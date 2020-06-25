Preface

This article discloses a way Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could dramatically increase demand whenever it wants or needs to. No legacy car company is, so far, developing this capability. As the technology is substantially similar to solar grid-tied installations, and as Tesla already has an operational virtual power plant, VPP, in South Australia, this adds yet another layer of complexity for legacy car manufacturers to address.

Legacy auto firms do not have a presence in the solar or utility sector and are at a significant disadvantage in deploying vehicle to grid, V2G, technologies. Tesla, in contrast, has an operational VPP in South Australia and is preparing to deploy the same around the world.

Buying cars

In the US, the average time between purchasing new cars is around 11 years. Some people buy a new car every 3 years. Other people always purchase used cars.

In 2014, I purchased a 2007 Dodge Durango with about 100,000 miles for $10,000. For the past 20,000 miles, the transmission has been shuddering now and then. I'm told a refurbished transmission would cost $5,000 and if I replace it, the engine will probably die too. The car is barely worth $5,000, so in spite of the occasional shuddering, I keep driving it. If it lasts 2 more years, I'll replace it with the tri-motor Cyber Truck I ordered. Otherwise, I'll get something cheap for the interim.

Until recently, I was making $200/mo payments plus around $250/mo for gasoline. Mobility for the past 5 years has been costing me $450/mo. I bought the Durango 6 years ago in part because it has 4-wheel drive which I need for dirt roads and snow. It was the most I could afford at the time after I lost my house and all assets during the 2009 crash.

If there was a way I could have purchased a nicer car that cost me less than $450 per month I would have done it. I financed that 7-year-old car with a 6-year loan that I paid off a couple of months ago.

For many people, including me when I bought the Durango, the most important criteria for purchasing a car is the monthly payment amount.

Tesla vehicle finance period

If you go to the Tesla website to purchase a used car, there are a lot of choices. One of the cars is a 2014 Model S with an 85kWh battery pack and 65,000 miles, listed for $32,000. Tesla is offering that car for $5,000 down and 72 months financing at 3.99% interest rate. The payments for that 6-year-old car would be $422 per month for 72 months = 6 years. At the end of the loan, the car will be 12 years old.

They are also offering a 2020 Model S long range plus for $77,990. To drive that car home you need to put $7,500 down and then make $1,089 payments for 72 months (6 years) at 2.99% interest rate.

What's interesting about these two cars is that the new car is financed for 6 years, and, the 6-year-old car is also financed for 6 years. This means Tesla might be willing to finance a car for 12 years. Electric vehicles last so long that longer-term financing makes sense. Twelve to 20-year loans are often made on RVs. And if Tesla doesn't make longer-term loans then perhaps companies that make loans on RVs might begin doing so for Tesla vehicles.

I just went to the Tesla site and configured four different vehicles as you can see in the table below. I deducted the down payment from the purchase price and then calculated the monthly payments for 6 and 12-year loans at the 2.99% rate listed on the Tesla web page.

Cost Monthly Payments 6-yr Loan, $7,500 down 2.99% Monthly Payments 12-yr loan, $7,500 down 2.99% Model Y for me $54,990 $721.34 $392.89 Lowest price Model 3 $37,990 $463.12 $252.25 Single Motor 100kWh Cyber Truck $39,900 $492.13 $268.05 Tri-Motor 200kWh Cyber Truck $69,900 $947.81 $516.25

Increasing the term of a loan makes an expensive car more affordable to people on a limited income. This is a bad move for long-term financial improvement. But it's also an acceptable solution many people choose.

Tesla V2G revenue

In my recent article, Tesla May Increase Earnings With Virtual Power Plants, I explained why a Tesla Model 3 or Y will have an additional ~$36,000 value as soon as vehicle to grid battery capability is added. Tesla is already operating a Virtual Power Plant in South Australia. Tesla was also recently approved to be an electric utility in the UK. I expect Tesla will soon become a power utility in California where the most Tesla cars are on the roads.

I live in Pacific Gas and Electric Company territory in Northern California. Last summer we had our power shut off for a week at a time on several occasions due to fire danger. Having a vehicle to power your home instead of a generator is going to be a huge Tesla vehicle sales point as soon as V2G is enabled.

The Tesla tri-motor Cyber Truck can hold enough electrical energy to power a home for more than one week. And if you run out, you could drive the truck down to a local supercharger, fill up with electrons, drive home and have power for another week of the utility being shut down. In fire country the tri-motor Cyber Truck will sell like hotcakes once V2G is enabled.

When Tesla receives permission to begin operations as a public utility in North America, the company will immediately be able to connect most of the one million Tesla cars on the road. The vehicle batteries that form a VPP will provide grid power balancing services to PG&E and other utilities around the world.

Tesla received permission to operate as a utility in the United Kingdom and is already operating virtual power plants in South Australia. And Tesla is already building large batteries operating in California. A virtual power plant is nearly the same as the Hornsdale battery facility. They are both collections of large numbers of batteries.

The only difference is that the virtual power plant consists of batteries parked in garages that are separated from one another whereas the Hornsdale batteries are all stacked next to one another. But from the perspective of pushing power out onto the grid, they are exactly the same. Other companies know how to build battery electric vehicles, BEV. But only Tesla knows how to build battery groups for power utilities.

Cars that connect to the grid will suffer battery degradation faster than cars not connected. Within a few to ten years, Tesla cars connected to the grid that do not have million-mile batteries are likely to need a battery replacement.

To connect existing cars to the grid, Tesla will need to tell customers that when their battery capacity drops to around 75%, they can simply have the battery pack swapped out for a new million-mile battery pack. The money to be made from V2G is so huge for Tesla that I expect Tesla will tell customers this battery swap will be very low cost or even free of charge.

I also expect this is why J.B. Straubel is opening Redwood Materials to recycle lithium ion batteries. Today, there aren't enough batteries to recycle so opening this company makes no sense (to me). But if Tesla opens V2G to all Tesla vehicles, it will begin to generate a lot of batteries in need of recycling. I think they are building the recycling facility they will soon need, in advance of needing it.

It remains to be learned how much income individuals will be given out of the funds derived from the utilities. A friend with 54kWh of Tesla Power Wall batteries said he is supposed to receive around $100/mo for grid services. This means the Tesla Model Y and 3 would earn around $100 per month, the 100kWh Cyber truck will earn around $200/mo and the tri-motor Cyber Truck will earn around $400/mo.

Vehicle to grid services will generate income because the utilities are already paying small peaker plant operators for these services. The utilities will save money and both Tesla and the customers will earn money. Only the peaker plant operators are stuck with stranded assets that become worthless overnight.

Let's see how this new vehicle income would change the previous table of monthly car payments.

Cost Monthly Payments 6 yr Loan, $7,500 down 2.99% Monthly Payments 12 yr loan, $7,500 down 2.99% Model Y for me $54,990 $721.34 -$100= $621.34 $392.89-$100= $292.89 Lowest price Model 3 $37,990 $463.12 -$100= $363.12 $252.25 -$100= $152.25 Single Motor 100kWh Cyber Truck $39,900 $492.13 -$200= $292.13 $268.05 -$200= $68.05 Tri-Motor 200kWh Cyber Truck $69,900 $947.81 -$400= $547.81 $516.25 -$400=$116.25

Instead of paying $450 per month for my old Durango, I could have purchased any one of these brand new Teslas. If Tesla made the above options available today, I'd order a new Model Y immediately. And whenever these options are available it will cost less to buy a new Cyber Truck than it will cost to put gasoline into a Camry (depending on where you live of course)

What do you think is going to happen to Ford F-150 sales when people have the option to purchase a Cyber Truck for $68 to $116 per month? These costs are much lower than the cost of gasoline to fuel the F-150 and electricity costs will probably be around $20 per month making the Cyber Truck a no-brainer.

What do you think is going to happen to Camry sales when people can purchase a Model Y fully decked out for $293 per month or a Model 3 for as low as $152 per month where the electricity cost is tiny?

Sure, the loan duration is longer, but so too is the income duration. Each Tesla BEV is going to last more than twice as long as the internal combustion engine, ICE, vehicle they're going to replace. Once paid for, these vehicles will continue generating income pretty much forever because whenever the battery capacity drops to an annoyingly low value (maybe 75% after 10 years), the owner can install a brand new battery and have, essentially, a brand new car.

Rather than throwing a Tesla BEV away to the wrecking yard where my Durango will soon be going, owners of Tesla BEVs will buy new upholstery and carpet to spruce up their car, like owners do with older homes.

Replacing the battery on a Tesla BEV isn't like replacing the transmission on my Durango. At 13 years old, my Durango's engine is about to go out too and the engine would cost more than the transmission to fix. For the Tesla BEV, a new battery means a fully functioning vehicle capable of lasting another 12 years.

Tesla published their Master Plan Part Deux and at the end it says:

So, in short, Master Plan, Part Deux is: Create stunning solar roofs with seamlessly integrated battery storage

Expand the electric vehicle product line to address all major segments

Develop a self-driving capability that is 10X safer than manual via massive fleet learning

Enable your car to make money for you when you aren't using it

Everyone has assumed that the last statement, "Enable your car to make money for you when you aren't using it" means, "you will be able to rent your car out as a robotaxi when we get the Full Self Driving software working and politicians approve its use." Ark Invest, Ron Barron's and other bulls who project Tesla stock going to $15,000 are laughed at when they try to factor in the future income from FSD.

But notice that the statement doesn't say, "owners with FSD will be able to make money when they aren't using their cars." Rather, it just says "your" and "you" as if to mean, every owner of a Tesla vehicle.

I suggest that what Elon Musk and team slyly hid in plain sight is their expectation that indeed, every Tesla vehicle will one day earn money for their owners while they are not using it. Some people will choose to run a taxi service and others will earn less by simply plugging their cars into the grid and keeping their cars private. To me, V2G income is far more palatable than FSD income.

I suggest that V2G is how that money will be made for most people who do not want to share their car as a taxi. In other words, if this hasn't hit home in your brain:

All of those "future robotaxi profits" Ark invest and others are chattering about when they project Tesla going to $15,000 per share are about to become real profits via a completely new business model. With 1 million vehicles already on the road, this income growth will happen fast.

When FSD becomes a reality, the share price will probably shoot upward even more.

I expect Tesla stock price to pass $2,000 per share next year following the first operational V2G customer installations in North America. This expectation is without FSD being enabled. Tesla may enable V2G functionality in California this year and announce it at Battery Day in September.

Demand for Tesla vehicles will jump as soon as Tesla arranges for banks to increase the loan period beyond 6 years. Demand will jump again as soon as V2G goes live. I expect V2G to go live later this year, after Battery Day, tentatively scheduled for September 15th, 2020.

How much might Tesla earn from V2G?

If Tesla earns $100 per month then the million vehicles of the Tesla fleet will generate approximately $100 * 12 months/yr * 1 million vehicles = $1.2 Billion per year passive income from vehicles they've already sold. As they sell more vehicles this passive income will grow. By 2030, Tesla should be selling 30 million cars per year and be approaching 60 million total on the roads.

In ~2030, if Tesla has 60 million vehicles plugged into virtual power plants, the recurring income might be as large as 60M * $100 * 12 = $72 Billion per year.

Tesla is about to add a completely new revenue stream. With 1 million cars able to connect to their local utilities, this new income should grow quickly.

Legacy car companies' BEV strategies

For some bewildering reason best described by Tony Seba, the CEOs of every legacy car company are behaving like the CEO of Kodak, just before the dominance of digital cameras.

The way legacy auto CEOs are behaving is a bit like the way a bunch of rats behave on a slowly-sinking ship. Until the water line reaches where they are hanging out, they are unable to project that anything bad is happening. Not trying to be mean by comparing auto CEOs to rats, but, their behavior is a lot like this little parody:

As the legacy auto CEO rats scurry around issuing commands on the seemingly stable decks of their sinking sailing ship, they continue to deny their imminent demise. Instead, they are crafting plans to dominate operations in the galley (ultium batteries), the mid ships (German auto companies joining on software development), and the crow's nest (various attempts to partner with FSD and charging infrastructure companies). Soon, every one of those areas of their slowly-sinking ship, rats included, will follow the majestic galleon into Davy Jones Locker as the crew of the new Tesla steamship waves good bye to all things ICE.

Different companies may know how to build a more luxurious vehicle. But what people care about first is function. Aesthetics are a luxury acquired after the vehicle is able to perform. And performance is where all legacy companies are lacking.

Am I a Tesla fanboy? No. I'm a 65-year-old technology nerd with an understanding of patents and new technologies. I was trained by 3M patent lawyers in 1986 and have spent a lifetime projecting how different industrial technologies will play out in the future.

Some technologies are better than others. And it just happens to be the case that Tesla has technologies the other auto companies don't know how to build. They can build things that resemble the technologies Tesla is creating and this manages to fool analysts and the legacy auto CEOs alike. But creating a coherent system of interacting technologies is a dramatically more complicated thing than simply building an electric vehicle with nice appointments.

Legacy auto companies don't know how to build equivalent interactive systems of technologies. They don't have a charging network. They don't have any utility grid experience. They don't have vehicles with decade-long proven reliability to enable longer loan periods because they are just now coming out with their new models. Their models are losing money and not profitable. They don't write their own software. They aren't vertically integrated.

So while legacy car companies' BEV entrants appear to be equivalent to Tesla BEV entrants, they are not. GM (NYSE:GM) is said to be losing $7k to $9k per Bolt sold. Ford (NYSE:F) limited the number of people to purchase the initial version of the Mustang e, as did VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) on their recent entrant.

Limiting the number of cars to be sold is a tactic to limit losses when the production cost is greater than the price the company is selling the vehicle for. I haven't read any information to indicate that any legacy auto company is building their BEV model profitably. And given the dismal sales of every Tesla competitor, I doubt any legacy auto company is building a single BEV model, profitably.

What remains is going to be a slow motion, 5-year-long, train wreck. I don't see how any legacy auto company can survive. They are so very far behind technologically speaking.

What's more amazing is how so few writers, analysts and investors understand what's happening in spite of all of us watching these events unfold together. It's like everyone is thinking film cameras will be around forever one year before buying a digital camera and giving the new technology a try. Once we pass a tipping point, we switch to the new technology and don't give it a second thought.

CEOs think the BEV disruption will take 20 years

Even Mary Barra thinks the BEV disruption is going to take decades to play out. This is so obviously wrong, it is ridiculous. And yet most people think it is how things will unfold. If the leaders of legacy auto companies can't see what's happening, how could they possibly guide their companies to safety?

And if Bloomberg NEF keeps putting up lowball numbers for the pace of the BEV disruption, estimating the transition will take decades, how are CEOs to know? The world isn't linear people. Bloomberg's numbers are slower than linear.

When the cost of digital cameras fell below a barrier threshold and the quality rose above, the transition was immediate. By 2022, a brand new Tesla Cyber Truck will cost less than the monthly payments for gasoline and oil changes on a Ford F-150. Who would prefer to feed their aging, repair-prone, smog and oil change-needy F-150 instead of saving monthly expense while enjoying a brand new Cyber Truck?

Even people who hate the look of the Cyber Truck are going to purchase it once they realize it will cost them far less than gassing up an F-150. And when they realize it performs better, they'll get used to the appearance.

The only reason ICE vehicles will persist until around 2030 is because Tesla isn't building factories fast enough to meet the coming demand. Musk called the Roadster II a hard smackdown to ICE vehicles. I'm expecting that he will raise around $20 billion within 2 years. In part I expect this because Tesla is capable of doing it. It would be a hard smackdown to the entire Legacy Auto industry, similar to building the Roadster 2.

But what's more important business-wise is that Legacy Auto companies have fallen way behind in BEV technologies. They continue to pour money into their profitable ICE vehicle construction. Musk doesn't want to kill the Legacy Auto industry. He wants to kill ICE vehicle manufacture. If Legacy auto companies are not going to build millions of BEVs, then the task to do so falls to Tesla alone.

At 500k BEVs per year per factory, it will take 200 factories to build 100 million cars per year. This is about what the planet needs to end production of ICE vehicles. At around $4 billion per gigafactory, $20 billion would be sufficient to build about 5 new factories around the world. Today, Tesla is operating, building, and/or ramping up production for the equivalent of 8 production lines. 3 in Fremont (S+X, 3, Y), 2 in Shanghai (3, Y), 1 in Berlin, and 2 likely in Austin (Cyber Truck, Y). Tesla is now working on bringing up 6 production lines and had approximately $10B in the bank last quarter.

So, to tackle production of another 7 to 10 factory production lines, Tesla is going to need from $20 to $40 billion. Given the current share price, Tesla could easily raise this much money. What's more, no other auto company save perhaps Toyota (NYSE:TM) could do this without horribly diluting the company. Raising a large chunk of capital would basically put the rest of the legacy auto industry on point that they better develop their BEV technologies or face extinction.

The world is rapidly changing, and most people are failing to appreciate it. The only reason I am confident Tesla is the company that will prevail is because Tesla is the only company with the entire suite of technologies needed to survive.

Risks

Tesla faces several risk factors over the coming years. If there is a major macroeconomic collapse, Tesla stock price will likely drop along with all other companies' prices. This won't affect holders of stock, but a sudden drop in share price that takes a long time to recover could cause calls to expire worthless.

It's possible that the V2G software cold have bugs and that the bugs could cause a large number of vehicles to dump power or suck up power to or from the grid incorrectly. But the Hornsdale battery already is working so this risk seems very small and already worked out.

It's possible that customers don't want BEVs as many shorts suggest. If so, then Tesla is spending a lot of money building factories and when finished, they'll begin building cars no one wants. If this were to happen the entire company could implode. But of course as you probably read my last article calling the Model Y a Legacy Auto Company Killer, you know this isn't what I believe is about to happen.

Personally, I don't see any risks that seem plausible. I try to find some but can't. Or said otherwise, the risks I can dream up are so absurd they aren't worth jotting down. I doubt a pair of meteors will crash into both the Fremont and Shanghai factories on the same day, for instance.

Conclusion

Tesla is today capable of financing their cars for 12 years and connecting them to the power grid. The first of this new virtual power plant concept is already operational in South Australia. Tesla has one more step to realize this functionality, namely, begin production of million-mile batteries. Once this begins, they'll be able to replace the batteries in existing cars and with that, will be able to launch the V2G revenue for customers that collectively own 1 million Tesla BEVs. It should cost about $10,000 to replace a Model 3 or Y battery today and the value of that battery from a grid services perspective is around $36,000 as I explained in my previous article.

At Tesla investor day/Battery Day, tentatively on September 15th, Tesla plans to show off their new battery production capacity. If they reveal that they are building million-mile batteries, then the functionality disclosed in this article will be operational.

Legacy car companies generate residual income via selling parts to fix cars that consistently break and need repairs. Tesla has found a way to build reliable cars that can generate recurring income by selling grid services to utilities. No legacy car company has enough BEVs in the field to make it worthwhile for a utility to work with them. No legacy car company has expertise with grid-tied energy transfers between a battery (Power Wall today, vehicle batteries soon) and the grid.

This completely new income model is unique to Tesla BEVs. It isn't cost effective for legacy car companies with so few BEVs in the field to develop V2G technologies. Among auto manufacturers, Tesla is the only company with experience connecting solar power and batteries to the grid using grid-tied electronics/inverters.

We should expect Legacy auto companies to attempt to team up with retail solar power installers soon. However, without million-mile batteries their cars are unable to perform the functions required. And without millions of cars in the field, solar companies won't likely be interested.

