.0 in May to 47.6 in June, highest since February

Note what is not being said here. We are not claiming that all of the lost activity has been won back. PMIs measure month by month. So, services are still shrinking, even if only by a little bit. Manufacturing is growing, just a bit, but it's growing from the bottom hit, not from the starting level back in February. A lot of people get this wrong so be careful. The claim here is not that we're back to the starting point, rather, that we've pretty much hit bottom and are starting to see just the very first shoots of recovery.

Given that the UK services industry isn't even entirely open yet - the pubs only open again next week for example - we'd not expect to be seeing substantial growth as yet.

That manufacturing is growing is welcome. Much British manufacturing production is exported and so we'd really not expect all that much of a bounce back while other places are still locked down.

The importance

Back a couple of months there was serious concern that it would not be possible to put the economy back together again - as with Humpty Dumpty, once shattered that was it. That we're seeing growth - yes, from that low reached - is at least an indicator that this is too depressed a view.

We also have a general view from theory here. Recessions where we don't know the cause are difficult to recover from. For we have to adjust to that cause we don't know about before the recovery can happen. Where we do know the cause the trick is to get rid of it then recovery does happen and rather quickly. We do know the cause here, the lockdown, so now that it's being lifted we might expect a swift recovery.

Of course, that we expect from theory is all very well but what we'd like to see if empirical proof. Something we've not got as yet. The best we can say so far - for the UK at least - is that we're not seeing evidence of the economy continuing to spiral down. We do seem to have hit bottom and to be coming back up again.

We can take a little side step and look at the US experience, where unemployment is falling already and be hopeful of course, but that again is not direct empirical evidence about the UK economy.

My view

As yet we've not got any evidence to disprove my general contention that we're going to see a swift and steep recovery. The reason to keep checking these statistics is to find evidence that does disprove of course. That being the scientific method, that we go looking for the proof that we are wrong. So, without disproof I continue in my belief that this year is going to be a horror for GDP, profits and the rest but that recovery will be swift.

The investor view

Assuming that I'm right that makes current index levels about right. We're not clearly undervalued as we were a few weeks back. And while there are, obviously, risks that things won't be as sweet as I think they will be that uncertainty seems to me to be in prices already.

This being, I think, about as far as macroeconomics can take us. There's not going to be any great change in interest rates or other policy variables, not until - unless - inflation turns up mob-handed and that's, even in the worst predictions, a few years away. Growth looks like getting its act back together.

We're thus left not being given obvious macroeconomic signs - we're left with that task of microeconomic investment decision making. Concentrate on which stock and which opportunity rather than general indications as to the level of markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.