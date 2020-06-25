Introduction

I have two core methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC, and then, after the price has run up, sharing the idea as still being a "buy" with the public, because I didn't like the way that practice felt to me ethically.

The recent market dive happened so quickly, however, that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through the end of March, I purchased 33 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 34 stocks, 19 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So far, in addition to Comcast, I have now covered Hologic (HOLX), FLIR Systems (FLIR), Sysco Corporation (SYY), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Align Technology (ALGN), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Ross Stores (ROST), AutoZone (AZO), and Stryker (SYK) in the series. Most of these stocks will no longer be "buys" at their current prices, but I will share both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stock in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys, and if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits. After I've shared all the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the dip, I'll analyze them as a group to see if we can discern any patterns that emerge or any mistakes I made that could help improve my investing approach in the future.

Today's stock is AMETEK Inc. (AME), and it's one I've done fairly well with since purchasing on 3/16/20.

Data by YCharts

While a bit off its peak the first week of June, AMETEK has produced good returns that have also (so far) exceeded those of the S&P 500 index.

I've been getting a fair number of comments on this series of articles that essentially say, "If you bought a stock during the March sell-off, of course you did well," and I want to proactively respond to that line of thinking here because it implies my success was due to market timing. While it's true that if a person randomly threw a dart at a list of stocks on March 16th, they probably had very good odds of hitting a winning stock over the following three months, that doesn't mean any gains from a stock purchased during this time can necessarily be attributed to good timing. There is a simple way to measure the degree one can credit timing and the degree one can credit good stock selection, and that is by looking at relative performance compared to a broad market index like the S&P 500, which is what I did in the chart above.

The way to think about this is to think about the performance of SPY as the portion of one's gains that can be attributed to buying on the right day (i.e., good timing). And in this case, buying on March 16th would have produced a +28.55% total return from SPY through today. If you purchased a different stock on the same day and the returns are greater than that of the market, then it's generally fair to assume that one selected an above-average stock on that day. In this case, AME has returned +38.80% over the same time period, so, at least through the time period being measured in this article, AME was an above-average investment. That above-average performance cannot all be attributed to good timing if over the same time period it outperformed the market average. It is more likely the above-average performance came from good stock selection or luck.

While we can't truly measure what resulted from luck and what didn't, if we have a large enough sample size, and if there is outperformance among the whole group on average, then we can reduce the odds that luck best explains the overall outcomes of the group, even if for a position or two an investor got lucky and another position or two they got unlucky. If you get enough data points, the lucky returns will be drowned out by the other numbers. This series will have about 20 stocks in it when I am finished, all of which are part of the S&P 500 index, which is the same index I'm comparing the results against. So, we should be able to get a pretty read on whether I was just lucky over this time period, or whether my approach to investing has some validity to it when it comes to identifying good values in the stock market.

My main purpose with these articles is three-fold. First, I'm sharing the process I used to select the stocks, and I'm highlighting individual adjustments I made to my process if they are relevant to the stocks in question. Occasionally, I'll also mention how this fits into my overall portfolio strategy if it is particularly relevant for a given stock. Second, I share the precise buying and selling prices my process has established over the next 3-6 months, provided nothing major changes with a specific business. These should be useful guides for readers if they are considering buying or selling the stock. And third, I'm sharing the results of the process so that I can identify any potential mistakes or patterns that will allow me to improve the process in the future. Additionally, by sharing the results (which I hope will be good) I am promoting my usefulness as a stock analyst and portfolio strategist.

Next, I'll take you through my process for identifying the value in AMETEK.

Source

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for AMETEK are represented by the shaded dark green area. Over the course of the past 20 years, AMETEK has experienced negative EPS growth during two years: 2008 and 2016, and it is expected to have negative EPS this year by analysts as well. In 2008 EPS fell -25%, and in 2016, during what some have called an industrial recession, EPS fell -10%. This level of earnings fluctuation is what I consider moderate, and the 2016 decline lets us know that they probably have some exposure to the industrial part of the economy. This is also reflected in the essentially flat EPS growth of 1% during the 2001 recession, in which the industrial part of the economy was less affected than much of the rest of the market.

For a business to experience a -25% decline in EPS for one year during a deep recession is actually not too deep, so it's likely that, overall, they have a pretty diversified business. That being said, I think analysts' expectation of only a -14% EPS decline during this recession is probably optimistic. When it is all said and done I think it's unlikely they don't experience a similar decline in earnings as they experienced in 2008, and so my analysis will take into account both the 2008 decline and the 2016 when I estimate earnings growth and their expected long-term average P/E ratio.

For a moderately cyclical business like this one, fairly traditional valuation systems using P/E ratios and earnings growth estimates work reasonably well to predict future returns, so the full-cycle approach using traditional methods is what I used for AMETEK (if earnings had been more cyclical, I would have used a different method of valuing the stock).

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged AME as a buy in March. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

As I write this, AME's blended P/E on the F.A.S.T. Graph is 22.80, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 21.22. Since we are in a recession right now, I use peak earnings and the current price to establish a P/E ratio instead of the blended P/E on the F.A.S.T. Graph. I do this because as earnings drop, it inflates the P/E ratio, and I don't expect earnings to stay down for the next 10-years. When I make that adjustment for AME, I get a little bit lower P/E of 19.73 than the blended P/E from the F.A.S.T Graph.

If, over the course of the next 10 years, AME's P/E were to revert to its normal 21.22 level from its current 19.73 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +0.73%. (My minimum threshold for purchasing a stock during the current recessionary downturn is a +1.00% expected 10-year CAGR from sentiment mean reversion. When I bought AME in March, it had a P/E ratio of 14.40, which would have produced a 10-year sentiment mean reversion CAGR expectation of about +3.95%, well above my minimum threshold).

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. Using peak earnings, the current earnings yield is about +5.07%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $5.07 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since the end of 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

They have reduced their shares somewhat over this time period, but not much. They seem to prefer to make acquisitions rather than buy back lots of shares. Nevertheless, I will back out the 5% of shares they bought back this cycle. After doing so, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +12.61% over the course of the last cycle, which is very good.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought AME's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $5.07 plus +12.61% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +12.61% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $203.14 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +7.34% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for AME, it will produce a +0.73% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +7.34% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +8.07% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Currently, AME is in between 4% and 12%, and that makes it a Hold at today's prices. In fact, it's essentially right at what I would consider 'fair value'. If AME's price were to keep rising without a corresponding rise in earnings, it would cross the "Sell" threshold at about $113, at which point I would consider putting a trailing stop in for the stock.

Conclusion

AMETEK is a pretty good example of the type of stock that I was able to find during the March dip. It had an extremely good earnings history with great historical growth. However, with approximately a 20 billion dollar market cap, lack of a well-known consumer brand name, a low dividend yield, and no 'COVID-19 story' being broadcast on the financial media, the stock went under the radar of enough investors that the price was allowed to fall to value levels and I was able to pick it up at a good price.

Investors who regularly read my articles will notice that I usually avoid telling stories about stocks. Often, unless it is directly relevant to the investment, I don't get into current news about the business or make narrative-driven predictions about the business's future, and sometimes I don't even mention what it is the business does. I figure with a few clicks you can find plenty of articles that do that, and, the fact is, there probably isn't any 'story' that would have led you to this stock (or many other stocks I bought in March) at the time I bought them. In fact, part of the reason they were cheap is that there often wasn't a story about them at all, so investors weren't paying attention, or, if there was a story, it was a negative one. If you are primarily relying on stories to determine your stock purchases, you are almost never going to find deals like these unless it's a story few other investors believe.

So, I focus mostly on the numbers. That doesn't mean there aren't times when events matter. I sold my Ryanair (RYAAY) position for profit in February because of COVID-19, and I wrote an article warning investors about stocks like Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) back when it was over $40 per share (now it's at $16 and falling). So, real-world events matter. But if you understand the numbers, they can be a tremendous help at finding investments with the potential for above-average returns.

My buy price for AMETEK is $58.00 per share. If the market should have a double-dip, I think that is a reasonable price to take a long-term position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AME, BRK.B, TSCO, MCHP, HOLX, ALGN, SYY, GPC, AMP, FLIR, AZO, ROST, SYK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.